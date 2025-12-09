Rallying Cry: Jasmine Crockett Sheds a Tear While Announcing Senate Run and Teasing the ‘JC Way’

Whistle Stop: BP Commander Gregory Bovino Gets Noisy Reception in Louisiana but Remains...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:20 AM on December 09, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrat Jasmine Crockett has her (tearful) eyes on the U.S. Senate. She is forgoing another House race after district lines were redrawn in Texas. On Monday night, she tearfully spoke to a small crowd as she expressed her intention to seek the Democrat Party's Senate nomination.

Here’s more. (READ)

Jasmine Crockett starts crying during her announcement that she is running for the United States Senate.

"I just want to be clear that this was never my intention. This was never about me. I never put myself into any of the polls."

"Listen, my question was, which congressional seat would I be running for? And for Texas 30..."[Tears up]

"I love you, Texas 30."

Now, here’s the tears of a clown. (WATCH)

There’ll be no crying, just plenty of f-bombs.

Crockett says she has a surefire way to get elected Senator in Texas. It’s called the ‘JC way.’ (WATCH)

Maybe she said, ‘Crazy way.’

That rhymed, but don’t expect blue city Democrats to apply any reason while casting their upcoming votes.

Dignity in the Democrat Party? Now that’s funny.

Commenters say brace yourselves for a campaign of comedy as we’ve never seen before.

It'll be a carnival. A carnival featuring a freak show attraction called ‘Jasmine Crockett.’

