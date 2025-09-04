Asheville, NC Passes a $2.9 Million Reparations Policy, But It's Not Bulk Payments

A lot of municipalities have been taking the issue of reparations seriously. In 2023, the San Francisco Budget and Appropriations Committee approved a $50 million advance to open an “Office of Reparations.” This is after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voiced enthusiastic support for a plan to make a $5 million lump-sum payment to each eligible black person, as well as the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens, guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years, and homes in San Francisco for just $1 a family.
In December of that same year, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the creation of a community commission on reparations. In 2024, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called for half a million dollars for reparations to reduce violent crime. (Chicago had 54 shootings over Labor Day weekend and eight fatalities.)
Asheville, North Carolina, is taking a different approach from San Francisco, providing reparations in forms other than lump-sum payments. Matt Van Swol reports:
We have a serious problem here in Asheville NC.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025
The county is about to spend $2.9 million in taxpayer funds on racial reparations.
I took a deep dive into the 170 page report, and what I found is terrifying.
Buckle up, because you're not gonna believe this. 🧵
First up is a "race-targeted housing policy"— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025
The plan explicitly calls to “sustain and expand rates of Black homeownership” with “targeted funding” ONLY for the Black populations over three years.
Literally a program that allocate benefits by race-ALONE! A clear violation of… pic.twitter.com/wIFQc0wmAb
The post continues:…
… of the 14th amendment, in writing.
If you're a poor white, latino, asian... or any other race, but black...
Tough luck. You don't get the money.
You thought that was bad?— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025
Just wait... look at what they want to do for healthcare.
One of the recommendations includes a free transportation service ONLY for “expectant Black mothers."
Expectant white, latino, or asian mommas?
This money isn't for you, but you pay for it! pic.twitter.com/tYxepsyouy
The report is furious that only 14% of total Community Development Block Grants were award to black led non profits...— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025
...when less than 10% of the population of Asheville NC is black
To eliminate the disparity, the report recommends a "Black Chamber of Commerce"
Could you… pic.twitter.com/oRXhJ2X5zo
The post continues:
… imagine calling for the establishment of a "White Chamber of Commerce"?
No, you couldn't.
Furthermore, government entities will support them through procurement and grant funding.
What about hiring?— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025
Well, there's a brand new policy!
It is called: "The No Diverse Finalist Policy"
TLDR: If there are no diverse candidates, the chair must justify this to HR.
This is a real policy they want implemented. pic.twitter.com/8eithV4gs7
You thought DEI went away?— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025
Guess again.
If you're a manager at the City of Asheville, they want you to take a MANDATORY, can't-get-out-of-it, DEI training course. pic.twitter.com/FxUp1Foa3Z
Want to be a police officer in Buncombe County?— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025
Well. you've got to take implicit bias awareness training.
Refuse?
You're fired. pic.twitter.com/mY9aacuSJU
You thought it just had to do with adults?— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025
No. They want to create direct incentives to treat students differently by race, including tying it to school funding.
It explicitly calls for school funding to be linked to “racial equity metrics...”
This is insanity. pic.twitter.com/7AWWyt0p07
Then... finally, they just say the quiet part out loud.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025
A shocking admission that all they really want, is more control.
By having more control over funding, the Buncombe County government can implement policies.... to promote equity.
There it is. The truth. pic.twitter.com/JvocTNWDdZ
I'm afraid that they can do that. It's a "private" endeavor.— Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) September 4, 2025
The black population of this country is barely 14%.— Mia Kimbe (@MsImmigrant) September 3, 2025
That’s kind of the point. Patronage like this is can only be proposed when the beneficiaries are a very small % of the population. This doesn’t work in a 40% black metro area for obvious reasons. But in Asheville I guess they’re regarded as an endangered species or something.— J (@mokeymokes) September 4, 2025
How is this real— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2025
Asheville, NC passed a $2.9 million reparations policy
Includes free transportation only for Black pregnant women and funding for housing only for Black people
This isn’t legal! @CivilRights https://t.co/sk9opp3Vhc pic.twitter.com/lkgzZKNAPm
This is patently racist and unconstitutional.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 4, 2025
Thanks for highlighting this blatant violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.— Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) September 4, 2025
Asheville did this years ago. 2020 era. Gave “reparations” in the form of donations to “cultural” organizations within the city. Look it up. During the defund the police movement— GoHeelsNC1979 (@NotGarbage79) September 4, 2025
This is discrimination. You can’t give out money only based on race. This will be struck down in a lawsuit under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.— Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) September 4, 2025
We're pretty sure when committees and commissions call for reparations, they're talking about bulk payments, not free transportation. In May of 2023, Rep. Cori Bush introduced a resolution for $14 trillion to be paid to descendants of slaves nationwide. The entire U.S. GDP was $25 trillion in 2022, so where will the $14 trillion come from? Easy — cutting back on the defense budget and foreign aid, she said.
***
