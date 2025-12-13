Dems Will Award Reuters Major Loyalty Points for Pushing Their Redacted Trump Pic Without Scrutiny

Congressional Democrats have reached rock bottom but this week proved they're determined to keep on digging.

In the tens of thousands of Epstein-related documents and photos House Oversight Dems released this week, there was a photo of President Trump many years ago with several women. The Democrats blacked out the faces of those women and their intent was clear.

Donald Trump Jr. explained what the Dems were trying to make people think:

Democrats released photos of adult women who said he was “gentlemanly” but blocked out their faces to make it seem like my father was hanging out with minors. 95,000 images dropped & he’s in 4 of them. Their whole clown show is falling apart as always. How many dems in there? https://t.co/vvM30vhK3P — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 13, 2025

The picture above is the real one, but in Reuters' story about this they're not only still using the hoax version the Democrats put out and not showing the actual photo or debunking what the Dems were trying to pull:

Donald Trump appeared in newly released images from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, part of more than a dozen photos released by Democrats on a congressional oversight panel https://t.co/G6zukgWEc9 pic.twitter.com/mpCia4XqGM — Reuters (@Reuters) December 13, 2025

This is in the story: "The congressional Democrats said they redacted the women's faces to protect the identities of Epstein's victims."

Reuters of course doesn't point out that the women pictured weren't "Epstein's victims" or underaged, as the Dems hoped to imply. Then this part is buried deep down in the story:

A spokesperson for the committee, which is led by Republican Chairman James Comer of Kentucky, said Democrats were politicizing the investigation by “cherry-picking photos and making targeted redactions to create a false narrative about President Trump.”

A false narrative that many in the media are helping spread. You can't loathe these kinds of "journalists" too much.

When I get something wrong, and it does happen, I try and correct as quickly as I can. I also feel really bad for getting it wrong, embarrassed even.



So when I watch the mainstream media deliberately get things wrong for a narrative? With no corrections or apologies?



Yeah. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 13, 2025

Outlets like Reuters are often willing participants in the lies and distortions so we don't expect them to have enough shame to expose the Dems' shameless trick for what it was.

You too, Reuters? It was a beauty pageant. Lawyer up. pic.twitter.com/e4DETGR3vM — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 13, 2025

This is really starting to become embarrassing for Dems and the media https://t.co/Sfz9NubcjQ — GoBigBlue (@Chad200Powers) December 13, 2025

Too bad they don't seem to be capable of that emotion.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (looking at you, Reuters).

