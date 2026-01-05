CLASS Is in Session! Former Teacher Takes Mamdani's Tenant Commie to TASK in...
The Walz Closed in on the Wrong Guy! Minnesota Governor Ends Reelection Bid Amid Fraud Probe

Doug P. | 10:10 AM on January 05, 2026
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

For many years now Democrats, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have liked to claim "the walls are closing in on Trump." It's become a silly cliche because every step along the way Trump had ended up defeating the Dems. 

As it turns out, the "Walz" have been closing in, and Minnesota Gov. "Tampon" Tim is dropping his reelection bid while the fraud-filled house of cards in Minneapolis continues to collapse all around him:

Just yesterday, President Trump had some harsh words about Walz:

Not even a year and a half ago Walz was the Democratic Party's VP nominee, and this is where he's ended up. And this story probably isn't even over yet. We'll wait and see if Walz even ends up finishing his current term. 

Trump will likely have something to say about all this very soon. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It's been quite a last few days for the president:

LOL! So true.

Walz is of course blaming Trump, Republicans and independent media instead of looking in the mirror:

Tampon Tim couldn't be more predictable. Shameless to the bitter end. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (and, as we've seen in Walz's Minnesota, rampant fraud).

