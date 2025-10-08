Man Arrested Outside Annual Red Mass Had Hundreds of Explosive Devices, Leftist Manifesto

As Twitchy reported, a 41-year-old New Jersey man was arrested by Washington, D.C., police outside St. Mathew's Cathedral, where he had set up a tent on the steps, for having an explosive device. This was the day of the annual Catholic Red Mass, an annual ceremony held before the October session of the Supreme Court, asking for guidance and wisdom for the judiciary in their upcoming session. The mass is usually attended by members of the court as well as members of the administration.

Luke Rosiak of The Daily Wire has taken a closer look at the suspect, Louis Geri, who reportedly had written a leftist manifesto.

NEW from ⁦@lukerosiak⁩: The man arrested by DC police on Sunday outside a mass in honor of the Supreme Court had hundreds of explosive devices…and a manifesto suggesting he was targeting both the Supreme Court and Catholics.https://t.co/8grIaaYg0y — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 7, 2025

Rosiak reports:

Washington, D.C., police on Sunday arrested a man with hundreds of explosive devices outside a church holding a Mass in honor of the Supreme Court. The man had a manifesto that suggested he was targeting the Supreme Court and Catholics, according to court papers obtained by The Daily Wire. Louis Geri, a 41-year-old from Arizona and New Jersey, was apprehended outside the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle on October 5, the same day the church held its annual “Red Mass” in which a cardinal prays for the high court as it embarks on a new term, and which is historically attended by justices. Geri was occupying a green tent on the steps of the church when police attempted to clear the area in preparation for the Supreme Court event. He told police, “You might want to stay back and call the federales, I have explosives,” according to an affidavit. … Police said they would remove him against his will, and he replied, “Several of your people are gonna die from one of these.” With a lighter in one hand, he handed them nine pieces of paper that amounted to a manifesto entitled, “Written Negotiations for the Avoidance of Destruction of Property via Detonation of Explosives.” The manifesto “revealed his significant animosity towards the Catholic church, members of the Jewish faith, members of SCOTUS and ICE/ ICE facilities,” police wrote, indicating that the incident may be the latest in a string of left-wing domestic terrorism. Geri “then shifted his right thumb over top of the butane lighter to initiate the lighting action and stated, ‘You better have these people step away or there’s going to be deaths.'”

This incident hasn't produced much news coverage, so there's no trying to spin that Geri was a MAGA extremist.

It got less coverage than the judge's beach house fire Saturday night, which Rep. Dan Goldman and the usual suspects said was arson incited by Stephen Miller and MAGA-world. (An investigation found no evidence of arson.) "Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this?" Goldman posted.

We have another act of attempted left-wing terrorism-- with a clearly spelled out motive to target conservatives-- every single week in America and the Fake News continues to insist that it's a "both sides" problem.https://t.co/Us1Roh6NQG — Chairman Joe Gruters (@ChairmanGruters) October 8, 2025

Credit to The Daily Wire for following up. More left-wing violence we'll never hear about on the news.

