Dem's Planned GOTCHA Question for RFK Jr. Blew Up In His Face (He Couldn't Move On Fast Enough)

Doug P. | 2:50 PM on September 04, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Senate committee hearing featuring testimony from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has featured more than one self-own from Democrat senators

We now have another to add to the list. 

Dem Sen. Lujan thought he had been given a pretty effective "gotcha" question with which he could dunk on Kennedy, but the senator was reminded that somebody didn't do all their homework, at which point the would-be dunker became the dunkee: 

"Senator, you're ridiculous." And that's to say the least. 

You've got to roll your eyes at how the senator tried to turn his getting owned into some kind of RFK Jr. character flaw.

What an absolute clown show. 

Elizabeth Warren was among Dems getting heap big owned (and not just by Big Pharma) during today's hearing. 

*****

