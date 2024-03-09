'Most Transparent Administration in History, Jack!' CDC 'Releases' Report on Vaccine Myocarditis

Evoking Memories of Beau Biden's Death is Outrageous Behavior and Joe Biden Must...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  1:00 PM on March 09, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In case you missed it this week, what with Joe Biden screaming at America the other night and the left losing their minds for saying that illegal aliens are, in fact, illegal aliens, you might have missed that we finally got some information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about the relationship between COVID vaccinations and myocarditis. 

Advertisement

Woo-hoo. At long last, some transparency about the 'science' they keep lecturing us about every day. This is going to be an interesting report to read. Sunlight, after all, is the best disinfectant. 

LOL. Gotcha', didn't we? No, none of that actually happened. Instead, here is what the CDC released. 

In case it's not clear what Stieber, a reporter for The Epoch Times, is saying in that tweet, he elaborated in a reply. 

Fully redacted. LOL. But sure, the CDC has nothing to hide. You're a 'conspiracy theorist' if you think they do.

If you want to see for yourself, you can look at the links that Steiber provided to the actual documents from the CDC. Alternatively, this tweet shows what all 148 pages in the document look like: 

Advertisement

And the CDC wonders why they have become a laughingstock that no one trusts further than we could kick them.

The rest of Stieber's second tweet reads, 'The CDC plans to submit another paper on updated findings from the project for peer review, a spokesperson told us in January.' 

Yeah. We're not holding our breath. 

A b(5) redaction is an exemption under the Freedom of Information Act that allows for the redaction of 'privileged' information related to the deliberations of law under factual scenarios. In other words, it allows the CDC to redact almost EVERYTHING.

Bhattacharya, a doctor at the Stanford School of Medicine, was one of the most outspoken critics of the COVID response, including lockdowns and vaccine mandates. He was vilified on social media and elsewhere for his assertions (possibly at the urging of the federal government, as the Twitter Files revealed). We think he's feeling more than a little vindicated looking at the CDC document.

If you look very closely at that redacted document above, you can see exactly what the CDC is telling American citizens. 

Advertisement

We think 'trust the science' should officially be renamed to 'trust us, bro.'

In a twisted sense, you do kind of have to marvel at the CDC's arrogance, hubris, and utter contempt for the people they allegedly serve. So, sure. We'll give them a trophy for that. 

HA. We're glad we turned on our sarcasm detector this morning. 

Advertisement

Well, it's reassuring to know that our federal health administration isn't the ONLY corrupt government health organization in the world. 

Sorry, not reassuring. Terrifying. 

It really is a lovely shade of canary, isn't it? 

The Ministry of Truth decides what is freedom of information and what is not, you prole. 

They simply don't care. And that's the worst problem. 

That is pretty much the only conclusion that anyone can reach when the CDC redacts the ENTIRE document. 

We hate to sound like a broken record here, but there is only one way this ends. People in the executive branch, including the NIH (that's you, Tony Fauci) and the CDC (that's you, Rochelle Walensky), must be held accountable. Accountable for the actions they took and accountable for hiding data from Americans. 

Advertisement

The more people investigated and prosecuted, the better.

If not, they will absolutely keep doing this, while they laugh in Americans' faces. 

*** 

Tags: CDC TRANSPARENCY COVID BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

