Not a Lone Wolf? FBI is Expanding Charlie Kirk Assassination Investigation to Leftist Groups in Utah

Suspected Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson, is in custody, and his transgender ‘partner’ is cooperating with authorities. But the investigation into Kirk’s murder is not stopping with those two men. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are reportedly expanding their investigation to leftist groups in Utah. One group under investigation scrubbed its social media posts.

The FBI and state law enforcement has expanded their investigation of Charlie Kirk’s assassination to determine if leftist groups in Utah had knowledge before the shooting or if they lent material support to him afterward



One of the groups has since DELETED their social profiles pic.twitter.com/v2YQz1NY0U — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 14, 2025

This is MUCH bigger than just one person. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 14, 2025

That’s what many are suspecting. It appears that knowledge of the shooting was at least known to others before it happened.

Commenters say the FBI wouldn’t expand the investigation if there weren’t any smoke.

The FBI doesn’t expand a murder investigation to extremist groups for nothing. If Charlie Kirk’s assassination had help from organized leftist networks, every name, donor, and enabler needs to be dragged into the light and held to account. — The White Cock ™ (@CluckTheLeft) September 14, 2025

With each passing moment, it grows ever more terrifying. This isn’t the work of a madman. It’s deliberate, calculated, and meticulously organized. — joysmithy (@JoBurnat) September 14, 2025

if someone convince me this is a lone wolf action, i would laugh out loud for their stupidity — Erich Huynh (@ErichDucHuynh) September 14, 2025

I think they’re about to discover an entire network, if they haven’t already💯💯 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) September 14, 2025

If this turns out to be a highly organized takedown with several people or groups involved, it’s going to be a shock to many.

Posters wonder why the Armed Queers Salt Lake City group scrubbed its Instagram account in the wake of Kirk's assassination. The FBI is curious, too.

You guys think it's suspicious the Armed Queers Salt Lake City group just deleted all their Instagram posts? Kirk related? pic.twitter.com/54H67UMSVv — Disagree Butter (@disagreebutter) September 13, 2025

Deleting social media right after a major event is definitely suspicious. Why hide if you have nothing to hide? — PJPART.ETH 🦂 369 🐉 (@PedroJose_Art) September 14, 2025

Nothing says innocent like scrubbing your social media. — Richard Cuadra (@RichardC90564) September 14, 2025

Why would a group suddenly delete all their social media right after the assassination? Looks like they know more than they want people to find out. FBI must dig deep. — vimal ojha (@vimalojha7) September 14, 2025

Imagine these groups thinking that deleting something actually makes it go away forever. LOL. — X Hobbyist (@XHobbyist) September 14, 2025

Antifa, DSA, Trantifa…



They’re all the same. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) September 14, 2025

We are slow on going after terrorist groups that have been causing havoc for many years here at home. — Huba (@Huba2222) September 14, 2025

It’s still shocking that an obvious terrorist group like Antifa is not officially recognized as one. President Donald Trump might change that soon, hopefully.

Posters want to get to the bottom of who is responsible for creating and funding all this left-wing violence.

They need to get to the core of this violence. — Mike Scott 🇺🇸 (@mscott_1) September 14, 2025

I have a feeling they’ll uncover a lot. But the public must see it all as well. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 14, 2025

That's a very important thing to do. — Mike Scott 🇺🇸 (@mscott_1) September 14, 2025

Transparency and complete honesty with the public are a must if we are to stop this from happening again.

