NYT: Trump Officials Using Charlie Kirk's Assassination 'To Threaten Liberal Groups'

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on September 15, 2025
Journalism meme

As our own Warren Squire reported Sunday, Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson might not have been a lone wolf. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are expanding their investigation to leftist groups in Utah. One group under investigation scrubbed its social media posts. The FBI, and everyone else, is curious why the Armed Queers Salt Lake City group scrubbed its Instagram account in the wake of Kirk's assassination.

The FBI is also investigating several social media accounts that appear to have had prior knowledge that an assassination attempt was being planned. As we have reported, there were more than a few people on social media who had posted that "something big" was going to happen on September 10.

As you know, Vice President JD Vance said he was going to guest-host "The Charlie Kirk Show" on Rumble. As our own Doug Powers reported, some of Vance's strongest comments came in response to some Democrats and others on the Left suddenly saying there needs to be "unity." "There is NO UNITY with the people who celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination," Vance declared.

That has led the New York Times to report that top administration officials are exploiting Kirk's assassination to threaten liberal groups, making unsubstantiated claims about a domestic terror movement.

Katie Rogers and Zolan Kanno-Youngs report:

Trump administration officials on Monday responded to the activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination by threatening to bring the weight of the federal government down on what they alleged was a left-wing network that funds and incites violence, seizing on the killing to make broad and unsubstantiated claims about their political opponents.

From his official office at the White House, Vice President JD Vance served as a guest host of the podcast, inviting senior members of the administration, including Stephen Miller, the president’s top policy adviser, to praise Mr. Kirk while also detailing their plans to crack down on what they called leftist nongovernmental organizations. The show was broadcast on the television screens in the White House briefing room and in several West Wing offices.

"Threaten liberal groups" about what? Killing them? 

Let's see where the FBI's investigation leads. Maybe it will find enough evidence to substantiate these claims about a domestic terrorist movement (no scare quotes needed).

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

