Dems Will Award Reuters Major Loyalty Points for Pushing Their Redacted Trump Pic Without Scrutiny

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on December 13, 2025
Meme

Congressional Democrats have reached rock bottom but this week proved they're determined to keep on digging. 

In the tens of thousands of Epstein-related documents and photos House Oversight Dems released this week, there was a photo of President Trump many years ago with several women. The Democrats blacked out the faces of those women and their intent was clear. 

Donald Trump Jr. explained what the Dems were trying to make people think: 

The picture above is the real one, but in Reuters' story about this they're not only still using the hoax version the Democrats put out and not showing the actual photo or debunking what the Dems were trying to pull: 

This is in the story: "The congressional Democrats said they redacted the women's faces to protect the identities of Epstein's victims."

Reuters of course doesn't point out that the women pictured weren't "Epstein's victims" or underaged, as the Dems hoped to imply. Then this part is buried deep down in the story:

A spokesperson for the committee, which is led by Republican Chairman James Comer of Kentucky, said Democrats were politicizing the investigation by “cherry-picking photos and making targeted redactions to create a false narrative about President Trump.”

A false narrative that many in the media are helping spread. You can't loathe these kinds of "journalists" too much. 

Outlets like Reuters are often willing participants in the lies and distortions so we don't expect them to have enough shame to expose the Dems' shameless trick for what it was. 

Too bad they don't seem to be capable of that emotion. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (looking at you, Reuters).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

