TIME: House of Judge Criticized by Trump 'Set Ablaze,' Speculates on Political Violence

As Twitchy reported earlier, Judge Diane Goodstein's South Carolina home was engulfed in flames on Saturday night. The family managed to escape with no life-threatening injuries, though three are hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze. Someone named Spencer Hakimian posted that it was an apparent explosion, which led all of the usual suspects, like Mehdi Hasan, to suggest that a Trump supporter blew up her house because she had temporarily blocked the release of South Carolina voter data to the Trump administration.

Among the worst offenders of playing psychic was Rep. Dan Goldman, who wanted to know when President Trump was going to speak out against the extreme right that did this:

Trump, @StephenM and MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein.



Today, someone committed arson on the Judge’s home, severely injuring her husband and son.



Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this?? https://t.co/Dl8JcUted7 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) October 6, 2025

TIME Magazine went ahead with the "enemy of President Trump's house set ablaze" angle.

House of South Carolina judge criticized by Trump Administration set ablaze https://t.co/KJjDLFpeb7 — TIME (@TIME) October 6, 2025

Miranda Jeyaretnam reports:

Police are investigating the cause of a fire that burned down the home of South Carolina Circuit Court judge Diane Goodstein, who had reportedly received death threats for weeks related to her work. "At this time, there is no evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set," South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel told TIME in a statement on Monday, noting that the investigation into the house fire on Edisto Beach is "active and ongoing." … If the fire at the judge’s house turns out to be targeted, it may mark the latest incident of a startling rise in political violence in the U.S. And while the Trump Administration has blamed the left’s rhetoric for inspiring violence such as the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, an attack on a judge would come as the Administration has increasingly vilified the judiciary, blasting judges that rule against it as “U.S.A-hating” insurrectionists.

Wait, the headline said the house was set ablaze, but the story says there's no evidence yet that the fire was intentionally set. Then Jeyaretnam speculates that if the fire was targeted, it may mark the latest incident "in a startling rise of political violence in the U.S." We thought reporters were supposed to stick to the facts.

Poor judge doesn’t even have a name and now this. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 6, 2025

House of South Carolina judge set ablaze, so we're going to jump to conclusions and assume it was MAGA



- TIME Magazine — Anonymous Troll Demon (@TrollDemonAnon) October 6, 2025

Quick to jump to conclusions aren’t you? — BigShoe (@mshoemaker2) October 6, 2025

TIME also reports that investigators have preliminarily found there is no evidence to support a pre-fire explosion, so take the original post with a grain of salt.

A regular citizens house explodes into flames on Fripp Island a few weeks ago, killing an owner. The culprit? A golf cart in the garage. — Pauline Edwards (@Pauline36717274) October 6, 2025

Why THAT headline? — Mark Thompson (@mrkthompsn) October 6, 2025

Do you have valid proof that it was "set ablaze"?



Show video of someone "setting ablaze" the home. If you don't have proof then maybe you should change the headline.



Praying for her and her family. Nobody on our side wants ANYONE hurt. No matter what party you support. — SassySouthern (@Sassy_SouthTN) October 6, 2025

The story pretty quickly contradicts the post, but that doesn't stop the "journalist" from imagining if it were politically motivated. Maybe we should wait and see what the investigators find.

