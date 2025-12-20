Clinton Spox (Hillary, Is That You?) Says Latest Batch of Epstein Pics Are NOT About Bill

Now that a new trove of Jeffrey Epstein-related photos have been released with many featuring Bill Clinton, there are some Democrats saying things like "if they're releasing these just imagine how bad the ones showing Trump must be."

Yes indeed, we're expected to believe that there are incriminating or compromising pictures of Donald Trump and that the Democrats -- who tried any and every way to bring Trump down and defeat him -- didn't release them shortly before the 2024 election (or even the 2016 election for that matter).

But at least Bill is back in the news:

Nearly naked Bill Clinton pictured soaking in hot tub with unidentified woman in Epstein files: ‘His reckoning.’ Read today's cover here: https://t.co/XqAHwTVION pic.twitter.com/lOVPuSa7tZ — New York Post (@nypost) December 20, 2025

From the NY Post:

Former President Bill Clinton is photographed reclining nearly naked in a hot tub with an unidentified woman at his waist in files kept by late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — drawing strong reactions, including an ex-aide’s pronouncement that “this is his reckoning.” Clinton, 79, is shown in many other images in the sprawling cache of Epstein files released Friday by the Justice Department — including with his arm wrapped around a young lady on a plane.

A statement attributed to a spokesman for the former president said that the photos prominently featuring Bill Clinton aren't really about Bill Clinton. This sounds like something Hillary could have written:

Bill Clinton Spokesman Responds To Epstein Files https://t.co/qwVFtBMuDx pic.twitter.com/H1pAj49yKS — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) December 20, 2025

"This isn't about Bill Clinton" has a real "I did not have sexual relations with that woman" ring to it, and you know how false that ended up being.

