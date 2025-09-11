Jen Psaki’s Hypocrisy on Display: Slamming Trump’s Rhetoric While Ignoring Her Own Divisive Past

Jen Psaki is literally a terrible human being. She had the opportunity to go on her dumb show and try to act like a decent person. Instead, she went on and on about 'Trump's rhetoric' and how the Presidents SHE worked for would try to unite in times of crisis. She clearly forgets about Obama's 'beer summit' and his 'Trayvon would look like my son" moment.
MSNBC's Jen Psaki calls Trump's video saying not to call people Nazis an "escalation" from the *murder* of Charlie Kirk. An escalation. pic.twitter.com/Pe5KFj4WS3— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 11, 2025
Psaki slams Trump blaming rhetoric, then says all the bad rhetoric comes from Trump and Republicans, and then, incredibly, sneers that Trump didn't try to "unite the country" and brags about *her* past work in unity. pic.twitter.com/HJ7YyUpR1g— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 11, 2025
Today would be a good day for none of these people to go on air. https://t.co/27Ua80eawn— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 11, 2025
They never know when to be quiet.
She is a lost cause. Jen operates on pure narrative scripting. https://t.co/0sIOnjSSH0— Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) September 11, 2025
She's just like her old boss, Obama. Always trying to keep things stirred up.
Time to jettison these AWLFs like @jrpsaki into the sun— 703Kyle (@703Kyle) September 11, 2025
We need a GITMO for lib white women, society cannot exist with them poisoning humanity with their every breath https://t.co/RgFx4aRWbq
She knows exactly what she's doing.— J.T. Gilgo, Public Enemy Number Two (@TheNotoriousJTG) September 11, 2025
She probably can't comprehend the result, but her intent is clear. https://t.co/cGuvxRGVDq
She lives for the divisiveness.
Her boss demonized half the US population. We are done uniting. Its war till you hurt bad enough that you beg to return to the social contract you destroyed. https://t.co/DWkhsVmEw1— Epistemic Trespasser3 (@colonialbot3) September 11, 2025
She's the ginger Obama, but way less likable.
Does she mean her past work in unity where all they did was censor patriotic Americans? It's easy to "unify" when you simply silence the other side. GTFOH 🤡 https://t.co/mR3ypqZB0e— Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) September 11, 2025
She's a massive hypocrite.
Yo, @MSNBC while you’re firing people… https://t.co/FWj74ohfJH— Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) September 11, 2025
MSNBC has a lot of people to fire. https://t.co/kLL2at44Ga— JWF (@JammieWF) September 11, 2025
She would be an excellent next fire.
Well sure. They can’t possibly take the blame for the rise of leftist violence on themselves. It has to be Trump’s fault. Or maybe Putin’s. Anyone’s rhetoric except their own. The useful idiots fall in line. https://t.co/8CZc926Vfl— texanconstitutionalist (@texanconstitut1) September 11, 2025
Obama and by extension, Biden, are fully responsible for where politics have gone after 2008.
Disgusting vile people https://t.co/N43GtyzPhO— Goose (@sir12304) September 11, 2025
You can tell from her delivery throughout the segment the difficulty with which she's restraining herself, no doubt as a result of MSNBC's earlier indiscretions.— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 11, 2025
She didn't want to end up out on her ear like Dowd.
