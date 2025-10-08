MSNBC: Far-Right Extremist Violence Has Body Count Six Times That of Left-Wing Attacks

Chicago Mayor Pulls Race Card Like a Debit Card Amid Trump’s Arrest Call-Out
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on October 08, 2025
Twitchy

It was a busy weekend. On Saturday night, a judge's beach house burned down, injuring her husband and sons. As we reported, Rep. Dan Goldman and a whole lot of liberals suggested that it was arson incited by posts from Stephen Miller and "MAGA-world." It turns out there was no evidence of arson. But more far-right extremist violence, right? Goldman's post blaming MAGA is still up.

On Sunday, police arrested a man outside the annual Catholic "Red Mass" in Washington, D.C., for having an explosive device. The Daily Wire reported that the man had 200 explosive devices, along with a manifesto that police say “revealed his significant animosity towards the Catholic church, members of the Jewish faith, members of SCOTUS, and ICE/ ICE facilities.” The incident was barely covered on the news.

Ever since the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University almost a month ago, the Left has been desperately grasping at straws, trying to find examples of right-wing violence so they can "both-sides" the issue.

MSNBC's Ari Melber made it a point to cover a Justice Department study showing that "far-right extremist violence" has six times the body count of "left-wing attacks" (notice how they never use the term "far-left extremist). Melber then reaches back to former FBI Director Christopher Wray, who testified in 2019 that a majority of domestic terrorism cases were motivated by white supremacy. They don't bother mentioning all of the times when the then-Attorney General Merrick Garland said that right-wingers were the number one domestic terror threat.

Iowahawk Roasts Slate Writer Who Said CBS News Has Fallen From ‘Dan Rather to Bari Weiss’ (and a Fisking)
Aaron Walker
The post continues:

… deaths, the left-wing attacks resulted in the death of about 78. That's six times as many dead.

Sunday's would-be bomber was anti-government.

We'd really like a clearer definition of left-wing attacks. Were the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots left-wing attacks?

The CATO institute analyzed 620 politically motivated murders, and when 9/11 is excluded, most came from the Right. Islamic terrorism doesn't count.

Melber purports to report "facts on violence," but we'd really like a closer look at the data that led to this conclusion.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

CHARLIE KIRK DOMESTIC TERRORISM

