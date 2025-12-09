Krystal Ball Admits That Jasmine Crockett’s Star Power Is Undeniable

Parish Erects Nativity Scene With Jesus Replaced by ‘ICE Was Here’ Sign; Christ...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on December 09, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, Rep. Jasmine Crockett officially announced her bid for Senate on Monday, telling doubters that "y’all ain’t never tried it the JC way!" There were tears, along with the world's worst rapper. Crockett already had her first campaign ad ready to roll, which is just clip after clip of President Donald Trump calling her a "low-IQ person."

Let's check in with former cable news talking heads to get their take. As we reported on Monday, CNN alumnus Chris Cillizza said that Crockett's run was "beyond bad for Democrats nationally" — perhaps the first time we've agreed with him. Krystal Ball, formerly of MSNBC, says that while she doesn't always align with Crockett ideologically (maybe the congresswoman isn't far enough left for her taste), she says Crockett has undeniable star power.

We don't know about her star power, but we know she's a great actress. You'd never guess she'd graduated from a pricey private high school.

We're not underestimating Crockett; it's more like we're afraid of overestimating Texas voters. They sent her to Congress, after all.

Well said. Everyone knows who she is, for better or worse.

