Krystal Ball Admits That Jasmine Crockett’s Star Power Is Undeniable

As Twitchy reported, Rep. Jasmine Crockett officially announced her bid for Senate on Monday, telling doubters that "y’all ain’t never tried it the JC way!" There were tears, along with the world's worst rapper. Crockett already had her first campaign ad ready to roll, which is just clip after clip of President Donald Trump calling her a "low-IQ person."

Let's check in with former cable news talking heads to get their take. As we reported on Monday, CNN alumnus Chris Cillizza said that Crockett's run was "beyond bad for Democrats nationally" — perhaps the first time we've agreed with him. Krystal Ball, formerly of MSNBC, says that while she doesn't always align with Crockett ideologically (maybe the congresswoman isn't far enough left for her taste), she says Crockett has undeniable star power.

Underestimate this woman at your peril. I've got issues with her ideologically but the star power is undeniable. https://t.co/AmQxCrnuV2 — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) December 9, 2025

We don't know about her star power, but we know she's a great actress. You'd never guess she'd graduated from a pricey private high school.

Star power? OMG. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 9, 2025

That's not "star power". That's circus freak, train wreck, clown show. — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) December 9, 2025

Beto, Amy McGrath, Jamie Harrison



How did their star power work out for them? — Melik Abdul (@MelikAbdul_) December 9, 2025

Not my style. Nothing personal. 🤣 — Zanne (@ZoomZanne) December 9, 2025

We're not underestimating Crockett; it's more like we're afraid of overestimating Texas voters. They sent her to Congress, after all.

I deny it, she isn’t that good of a speaker and is mostly good at just generating little soundbites for her base. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 9, 2025

You’re confusing star power with name recognition. — Mark Delbridge 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️ (@DelbridgeMark1) December 9, 2025

Well said. Everyone knows who she is, for better or worse.

We know, she’s a star.



a star is a giant, glowing ball of hot gas (mostly hydrogen and helium) that creates its own light and heat. — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) December 9, 2025

