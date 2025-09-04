Dem's Planned GOTCHA Question for RFK Jr. Blew Up In His Face (He Couldn't Move On Fast Enough)

The Senate committee hearing featuring testimony from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has featured more than one self-own from Democrat senators.

We now have another to add to the list.

Dem Sen. Lujan thought he had been given a pretty effective "gotcha" question with which he could dunk on Kennedy, but the senator was reminded that somebody didn't do all their homework, at which point the would-be dunker became the dunkee:

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan: Are you aware a guy who works for you was charged for practicing medicine without a license?



RFK: "He was charged by a medical board, sued them, and they were found to acted in actual malice and was fined $2.6 million by a judge for doing that." pic.twitter.com/yZ2uvBGdhI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 4, 2025

"Senator, you're ridiculous." And that's to say the least.

You've got to roll your eyes at how the senator tried to turn his getting owned into some kind of RFK Jr. character flaw.

Thinking you're setting your boss up for a dunk to then have him being dunked on by the witness like this is just plain old bad staff work! https://t.co/nbOL4P6i8X — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 4, 2025

The funniest part of all of this is how @SenatorLujan's staff clearly didn't do their research on this case and he's left standing there like a moron with his pants down. https://t.co/BRwPHaBV13 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 4, 2025

What an absolute clown show.

My favorite part of this? Kennedy saying "Senator, you're ridiculous" Because it's true, and needs to be said to their faces far more often than it is. https://t.co/IPvV2eXmUr — LeslieP (@less_tx) September 4, 2025

Elizabeth Warren was among Dems getting heap big owned (and not just by Big Pharma) during today's hearing.

