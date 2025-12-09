Rallying Cry: Jasmine Crockett Sheds a Tear While Announcing Senate Run and Teasing the ‘JC Way’

Democrat Jasmine Crockett has her (tearful) eyes on the U.S. Senate. She is forgoing another House race after district lines were redrawn in Texas. On Monday night, she tearfully spoke to a small crowd as she expressed her intention to seek the Democrat Party's Senate nomination.

Here’s more. (READ)

Jasmine Crockett starts crying during her announcement that she is running for the United States Senate. "I just want to be clear that this was never my intention. This was never about me. I never put myself into any of the polls." "Listen, my question was, which congressional seat would I be running for? And for Texas 30..."[Tears up] "I love you, Texas 30."

Now, here’s the tears of a clown. (WATCH)

JUST IN: Jasmine Crockett starts crying during her announcement that she is running for the United States Senate.



"I just want to be clear that this was never my intention. This was never about me. I never put myself into any of the polls."



"Listen, my question was, which… pic.twitter.com/lizXT3EKpK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 8, 2025

It’s really brave of her to shed tears with those fake eyelashes on — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) December 9, 2025

Looking forward to Crockett crying when she loses. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 9, 2025

There’ll be no crying, just plenty of f-bombs.

Crockett says she has a surefire way to get elected Senator in Texas. It’s called the ‘JC way.’ (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett kicks off TX Senate bid: “There are those that say ain’t no way, we done tried it 50 times already. Let me be clear, y’all ain’t never tried it the JC way!" pic.twitter.com/XADIiCuVCW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 9, 2025

Good grief. Legend in her own mind. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) December 9, 2025

The JC way? LOL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 9, 2025

Maybe she said, ‘Crazy way.’

That rhymed, but don’t expect blue city Democrats to apply any reason while casting their upcoming votes.

I would like to think that Texans are too savvy to vote for her but then I remember Austin and how many Liberals have moved to Texas. — Don Satina (@DonSatina) December 9, 2025

She can take the blue parts of Houston Dallas and Austin and still lose by double digits. She’s toast in Texas! — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Bob🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@HornsUpBob) December 9, 2025

What a freak show Democrat politics has become.



Do any of them have any dignity left?



It's all so grotesque. — War for the West (@War4theWest) December 8, 2025

Dignity in the Democrat Party? Now that’s funny.

Commenters say brace yourselves for a campaign of comedy as we’ve never seen before.

Welp. One thing's for sure, this campaign won’t be boring 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 9, 2025

At least we’ll get some entertainment out of this. — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) December 8, 2025

This will be a 24/7 carnival. The best part is we don't even have to buy tickets. 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/htsk6sAHvW — R T (@RDog861) December 9, 2025

It'll be a carnival. A carnival featuring a freak show attraction called ‘Jasmine Crockett.’

