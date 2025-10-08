MSNBC: Far-Right Extremist Violence Has Body Count Six Times That of Left-Wing Attacks

It was a busy weekend. On Saturday night, a judge's beach house burned down, injuring her husband and sons. As we reported, Rep. Dan Goldman and a whole lot of liberals suggested that it was arson incited by posts from Stephen Miller and "MAGA-world." It turns out there was no evidence of arson. But more far-right extremist violence, right? Goldman's post blaming MAGA is still up.

Advertisement

On Sunday, police arrested a man outside the annual Catholic "Red Mass" in Washington, D.C., for having an explosive device. The Daily Wire reported that the man had 200 explosive devices, along with a manifesto that police say “revealed his significant animosity towards the Catholic church, members of the Jewish faith, members of SCOTUS, and ICE/ ICE facilities.” The incident was barely covered on the news.

Ever since the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University almost a month ago, the Left has been desperately grasping at straws, trying to find examples of right-wing violence so they can "both-sides" the issue.

MSNBC's Ari Melber made it a point to cover a Justice Department study showing that "far-right extremist violence" has six times the body count of "left-wing attacks" (notice how they never use the term "far-left extremist). Melber then reaches back to former FBI Director Christopher Wray, who testified in 2019 that a majority of domestic terrorism cases were motivated by white supremacy. They don't bother mentioning all of the times when the then-Attorney General Merrick Garland said that right-wingers were the number one domestic terror threat.

Ari Melber: Over the past three decades, far-right extremists led 220 attacks, compared to far-left extremists leading 42 attacks. That's roughly five times [more].



If you look at the body count, those attacks resulting in far-right extremist violence led to about or over 520… pic.twitter.com/N9i3sCdyHV — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) October 7, 2025

The post continues:

… deaths, the left-wing attacks resulted in the death of about 78. That's six times as many dead.

That’s because they manipulate the categories to exaggerate the claims. — Jacob Davidson (@wantthepfunk) October 8, 2025

Why do they leave off left violence, count prison violence, and label all anti-government violence, despite other ideologies, as right wing — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) October 8, 2025

Sunday's would-be bomber was anti-government.

Nobody believes that. — Billy Budd (@muddlish) October 8, 2025

Remember, it is far-left extremest from liberal think tanks and universities who are classifying these altercations as right-wing.

Remember too that according to their methodology the heinous murder of Charlie Kirk was perpetrated by the right. — Dale Pavolko (@Defiladefire) October 8, 2025

More fake stats from leftists. No one believes this shit who has actually looked into it. — STILL:RISE (@teamstillrise) October 8, 2025

Dude, you can't snow people anymore.

Far right means whatever you want it to mean. We've seen it. — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) October 8, 2025

Did we all forget 2020, or the Tesla attacks like 2 months ago?

Those alone are over 42.

What’s going on here? — Chris Battaglia (@cwbattaglia) October 8, 2025

What attacks are they claiming are left wing? Does anyone know? — Paula Treides (@bonnyaye) October 8, 2025

We'd really like a clearer definition of left-wing attacks. Were the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots left-wing attacks?

Advertisement

Leftists desperately trying to deflect from the problem which is themselves — George (@Rhomai0n) October 8, 2025

The CATO institute analyzed 620 politically motivated murders, and when 9/11 is excluded, most came from the Right. Islamic terrorism doesn't count.

Just keep lying to your base. The rubes will always fall for it. — Professor Dice (@Professor_Dice) October 8, 2025

I highly doubt the validity of the statistics. How is far left and far right defined? How is the motive defined for each attack? Additionally, since we are looking at three decades, it appears that neither far left or right violence is statistically significant. — John Tucker (@JohnTBTucker) October 8, 2025

Notice these frauds never tell you who they consider to be "extremist". The answer would surprise you, not just who is on the list, but also who they leave off. — Kevin (@kcalpeguy) October 8, 2025

Melber purports to report "facts on violence," but we'd really like a closer look at the data that led to this conclusion.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.