Chris Cillizza Says Jasmine Crockett's Bid for the Senate Is 'Beyond Bad for Democrats Nationally'

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on December 08, 2025
CNN

It looks as though Rep. Jasmine Crockett, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has her eye on the Senate. The two have been vying to be the face of the new Democratic Party, and Republicans have been cheering them on. Winning a congressional district is not the same as winning a statewide race, particularly in Texas. 

Former CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza says that Crockett's bid for a Senate seat is "beyond bad for Democrats nationally." This is one of the few times he may be correct.

CNN reports:

Crockett, meanwhile, has spent weeks floating a potential Senate bid, making calls and sounding out potential supporters, as Democrats game out a reshuffled slate for 2026. Crockett and Rep. Marc Veasey, a fellow Dallas Democrat dealing with the gerrymandered breakup of his current seat, discussed sequencing on Monday for him to file in her district shortly after she submits her Senate paperwork.

Monday’s shake-up injects fresh intrigue to a Texas Senate race that has already been marked by high drama.

We anticipate no end to the drama.

Not that the Republican Party could stand to strengthen its spine.

She'll certainly get a boost from the legacy media, which will have her on at every turn. Crockett will no doubt become the face of the Democratic Party, and that's good news for Republicans nationwide.

***

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS

