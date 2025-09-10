"I Want to Remind You We Still Have the Death Penalty Here in...
President Trump Addresses Charlie Kirk's Murder From the Oval Office

Brett T. | 9:15 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Some politicians (looking at you, Elizabeth Warren and JB Pritzker) couldn't let the shooting death of 31-year-old Charlie Kirk pass without mentioning President Donald Trump and his "rhetoric" for creating a culture of violence in the United States.



On Wednesday night, Trump addressed Kirk's assassination from the Oval Office.

His post continues:

“For years, the radical left has compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to NAZlS… this type of language is DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE for the terrorism we’re seeing in our country today.

And it must stop RIGHT NOW!”

Finally, someone not afraid to place blame on the radical left. It wasn't Trump's rhetoric that got Kirk killed.







