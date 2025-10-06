The Hill: President Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act in Portland
Whoopi Goldberg Urges People to Darken Their Skin to Confuse ICE at the...
Stephen Miller Torched CNN Host's Attempt to Push Dem Talking Points In Fiery...
Rainbow Crosswalk in Miami Beach Torn Up by Florida Department of Transportation (Video)
Bill Nye's Warning That the Best Way to Stop Hurricanes Was to Vote...
Stephen Miller Pushes Back on 'Arson Psychic' Dan Goldman for Blaming SC Judge’s...
BREAKING: Nick Sorter Has Great News About the Charges Against Him
Chicago Police Units Abandon ICE?! This Leaked Dispatch Call Will Shock You.
'We Will Tolerate No Threats By Woke Idiots': Harmeet Dhillon HAMMERS Gavin Newsom's...
And It Just Keeps Getting WORSE --> Jay Jones Reportedly Hoped for a...
Bartender Says WHAT? AOC Body-Shaming Stephen Miller BACKFIRES Spectacularly and We're Her...
Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs
'Morning Joe' Blows Up Virginia Race! Mike Johnson Blasts CNN!
What a GIANT 'But': Bulwark Founder and Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell Goes FULL TDS...

TIME: House of Judge Criticized by Trump 'Set Ablaze,' Speculates on Political Violence

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on October 06, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, Judge Diane Goodstein's South Carolina home was engulfed in flames on Saturday night. The family managed to escape with no life-threatening injuries, though three are hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze. Someone named Spencer Hakimian posted that it was an apparent explosion, which led all of the usual suspects, like Mehdi Hasan, to suggest that a Trump supporter blew up her house because she had temporarily blocked the release of South Carolina voter data to the Trump administration. 

Advertisement

Among the worst offenders of playing psychic was Rep. Dan Goldman, who wanted to know when President Trump was going to speak out against the extreme right that did this:

TIME Magazine went ahead with the "enemy of President Trump's house set ablaze" angle.

Miranda Jeyaretnam reports:

Police are investigating the cause of a fire that burned down the home of South Carolina Circuit Court judge Diane Goodstein, who had reportedly received death threats for weeks related to her work.

"At this time, there is no evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set," South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel told TIME in a statement on Monday, noting that the investigation into the house fire on Edisto Beach is "active and ongoing."

If the fire at the judge’s house turns out to be targeted, it may mark the latest incident of a startling rise in political violence in the U.S. And while the Trump Administration has blamed the left’s rhetoric for inspiring violence such as the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, an attack on a judge would come as the Administration has increasingly vilified the judiciary, blasting judges that rule against it as “U.S.A-hating” insurrectionists.

Recommended

Stephen Miller Torched CNN Host's Attempt to Push Dem Talking Points In Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Fashion
Doug P.
Advertisement

Wait, the headline said the house was set ablaze, but the story says there's no evidence yet that the fire was intentionally set. Then Jeyaretnam speculates that if the fire was targeted, it may mark the latest incident "in a startling rise of political violence in the U.S." We thought reporters were supposed to stick to the facts.

TIME also reports that investigators have preliminarily found there is no evidence to support a pre-fire explosion, so take the original post with a grain of salt.

Advertisement

The story pretty quickly contradicts the post, but that doesn't stop the "journalist" from imagining if it were politically motivated. Maybe we should wait and see what the investigators find.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JUDGES SOUTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen Miller Torched CNN Host's Attempt to Push Dem Talking Points In Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Fashion
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'We Will Tolerate No Threats By Woke Idiots': Harmeet Dhillon HAMMERS Gavin Newsom's Staff
Grateful Calvin
Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs
Doug P.
Bill Nye's Warning That the Best Way to Stop Hurricanes Was to Vote for Kamala Harris Is Being Revisited
Doug P.
Rainbow Crosswalk in Miami Beach Torn Up by Florida Department of Transportation (Video)
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Stephen Miller Torched CNN Host's Attempt to Push Dem Talking Points In Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Fashion Doug P.
Advertisement