President Trump Addresses Charlie Kirk's Murder From the Oval Office

Some politicians (looking at you, Elizabeth Warren and JB Pritzker) couldn't let the shooting death of 31-year-old Charlie Kirk pass without mentioning President Donald Trump and his "rhetoric" for creating a culture of violence in the United States.
On Wednesday night, Trump addressed Kirk's assassination from the Oval Office.
🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has just addressed the assassination of Charlie Kirk from the Oval Office— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 11, 2025
“TO MY GREAT FELLOW AMERICANS…”
“Charlie was a man of deep faith. We take peace knowing that he is now with God in heaven.”
“For years, the radical left has compared… pic.twitter.com/KgH1HpOdHe
His post continues:
“For years, the radical left has compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to NAZlS… this type of language is DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE for the terrorism we’re seeing in our country today.
And it must stop RIGHT NOW!”
Finally, someone not afraid to place blame on the radical left. It wasn't Trump's rhetoric that got Kirk killed.
No beating around the bush- straight to the point. This is why he’s the people’s president.— Jer Bear (@NorthGAJerBear) September 11, 2025
The only answer to his death is that we must win. Win at every level. For Charlie.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) September 11, 2025
The President with the perfect message! God bless President Trump and prayers for Charlie’s family.— Adam Oney (@oneystar) September 11, 2025
***
