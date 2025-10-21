Stephen Colbert Tells KJP He’s Afraid She’ll Turn Democrats Independent

RESIGN You Filth! Cynical Publius Goes OFF on Cowardly Military Brass Crying to...
Brett T. | 4:00 PM on October 21, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

As we've reported, former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is on her media tour to promote her new book, "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines." She's been everywhere from CBS Mornings, where she doubled down on having no clue about President Joe Biden's cognitive decline, to The Bulwark's podcast, where she told Tim Miller it wasn't true that President Donald Trump talked to the press a lot more than Biden did.

It didn't take long for Jean-Pierre to get an invitation to appear on Stephen Colbert's Democrat talking points show, and Colbert seemed a bit nervous that her book could encourage Democrats to become independents, as she did herself. Judging from the title of her book, that seems to be her goal. DNC mouthpiece Colbert even seemed to try to talk her out of it.

The post continues:

KJP insists she's just "trying to start a conversation" because people keep asking her "Why is the Democratic leadership not fighting? We need more, how are we going to get out of this?" 

Sure, the Democrat leadership is fighting, if you consider the far-left socialist wing of the party the new leadership.

The post continues:

…Doesn't that say there are fundamental needs of the working class in America that are not being addressed by either party and if they don't change their ways they are going to cut themselves off at the knees by toadying to special interests and corporations."

KJP also claims "As a black woman who has walked through the walls of the White House and been part of this party for a long time, I believe, and this is my personal opinion that we get forgotten and by large part the Democratic Party does not see us. And for me especially in this past year, I needed to make a statement and to make a point...Millions of people who voted in 2020, the Biden-Harris ticket did not come out in 2024, we have to figure out why. What happened there?"

So, if we're getting this straight, as a black woman, she isn't seen by either the Chuck Schumer or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wing of the Democratic Party. As Megyn Kelly just asked, "Has she done even one interview where she didn’t mention she is black?"

The post continues:

… assuage that worry. I don't think it was a betrayal saying other people saying we don’t think we were shown the Joe Biden you saw."

KJP says, "I disagree, I saw every day, an ugly assault on someone who would 50-plus years of experience and to objectively had done a good job as president of the United States and it was heartbreaking to see that type of behavior."

They continue to go back-and-forth before Colbert has to end, "Okay, look, listen we’re never going to agree on this."

Colbert seems to be begging Jean-Pierre to come back and join the cool democratic socialist wing of the party. He's doing his best to sell Jean-Pierre and her readers on the Democratic Party.

No, we don't think her book is going to convince anyone to leave the Democratic Party.

Almost …

Colbert doesn't even pretend to do comedy anymore. His guest the night he announced his show had been canceled, his guest was Sen. Adam Schiff. There's a barrel of laughs. There was that one time he had a Republican on … Liz Cheney.

The comedy is Jean-Pierre trying to convince Colbert that Biden didn't crash and burn at the debate.

***

