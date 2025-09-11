Jen Psaki’s Hypocrisy on Display: Slamming Trump’s Rhetoric While Ignoring Her Own Divisive Past

Hakeem Jeffries Seemingly Calls for ‘Knife Control’ in Wake of Iryna Zarutska’s Train...
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 11, 2025
Townhall Media

Jen Psaki is literally a terrible human being. She had the opportunity to go on her dumb show and try to act like a decent person. Instead, she went on and on about 'Trump's rhetoric' and how the Presidents SHE worked for would try to unite in times of crisis. She clearly forgets about Obama's 'beer summit' and his 'Trayvon would look like my son" moment. 

They never know when to be quiet. 

She's just like her old boss, Obama. Always trying to keep things stirred up.

She lives for the divisiveness.

She's the ginger Obama, but way less likable.

She's a massive hypocrite.

She would be an excellent next fire.

Obama and by extension, Biden, are fully responsible for where politics have gone after 2008. 

She didn't want to end up out on her ear like Dowd. 

