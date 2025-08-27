Doctor Says Myocarditis Was a 'Very, Very Small Price to Pay' for the COVID Vaccine

Prayer Likened to Letting a House Burn Down With a Fire Hose in...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on August 27, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Back in October of 2021, Sweden and Denmark suspended the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups because of "signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle." Finland joined Sweden and Denmark in limiting the use of the vaccine with younger age groups. In 2023, Sen. Rand Paul asked Moderna CEO and Director Stéphane Bancel about the public being kept largely in the dark about possible side effects of the Moderna vaccine, like myocarditis in adolescent boys. We even did a post on one mother who posted about her boosted 15-year-old son being hospitalized with myocarditis and said it was still better than catching COVID.

Finally, in March of 2024, the most transparent administration in history released the CDC's report on the link between the COVID vaccine and myocarditis:

Now, in response to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Paul Offit said that myocarditis was "a very, very small price to pay" for the COVID vaccine.

President Joe Biden had every booster available and still tested positive for COVID-19 three times, after assuring us you couldn't pass along the virus if you had the vaccine.

Tags:

COVID-19 VACCINES

