Jen Psaki’s Hypocrisy on Display: Slamming Trump’s Rhetoric While Ignoring Her Own Divisive Past

Jen Psaki is literally a terrible human being. She had the opportunity to go on her dumb show and try to act like a decent person. Instead, she went on and on about 'Trump's rhetoric' and how the Presidents SHE worked for would try to unite in times of crisis. She clearly forgets about Obama's 'beer summit' and his 'Trayvon would look like my son" moment.

MSNBC's Jen Psaki calls Trump's video saying not to call people Nazis an "escalation" from the *murder* of Charlie Kirk. An escalation. pic.twitter.com/Pe5KFj4WS3 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 11, 2025

Psaki slams Trump blaming rhetoric, then says all the bad rhetoric comes from Trump and Republicans, and then, incredibly, sneers that Trump didn't try to "unite the country" and brags about *her* past work in unity. pic.twitter.com/HJ7YyUpR1g — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 11, 2025

Today would be a good day for none of these people to go on air. https://t.co/27Ua80eawn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 11, 2025

They never know when to be quiet.

She is a lost cause. Jen operates on pure narrative scripting. https://t.co/0sIOnjSSH0 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) September 11, 2025

She's just like her old boss, Obama. Always trying to keep things stirred up.

Time to jettison these AWLFs like @jrpsaki into the sun



We need a GITMO for lib white women, society cannot exist with them poisoning humanity with their every breath https://t.co/RgFx4aRWbq — 703Kyle (@703Kyle) September 11, 2025

She knows exactly what she's doing.



She probably can't comprehend the result, but her intent is clear. https://t.co/cGuvxRGVDq — J.T. Gilgo, Public Enemy Number Two (@TheNotoriousJTG) September 11, 2025

She lives for the divisiveness.

Her boss demonized half the US population. We are done uniting. Its war till you hurt bad enough that you beg to return to the social contract you destroyed. https://t.co/DWkhsVmEw1 — Epistemic Trespasser3 (@colonialbot3) September 11, 2025

She's the ginger Obama, but way less likable.

Does she mean her past work in unity where all they did was censor patriotic Americans? It's easy to "unify" when you simply silence the other side. GTFOH 🤡 https://t.co/mR3ypqZB0e — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) September 11, 2025

She's a massive hypocrite.

MSNBC has a lot of people to fire. https://t.co/kLL2at44Ga — JWF (@JammieWF) September 11, 2025

She would be an excellent next fire.

Well sure. They can’t possibly take the blame for the rise of leftist violence on themselves. It has to be Trump’s fault. Or maybe Putin’s. Anyone’s rhetoric except their own. The useful idiots fall in line. https://t.co/8CZc926Vfl — texanconstitutionalist (@texanconstitut1) September 11, 2025

Obama and by extension, Biden, are fully responsible for where politics have gone after 2008.

You can tell from her delivery throughout the segment the difficulty with which she's restraining herself, no doubt as a result of MSNBC's earlier indiscretions. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 11, 2025

She didn't want to end up out on her ear like Dowd.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

