TIME: Trump Loses Peace Prize He 'Shamelessly Campaigned For'; Newsom Points and Laughs

It's been obvious from their covers featuring nightmare illustrations of President Donald Trump that TIME Magazine is biased against the president. Here's one example of a giant gavel smashing his face:

Advertisement

TIME's new cover: Donald Trump found guilty on all counts https://t.co/70OiNKeKF7 pic.twitter.com/BkMv0tSLvk — TIME (@TIME) May 30, 2024

As we recently reported, a TIME headline suggested that a federal judge's house was hit by arson and that the Trump administration was somehow responsible, or at least connected. (It wasn't arson, so nothing was "set ablaze".)

House of South Carolina judge criticized by Trump Administration set ablaze https://t.co/KJjDLFpeb7 — TIME (@TIME) October 6, 2025

In its story, TIME even speculated on Rep. Dan Goldman's insistence that it was a Trump supporter who set the fire: "If the fire at the judge’s house turns out to be targeted, it may mark the latest incident of a startling rise in political violence in the U.S.," TIME wrote.

Now TIME is out with another winner of a post. As we reported, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday to Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado, who dedicated her peace prize in part to Trump and his support for their freedom. TIME must believe that Trump brokering peace and ending eight wars was just "shameless campaigning" for the prize.

Trump loses Nobel Peace Prize he shamelessly campaigned for https://t.co/b4kJB9qb1n — TIME (@TIME) October 10, 2025

Philip Elliott reports:

Donald Trump was thirsty for diplomacy’s biggest medal. He woke up Friday, still parched. Even before he returned to the White House in January, the President has been waging a far-from-subtle campaign for a Nobel Peace Prize. On Thursday, Trump made a last-minute pitch for the biggest prize in diplomacy, telling reporters in the Oval Office that he accomplished what no one else has. “I know this: that nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months. And I’ve stopped eight wars. So that’s never happened before,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with the President of Finland. It was a big swing that turned into a bigger whiff. … Still, Trump has been relentless in his pursuit.

The article clearly mentions that "the deadline to nominate a person or organization was Jan. 31, just days into Trump’s second term."

Honestly...



The fact that the Nobel Peace Prize winner dedicated her entire award to President Trump is 1000x better than Trump getting the award himself.



Give a giant middle finger to the Nobel Prize Committee, which was a joke anyways.



I like this even better. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 10, 2025

Wow, this is a disgusting headline from you. Expectations were low for this rag but geez. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 10, 2025

Submissions closed on January 31, 2025 for this year.



Prime Minister Netanyahu’s nomination was in July of 2025. It would not apply to this year.



It was never going to happen this year.



Thank you for your attention to this timeline of facts. — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) October 10, 2025

Trump is still "parched" from his thirst for the prize. It's a stretch to say he "lost" when all of his accomplishments came after the nomination deadline. Speaking of accomplishments, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has none, got a good chuckle out of TIME's post:

What a loser. https://t.co/qr9oX3AGtF — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 10, 2025

Yes, you're a loser. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 11, 2025

Your entire campaign for President is just calling Trump a dictator. It's so brave of you to mock the dictator. Unless of course you are full of shlt and he's not really a dictator. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 11, 2025

Advertisement

Only you and your infinite smugness and tone deaf stupidity would tweet some dumb bullshit like this after President Trump brokered a peace deal to bring home innocent hostages and a cease-fire. What have you done? Nothing. Not one damn thing for the people of your state… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 11, 2025

Then the winner dedicated the prize to President Trump. 🔥 — Pete Santilli 🇮🇹 (@petersantilli) October 10, 2025

What a loser for brokering peace in the Middle East.

***