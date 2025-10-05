VIP
Terror Attack Foiled: Man With Explosives Arrested Outside of a DC Church Prior to Annual Red Mass

Eric V.
Eric V. | 5:00 PM on October 05, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Early Sunday morning, DC Metro Police arrested 41-year-old Louis Geri of Vineland, New Jersey, and charged him with possession of a Molotov Cocktail, unlawful entry, and threats to kidnap or injure a person.

Geri had set up a tent on the stairs at the entrance of the Cathedral of St. Mathew the Apostle in Washington, DC. He had previously been banned from the premises and was arrested when he refused to leave. Police quickly dispatched the Arson task force and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit after fireworks and vials of unknown liquids were discovered in his tent.

The arrest came hours before the annual Red Mass was to be held at the church.

St. Mathew's Cathedral is the seat of the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington. The church and rectory are listed in the registry of historic places.

Beyond the church being a historic landmark, Sunday's Red Mass is an annual ceremony held before the October session of the Supreme Court. It marks the official start of the judicial year, and the mass asks for guidance and wisdom for the judiciary in their upcoming session. The mass is traditionally attended by members of both the court and the administration, making today's arrest especially troublesome.

Red Mass is a Catholic Mass that celebrates the start of the judicial year and offers prayers for wisdom, counsel, and fortitude for judges, lawyers and public officials.

Officers assigned to a detail for the Red Mass spotted Geri and his tent shortly before 6 a.m. and determined he had been previously barred from the Cathedral premises, police said. Geri refused to leave the premises, according to authorities, and was arrested without incident.

Police announced that there was no danger to the public shortly after the arrest, but asked citizens to avoid the area as the investigation continued. The FBI, ATF, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force are assisting in that investigation.

Washington's Archbishop, Cardinal Robert McElroy, went forward with the mass. No members of the SCOTUS were able to attend because of the security threat.

