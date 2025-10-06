Give’em Yell: Kamala Harris Unveils ‘No Mandate!’ Scream Therapy To Cope With 2024...
To the Left's Dismay South Carolina Investigators Found No Evidence of Arson at Judge's Beach House

Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:40 PM on October 06, 2025
AngieArtist

Authorities in South Carolina have announced that preliminary investigations into the devastating structure fire that destroyed the beachfront home of South Carolina judge Diane Goldstein have found no evidence that the fire was intentionally set.

The judge was on the beach walking her dogs when the fire broke out, but her husband, former state senator Arnold Goldstein, and two other occupants were inside. They were forced to jump from the deck and windows to escape the flames. All three were injured and transported to the hospital. Mr. Goldstein was said to have suffered multiple fractures from the fall and was transported by medical helicopter to a trauma center.

News of the blaze created a left-wing firestorm on social media. The accusations of right-wing political violence came fast and furious, and not from typical statist trolls, but from people who should know better. (Okay, we laughed at that too.)

They just couldn't help themselves.

Cryin' Adam Kinzinger used to be someone who knew better before he sold his soul at the altar of progressivism over a case of incurable TDS.

Dan Goldman got outright bodied by Stephen Miller after he declared the fire an obvious act of right-wing political violence.

Likewise, California Ken Doll, Gavin Newsom's tech geek-in-chief, Izzy Gardon, took a smackdown from Harmeet Dhillon.

Even the once respected Time Magazine pounced at the chance to insinuate the house was intentionally burned down by a Trump supporter.

There was no doubt about it: a crazed MAGA madman set that house ablaze.

It must have been embarrassing for them when South Carolina's Governor announced that no evidence of arson had been found.

Governor McMaster finishes his post by low-key scolding the scolds who have been spreading misinformation.

I echo Chief Keel’s call for everyone to exercise good judgment and avoid sharing unverified information while the investigation continues.

We understand that feeling embarrassed requires a modicum of self-awareness, which each of the aforementioned morons lacks. Plus, each of them would rather keep feeding quarters into the nut punching machine than they would admit they were wrong. Well, maybe not Ansari, but you get the point. It doesn't matter to them that there was no arson, as long as enough of their minions believe there was.

If the false accusation of right-wing violence spurs left-wing violence, then so be it.

After Izzy's idiotic post, Harmeet Dhillon received so many threats that she notified the US Marshal's office.

If there is anyone in this administration whose bad side we would avoid being on at all costs, it would be Harmeet's. Good luck with that.

The truth is that the left wasn't just hoping that the fire at Judge Goldstein's beach house was arson; they needed it to be arson.

They own the environment of political violence. Democrats are the party of rage, and their attempts to prove otherwise are nothing short of pathetic.

