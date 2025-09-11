ABC News: Trump Did Not Acknowledge Threats Against and Killings of Democrats

As Twitchy reported Wednesday night, President Donald Trump acknowledged the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk from the Oval Office. Trump said, “For years, the radical left has compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis … this type of language is directly responsible for the terrorism we’re seeing in our country today. And it must stop right now!”

Meanwhile, on the Left, Democrats are saying that Trump's incendiary rhetoric and "mean tweets" fomented a new era of political violence. We're looking at you, Gov. JB Pritzker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Dan Goldman, MSNBC's Jen Psaki, and more. Warren managed to send condolences to Charlie Kirk's family for seven seconds before she launched into a tirade about Trump's rhetoric being responsible for political violence.

ABC News is getting in on the act, noting that while Trump said that the Nazi talk must stop right now, he didn't acknowledge recent threats, attacks, and killings of Democrats.

While President Trump has called for an end to political violence following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, he did not recognize or acknowledge the recent threats, violent attacks and killings of Democrats. https://t.co/St0dhE3uEU — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 11, 2025

Ivan Pereira reports for ABC News:

While President Donald Trump has called for an end to political violence following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, he did not recognize or acknowledge the recent threats, violent attacks and killings of Democrats. During his remarks Wednesday night, hours after Kirk, a conservative influencer who worked closely with Trump and his family, was killed, Trump posted a video condemning the shooting and other political violence and brought up some recent examples. … Trump's comments didn't recognize several acts of violence that affected Democratic individuals within the last year. On June 14, a masked gunman police say was disguised as a police officer allegedly shot two Minnesota state legislators and their spouses in their homes.

Pereira does report that Vice President JD Vance did contact Walz the day of the shooting.

Trump did acknowledge the deaths of the Minnesota lawmaker and her husband, but said that calling Walz would be a "waste of time." "I think he's a terrible governor. I think he's a grossly incompetent person. But I may, I may call him, I may call other people too," Trump told ABC News' Rachel Scott on June 15.

As for Pereira's other examples of Trump not "acknowledging" threats and attacks, he does report that "Trump did call Walz following the Aug. 22 shooting at a Catholic church in Minneapolis, where two children were killed and 21 others were wounded." He also called Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro after the governor's mansion was set on fire. "Shapiro told reporters that Trump called him six days after the incident, and that he appreciated the call," Pereira reports.

The headline says Trump didn't recognize violence against Democrats, and then Pereira cites in his story three instances in which he did recognize and acknowledge violence against Democrats. Just because he didn't hop on the phone and call Walz after the shooting of the Minnesota lawmakers doesn't mean he didn't acknowledge it. Fox 9 reports:

President Trump released a statement, saying: "I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place."

Nice try. Better luck next time.

