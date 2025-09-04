CNBC Reports that 'RFK Jr. Spreads Vaccine Misinformation During Congressional Testimony'

Canadian Police Chief Tells Citizens That Compliance Is Your Best Defense
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy reported earlier, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified before Congress on Thursday and took Sen. Ron Wyden to school, reminded Sen. Elizabeth Warren that she's taken $855,000 from the pharmaceutical industry, and made Sen. Ben Ray Lujan's "gotcha" question blow up in his face

CNBC reported on Thursday morning, when the hearing was still underway, that Kennedy had spread vaccine "misinformation."

CNBC helpfully summarized the key points of the story, including:

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doubled down on false claims about vaccines during his Senate testimony, as senators grilled him on his sweeping changes to immunization policy and federal health agencies.

OK, so we're reading the article by Annika Kim Constantino and not seeing the evidence that he was spreading misinformation. Maybe we just didn't read the piece closely enough:

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doubled down on false claims about vaccines and claimed he isn’t limiting access to Covid shots during his Senate testimony on Thursday, as senators grilled him on his sweeping changes to immunization policy and federal health agencies.

Kennedy said he supports a statement made by a newly appointed member of a key government vaccine panel that mRNA vaccines pose a dangerous risk to people. Numerous studies have demonstrated that shots using mRNA technology, including Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, are safe and effective, and serious side effects have happened in extremely rare cases.

Asheville, NC Passes a $2.9 Million Reparations Policy, But It's Not Bulk Payments
Brett T.
"Numerous studies." As we reported the other day, Dr. Paul Offit claimed that myocarditis, which led Sweden and Denmark to suspend the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups, was "a very, very small price to pay for this vaccine."

President Joe Biden had the vaccine and every booster available and still tested positive for COVID-19 three times that we know of.

They've got competition.

That's quite a claim to put in your headline without providing any evidence to back it up in your story.

***

