Dem Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Needs to Speak Out Against 'Dangerous' Rhetoric From the Right

Doug P. | 9:41 AM on September 11, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman was interviewed on CNN where he was of course given plenty of opportunity to try and pin at least part of the blame for the assassination of Charlie Kirk on Donald Trump and "far-Right podcasters." 

In his response, Goldman didn't get challenged over his response because Anderson Cooper set the question up for him like a bowling pin. Watch this insanity: 

Does the shameless congressman from New York who is also bereft of self-awareness want to talk about extreme rhetoric? If so he should go look in a mirror: 

Dems like Goldman are everything they accuse Republicans of being. Every. Single. Time.

Not only does Goldman fail to shut up and sit this one out, but he and many of his Dem colleagues are doubling down. They're completely unhinged. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

