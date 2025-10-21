Stephen Colbert Tells KJP He’s Afraid She’ll Turn Democrats Independent

As we've reported, former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is on her media tour to promote her new book, "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines." She's been everywhere from CBS Mornings, where she doubled down on having no clue about President Joe Biden's cognitive decline, to The Bulwark's podcast, where she told Tim Miller it wasn't true that President Donald Trump talked to the press a lot more than Biden did.

It didn't take long for Jean-Pierre to get an invitation to appear on Stephen Colbert's Democrat talking points show, and Colbert seemed a bit nervous that her book could encourage Democrats to become independents, as she did herself. Judging from the title of her book, that seems to be her goal. DNC mouthpiece Colbert even seemed to try to talk her out of it.

Stephen Colbert worries that people might read Karine Jean-Pierre's book and become an independent, "Do you recommend everyone leave the party, and if so where do they go? Because organization is how you face tyranny. Freelancing isn’t going to get anybody anything done."



KJP… pic.twitter.com/Sb8rK5HsXE — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) October 21, 2025

KJP insists she's just "trying to start a conversation" because people keep asking her "Why is the Democratic leadership not fighting? We need more, how are we going to get out of this?"

Sure, the Democrat leadership is fighting, if you consider the far-left socialist wing of the party the new leadership.

Next, Colbert gushes over the Democratic Party's socialists, "Let’s talk about Democrats who are getting people excited, excited, like, Bernie Sanders is getting people excited. He’s a democratic socialist. AOC, she’s a democratic socialist. Zohran Mamdani, democratic socialist.… pic.twitter.com/tKPSf0urXb — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) October 21, 2025

…Doesn't that say there are fundamental needs of the working class in America that are not being addressed by either party and if they don't change their ways they are going to cut themselves off at the knees by toadying to special interests and corporations." KJP also claims "As a black woman who has walked through the walls of the White House and been part of this party for a long time, I believe, and this is my personal opinion that we get forgotten and by large part the Democratic Party does not see us. And for me especially in this past year, I needed to make a statement and to make a point...Millions of people who voted in 2020, the Biden-Harris ticket did not come out in 2024, we have to figure out why. What happened there?"

So, if we're getting this straight, as a black woman, she isn't seen by either the Chuck Schumer or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wing of the Democratic Party. As Megyn Kelly just asked, "Has she done even one interview where she didn’t mention she is black?"

According to Colbert, that reason was the debate, "I don’t think anyone questioned his heart or his policy but it takes more than that to be the president of the United States and in a moment of great pressure on stage, we saw someone shock us and worry us and nothing could… pic.twitter.com/tNftOHopSP — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) October 21, 2025

… assuage that worry. I don't think it was a betrayal saying other people saying we don’t think we were shown the Joe Biden you saw." KJP says, "I disagree, I saw every day, an ugly assault on someone who would 50-plus years of experience and to objectively had done a good job as president of the United States and it was heartbreaking to see that type of behavior." They continue to go back-and-forth before Colbert has to end, "Okay, look, listen we’re never going to agree on this."

Colbert seems to be begging Jean-Pierre to come back and join the cool democratic socialist wing of the party. He's doing his best to sell Jean-Pierre and her readers on the Democratic Party.

Here we have a "comedian" warning a former Biden official that if she encourages too many people to think for themselves, she might hurt the Democratic Party.



...on a public broadcasting license, courtesy of the U.S. government. https://t.co/1SnQx0nP3Z — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) October 21, 2025

Watching 2 grown adults incessantly lie to each other back and forth in a desperate effort to not illuminate the sheer idiocy of what the other is saying (and purposely not saying) is both sad and comical.😂 — 𝕏 Horton 𝕏 (@is_horton) October 21, 2025

47 seconds of substance-less word salad is going to turn it around for them! — @pantermurphy94 (@pantermurphy94) October 21, 2025

I don’t think anyone is going to follow @K_JeanPierre’s lead on anything… — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) October 21, 2025

No, we don't think her book is going to convince anyone to leave the Democratic Party.

She simped for a dementia patient for 4 years and now wants to save face but you can't go against the cult narrative. They'll ruin her. I wish I could say I felt bad for these people but they're just terrible people. — Concernative (@concernative) October 21, 2025

As an independent who thinks KJP is a serial gaslighter, this *almost* makes me want to read her book. — SkEptikalOne (@BSeelaus) October 21, 2025

Almost …

Where is the comedy? — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) October 21, 2025

Colbert doesn't even pretend to do comedy anymore. His guest the night he announced his show had been canceled, his guest was Sen. Adam Schiff. There's a barrel of laughs. There was that one time he had a Republican on … Liz Cheney.

The comedy is Jean-Pierre trying to convince Colbert that Biden didn't crash and burn at the debate.

