Chris Cillizza Says Jasmine Crockett's Bid for the Senate Is 'Beyond Bad for Democrats Nationally'

It looks as though Rep. Jasmine Crockett, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has her eye on the Senate. The two have been vying to be the face of the new Democratic Party, and Republicans have been cheering them on. Winning a congressional district is not the same as winning a statewide race, particularly in Texas.

Former CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza says that Crockett's bid for a Senate seat is "beyond bad for Democrats nationally." This is one of the few times he may be correct.

Beyond bad for Democrats nationally https://t.co/9r68mvOL19 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) December 8, 2025

CNN reports:

Crockett, meanwhile, has spent weeks floating a potential Senate bid, making calls and sounding out potential supporters, as Democrats game out a reshuffled slate for 2026. Crockett and Rep. Marc Veasey, a fellow Dallas Democrat dealing with the gerrymandered breakup of his current seat, discussed sequencing on Monday for him to file in her district shortly after she submits her Senate paperwork. Monday’s shake-up injects fresh intrigue to a Texas Senate race that has already been marked by high drama.

We anticipate no end to the drama.

This is a gift to the GOP



She cannot help but run her mouth — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@dutchdalton992) December 8, 2025

She’ll raise millions lose by 8 points and get a cable show & podcast — Frank Malfitano (@FrankMalfitano) December 8, 2025

I’m sure your pals at CNN will do their part to promote her campaign. — Haddock Branzini 🎄 👍 (@BranziniHaddock) December 8, 2025

It’ll be a race to the left flank leaving some meaty negative ad material in the general. In Texas of all places. Just glorious. — Kevin Berger (@KevinBerge9223) December 8, 2025

The Democratic Party will remain lost in the wilderness until a leader emerges who can stand up to the far-left faction of the party. This won’t happen, as the reason they are Democrats is that they are weak people who lack conviction, critical thinking skills, and a spine. — Steve Houser (@Stephen_Houser) December 8, 2025

Not that the Republican Party could stand to strengthen its spine.

I can’t tell you how much I support this endeavor https://t.co/3Z2VXw9udR — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 8, 2025

A lot of doomsday calls over this, but I’m not yet convinced that Crockett wins the TX primary.

And, yes, I’ve seen the polls. https://t.co/A5RdlnO7hq — Dennis K Jr (@denniskjr) December 8, 2025

She'll certainly get a boost from the legacy media, which will have her on at every turn. Crockett will no doubt become the face of the Democratic Party, and that's good news for Republicans nationwide.

