TIME: Trump Loses Peace Prize He 'Shamelessly Campaigned For'; Newsom Points and Laughs

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on October 11, 2025
Journalism meme

It's been obvious from their covers featuring nightmare illustrations of President Donald Trump that TIME Magazine is biased against the president. Here's one example of a giant gavel smashing his face:

As we recently reported, a TIME headline suggested that a federal judge's house was hit by arson and that the Trump administration was somehow responsible, or at least connected. (It wasn't arson, so nothing was "set ablaze".)

In its story, TIME even speculated on Rep. Dan Goldman's insistence that it was a Trump supporter who set the fire: "If the fire at the judge’s house turns out to be targeted, it may mark the latest incident of a startling rise in political violence in the U.S.," TIME wrote.

Now TIME is out with another winner of a post. As we reported, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday to Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado, who dedicated her peace prize in part to Trump and his support for their freedom. TIME must believe that Trump brokering peace and ending eight wars was just "shameless campaigning" for the prize.

Philip Elliott reports:

Donald Trump was thirsty for diplomacy’s biggest medal. He woke up Friday, still parched.

Even before he returned to the White House in January, the President has been waging a far-from-subtle campaign for a Nobel Peace Prize. On Thursday, Trump made a last-minute pitch for the biggest prize in diplomacy, telling reporters in the Oval Office that he accomplished what no one else has. “I know this: that nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months. And I’ve stopped eight wars. So that’s never happened before,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with the President of Finland.

It was a big swing that turned into a bigger whiff.

Still, Trump has been relentless in his pursuit.

The article clearly mentions that "the deadline to nominate a person or organization was Jan. 31, just days into Trump’s second term."

Trump is still "parched" from his thirst for the prize. It's a stretch to say he "lost" when all of his accomplishments came after the nomination deadline. Speaking of accomplishments, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has none, got a good chuckle out of TIME's post:

What a loser for brokering peace in the Middle East.

