'Most Transparent Administration in History, Jack!' CDC 'Releases' Report on Vaccine Myocarditis

In case you missed it this week, what with Joe Biden screaming at America the other night and the left losing their minds for saying that illegal aliens are, in fact, illegal aliens, you might have missed that we finally got some information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about the relationship between COVID vaccinations and myocarditis.

Advertisement

Woo-hoo. At long last, some transparency about the 'science' they keep lecturing us about every day. This is going to be an interesting report to read. Sunlight, after all, is the best disinfectant.

LOL. Gotcha', didn't we? No, none of that actually happened. Instead, here is what the CDC released.

Excited to dive into a new FOIA on the CDC's long-term study of myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination. https://t.co/ZZptnE02Zu — Zachary Stieber (@ZackStieber) March 7, 2024

In case it's not clear what Stieber, a reporter for The Epoch Times, is saying in that tweet, he elaborated in a reply.

Seeing some confusion about this document: It's a CDC document sent to us in response to a Freedom of Information Act request and is fully redacted. A second document is mostly redacted: https://t.co/Aw7RiwPmLX



The request asked for information about the CDC's MOVING project.… — Zachary Stieber (@ZackStieber) March 8, 2024

Fully redacted. LOL. But sure, the CDC has nothing to hide. You're a 'conspiracy theorist' if you think they do.

If you want to see for yourself, you can look at the links that Steiber provided to the actual documents from the CDC. Alternatively, this tweet shows what all 148 pages in the document look like:

The CDC "released" a 148 page study on myocarditis after COVID-19 "vaccination" and every single page is completely redacted. This must be a new record. https://t.co/kIE2s7Wl2z pic.twitter.com/M6xDbRYMZx — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 7, 2024

And the CDC wonders why they have become a laughingstock that no one trusts further than we could kick them.

The rest of Stieber's second tweet reads, 'The CDC plans to submit another paper on updated findings from the project for peer review, a spokesperson told us in January.'

Yeah. We're not holding our breath.

I hear b(5) redactions are all the rage these days. Besides there are just some things the public shouldn't know. /s — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) March 7, 2024

A b(5) redaction is an exemption under the Freedom of Information Act that allows for the redaction of 'privileged' information related to the deliberations of law under factual scenarios. In other words, it allows the CDC to redact almost EVERYTHING.

Bhattacharya, a doctor at the Stanford School of Medicine, was one of the most outspoken critics of the COVID response, including lockdowns and vaccine mandates. He was vilified on social media and elsewhere for his assertions (possibly at the urging of the federal government, as the Twitter Files revealed). We think he's feeling more than a little vindicated looking at the CDC document.

If you look very closely at that redacted document above, you can see exactly what the CDC is telling American citizens.

Advertisement

We think 'trust the science' should officially be renamed to 'trust us, bro.'

What is CDC hiding in this FULLY redacted 148 page report? You know who puts out fully redacted reports? Those concerned info might be used against them in legal pursuits. #Covid vaccinations safe, effective? Really? The greatest fraud + crimes against humanity ever perpetrated. https://t.co/c6FsxNq68J — Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers (@CFWBers) March 8, 2024

This is insane. If the CDC had to redact the entire myocarditis study, then you know it was bad. https://t.co/sbAu0doDcg — Megan Redshaw (@megan_redshaw) March 7, 2024

In a twisted sense, you do kind of have to marvel at the CDC's arrogance, hubris, and utter contempt for the people they allegedly serve. So, sure. We'll give them a trophy for that.

Shocking revelations from this FOIA. I can't believe the CDC would release this info! https://t.co/RA7CN5xVkT — Matthew Horwood (@Matt_HorwoodET) March 7, 2024

HA. We're glad we turned on our sarcasm detector this morning.

Advertisement

Well, it's reassuring to know that our federal health administration isn't the ONLY corrupt government health organization in the world.

Sorry, not reassuring. Terrifying.

I can imagine that you are excited by this new FOIA....if you like YELLOW 🟨 pic.twitter.com/AqokblJ5d1 — Lilian (@Lily4Lily2) March 8, 2024

It really is a lovely shade of canary, isn't it?

How is that Freedom of Information? — Jimmy (@meadowstream) March 8, 2024

The Ministry of Truth decides what is freedom of information and what is not, you prole.

It’s like they are trying to encourage conspiracy theories. https://t.co/H5JrTFeVPl — Skin that smokewagon! (@heatpacker) March 7, 2024

They simply don't care. And that's the worst problem.

Simple logic 101…if the results were favorable to the vaccine it would be blasted everywhere. Instead it’s hidden. Obviously it’s not favorable and so bad every page was redacted.



This is pure unadulterated farce.



“Safe & Effective”…the greatest lie ever told. https://t.co/ldtVFeUHcI — Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) March 7, 2024

That is pretty much the only conclusion that anyone can reach when the CDC redacts the ENTIRE document.

We hate to sound like a broken record here, but there is only one way this ends. People in the executive branch, including the NIH (that's you, Tony Fauci) and the CDC (that's you, Rochelle Walensky), must be held accountable. Accountable for the actions they took and accountable for hiding data from Americans.

Advertisement

The more people investigated and prosecuted, the better.

If not, they will absolutely keep doing this, while they laugh in Americans' faces.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!