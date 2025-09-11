Dem Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Needs to Speak Out Against 'Dangerous' Rhetoric From the Right

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman was interviewed on CNN where he was of course given plenty of opportunity to try and pin at least part of the blame for the assassination of Charlie Kirk on Donald Trump and "far-Right podcasters."

In his response, Goldman didn't get challenged over his response because Anderson Cooper set the question up for him like a bowling pin. Watch this insanity:

Rep. Dan Goldman on conservatives saying there's a war against them: "That is incredibly dangerous ... I would really urge the president ... to speak out against that ... And I hope these far-right podcasters come to their senses & recognize that this is not war" pic.twitter.com/EIw2PeMKdU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 11, 2025

Does the shameless congressman from New York who is also bereft of self-awareness want to talk about extreme rhetoric? If so he should go look in a mirror:

Dems like Goldman are everything they accuse Republicans of being. Every. Single. Time.

This MFer spews the most vile rhetoric every day and now has the chutzpah to say this! GFY Goldman. — Just Karen (@KPBeachGirl) September 11, 2025

Do they not spend any time on progressive social media sites? We have all been labeled Nazis. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) September 11, 2025

Your friends just shot Charlie Kirk to death so maybe this would be a good time for you to shut up https://t.co/f4ZdJgMqTq — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 11, 2025

Not only does Goldman fail to shut up and sit this one out, but he and many of his Dem colleagues are doubling down. They're completely unhinged.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

