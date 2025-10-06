Stephen Miller Pushes Back on 'Arson Psychic' Dan Goldman for Blaming SC Judge’s House Explosion on MAGA

Judge Diane Goodstein's South Carolina home was engulfed in flames on Sunday. Thankfully, she was unharmed, and her family members escaped with no life-threatening injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze, meaning there’s no official cause yet. That didn’t stop Democrat Dan Goldman from bombastically claiming that MAGA set the fire. He immediately demanded that White House official Stephen Miller and the Trump administration condemn unproven things that only exist in his deranged imagination.

More on that in a bit, but first let’s check out the inferno as it happened. (WATCH)

BREAKING: South Carolina Judge Diane Goodstein's home is burning to the ground after an apparent explosion.



pic.twitter.com/A18oGnlaXT — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 5, 2025

Amazingly, those inside were able to escape from the home's second story.

Now, here’s Goldman’s fact-free frenzy of absolute craziness.

Trump, @StephenM and MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein.



Today, someone committed arson on the Judge’s home, severely injuring her husband and son.



Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this?? https://t.co/Dl8JcUted7 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) October 6, 2025

Remember, the fire investigation has just started, and a cause hasn’t been determined, much less an arson suspect identified. Goldman's assertions are echoing from his cavernous cranium.

Stephen Miller correctly identified this all as a deflection from the growing controversy around Democrat AG nominee Jay Jones in Virginia and his heinous texts, which show he fantasized about shooting a Republican in the head and watching his children die in their mother's arms. Goldman expectedly kept deflecting when confronted with factual acts.

You are vile. Deeply warped and vile. While the Trump Administration has launched the first-ever government-wide effort to combat and prosecute illegal doxing, sinister threats and political violence you continue to push despicable lies, demented smears, malicious defamation and… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 6, 2025

(post continues) ...foment unrest. Despicable. Meanwhile, the Democrat AG nominee in Virginia is fantasizing about murdering his opponents and a Biden federal judge is showing radical leniency to a monster who tried to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice. While you post your libelous madness, we will keep focused on delivering public safety and fighting domestic terror.

Now try answering my question.



If you are trying to combat political violence, why don’t you condemn the political violence against a judge who ruled against you and your admin?



It’s pretty simple: do you condemn all political violence or only that against your supporters? — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) October 6, 2025

hey Dan, can I see your condemnation of Jay Jones or do these demands only go one way — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 6, 2025

The Democrat Party fully supports Jay Jones and refuses to force his resignation, rendering their condemnations of political violence utter lies.

One poster says it just proves there’s no bottom for Goldman and the Democrat Party’s depravity.

This is beyond the pale. With no evidence linking this fire TO ANYONE OR ANYTHING, this person blames the Trump Admin? More lies and bullsht from the Dems, while not a single Democrat withdrew their support from Jay Jones, who wished death and suffering on his political opponent and their children. Just when you think the Democrats can’t sink any lower, they dig a little deeper. — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) October 6, 2025

Goldman states he knows this is arson. For him to KNOW that he would have to be psychic or have set the fire himself or had someone do it for him. We don’t put the second and third options past Democrats at this point. Of course, the most likely option is that Goldman is simply lying like he always does. We’d still check his pockets for matches, though. You never know.

