The Walz Closed in on the Wrong Guy! Minnesota Governor Ends Reelection Bid Amid Fraud Probe

For many years now Democrats, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have liked to claim "the walls are closing in on Trump." It's become a silly cliche because every step along the way Trump had ended up defeating the Dems.

As it turns out, the "Walz" have been closing in, and Minnesota Gov. "Tampon" Tim is dropping his reelection bid while the fraud-filled house of cards in Minneapolis continues to collapse all around him:

HAPPENING NOW: In a lengthy news release, MN Gov. Tim Walz announces he will not run for re-election. Here, in part, is that news release: pic.twitter.com/ohLeyGLyIb — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) January 5, 2026

Just yesterday, President Trump had some harsh words about Walz:

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just EVISCERATED Tim Walz on national TV 🤣



“This is a VERY STUPID, LOW IQ governor. A stupid man... he is a CORRUPT politician.



And the Somalians are ripping off our country to the tune of, it looks like, $19 BILLION, but that is only what they… pic.twitter.com/m766FrtZ6l — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 5, 2026

Not even a year and a half ago Walz was the Democratic Party's VP nominee, and this is where he's ended up. And this story probably isn't even over yet. We'll wait and see if Walz even ends up finishing his current term.

Trump will likely have something to say about all this very soon.

Throwback to this video, let’s check the scorecard:



Donald Trump: 1



Tim Walz: 0



Game, set, match https://t.co/jLNwywKCac pic.twitter.com/ft2krzXUIX — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 5, 2026

It's been quite a last few days for the president:

Trump took out two communist dictators in 3 days. First Maduro and now Tim Walz. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 5, 2026

LOL! So true.

Walz is of course blaming Trump, Republicans and independent media instead of looking in the mirror:

BREAKING: Governor Tim Walz announces he is dropping out of the governor’s race, mentions Nick Shirley in his statement.



Read his partial statement here:



"I won’t mince words here. Donald Trump and his allies – in Washington, in St. Paul, and online – want to make our state a… pic.twitter.com/y3tk1tlK6y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 5, 2026

Tampon Tim couldn't be more predictable. Shameless to the bitter end.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (and, as we've seen in Walz's Minnesota, rampant fraud).

