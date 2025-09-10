Jezebel, Two Days Ago: We Paid Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk
JB Pritzker Says the January 6 Rioters, Trump's Rhetoric Fomented a New Era of Political Violence

September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The last thing we want to hear from Democrats right now is their thoughts on the murder of Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk at an event at Utah Valley University. Kirk is dead at the age of 31 and leaves behind a wife and two young children. The same crowd that pisses on conservatives' thoughts and prayers is not offering its thoughts and prayers, and we don't want to hear it.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was doing pretty well there for a moment as he denounced the assassination of Kirk. He claimed he didn't know if it was an act of political violence … but then began giving examples of political violence, including January 6, where one Donald Trump supporter was shot and killed.

Yeah, Black Lives Matter mobs burned down cities across the nation in 2020, but it was the January 6 rioters who sparked a new era of political violence.

He believes Trump's rhetoric played a role in Kirk's death more than his own did? And what about President Joe Biden, who called half the country "ultra-MAGA" extremists? Where's he?

