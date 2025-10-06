Rainbow Crosswalk in Miami Beach Torn Up by Florida Department of Transportation (Video)
Stephen Miller Pushes Back on 'Arson Psychic' Dan Goldman for Blaming SC Judge’s House Explosion on MAGA

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Judge Diane Goodstein's South Carolina home was engulfed in flames on Sunday. Thankfully, she was unharmed, and her family members escaped with no life-threatening injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze, meaning there’s no official cause yet. That didn’t stop Democrat Dan Goldman from bombastically claiming that MAGA set the fire. He immediately demanded that White House official Stephen Miller and the Trump administration condemn unproven things that only exist in his deranged imagination. 

More on that in a bit, but first let’s check out the inferno as it happened. (WATCH)

Amazingly, those inside were able to escape from the home's second story.

Now, here’s Goldman’s fact-free frenzy of absolute craziness.

Remember, the fire investigation has just started, and a cause hasn’t been determined, much less an arson suspect identified. Goldman's assertions are echoing from his cavernous cranium.

Stephen Miller correctly identified this all as a deflection from the growing controversy around Democrat AG nominee Jay Jones in Virginia and his heinous texts, which show he fantasized about shooting a Republican in the head and watching his children die in their mother's arms. Goldman expectedly kept deflecting when confronted with factual acts.

(post continues) ...foment unrest. Despicable.

Meanwhile, the Democrat AG nominee in Virginia is fantasizing about murdering his opponents and a Biden federal judge is showing radical leniency to a monster who tried to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice.

While you post your libelous madness, we will keep focused on delivering public safety and fighting domestic terror.

The Democrat Party fully supports Jay Jones and refuses to force his resignation, rendering their condemnations of political violence utter lies.

One poster says it just proves there’s no bottom for Goldman and the Democrat Party’s depravity.

This is beyond the pale. With no evidence linking this fire TO ANYONE OR ANYTHING, this person blames the Trump Admin? More lies and bullsht from the Dems, while not a single Democrat withdrew their support from Jay Jones, who wished death and suffering on his political opponent and their children.

Just when you think the Democrats can’t sink any lower, they dig a little deeper.

— Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) October 6, 2025

Goldman states he knows this is arson. For him to KNOW that he would have to be psychic or have set the fire himself or had someone do it for him. We don’t put the second and third options past Democrats at this point. Of course, the most likely option is that Goldman is simply lying like he always does. We’d still check his pockets for matches, though. You never know.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

