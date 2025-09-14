Leo Terrell Shares a Recent Speech He Gave at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial...
Not a Lone Wolf? FBI is Expanding Charlie Kirk Assassination Investigation to Leftist Groups in Utah

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:51 PM on September 14, 2025
Utah Governor's Office via AP

Suspected Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson, is in custody, and his transgender ‘partner’ is cooperating with authorities. But the investigation into Kirk’s murder is not stopping with those two men. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are reportedly expanding their investigation to leftist groups in Utah. One group under investigation scrubbed its social media posts.

Start here. (READ)

That’s what many are suspecting. It appears that knowledge of the shooting was at least known to others before it happened.

Commenters say the FBI wouldn’t expand the investigation if there weren’t any smoke.

If this turns out to be a highly organized takedown with several people or groups involved, it’s going to be a shock to many.

Posters wonder why the Armed Queers Salt Lake City group scrubbed its Instagram account in the wake of Kirk's assassination. The FBI is curious, too.

It’s still shocking that an obvious terrorist group like Antifa is not officially recognized as one. President Donald Trump might change that soon, hopefully.

Posters want to get to the bottom of who is responsible for creating and funding all this left-wing violence.

Transparency and complete honesty with the public are a must if we are to stop this from happening again.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

