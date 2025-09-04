Asheville, NC Passes a $2.9 Million Reparations Policy, But It's Not Bulk Payments

Canadian Police Chief Tells Citizens That Compliance Is Your Best Defense
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on September 04, 2025
Meme

A lot of municipalities have been taking the issue of reparations seriously. In 2023, the San Francisco Budget and Appropriations Committee approved a $50 million advance to open an “Office of Reparations.” This is after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voiced enthusiastic support for a plan to make a $5 million lump-sum payment to each eligible black person, as well as the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens, guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years, and homes in San Francisco for just $1 a family.

In December of that same year, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the creation of a community commission on reparations. In 2024, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called for half a million dollars for reparations to reduce violent crime. (Chicago had 54 shootings over Labor Day weekend and eight fatalities.) 

Asheville, North Carolina, is taking a different approach from San Francisco, providing reparations in forms other than lump-sum payments. Matt Van Swol reports:

The post continues:… 

… of the 14th amendment, in writing.

If you're a poor white, latino, asian... or any other race, but black...

Tough luck. You don't get the money.

The post continues:

… imagine calling for the establishment of a "White Chamber of Commerce"?

No, you couldn't. 

Furthermore, government entities will support them through procurement and grant funding.

We're pretty sure when committees and commissions call for reparations, they're talking about bulk payments, not free transportation. In May of 2023, Rep. Cori Bush introduced a resolution for $14 trillion to be paid to descendants of slaves nationwide. The entire U.S. GDP was $25 trillion in 2022, so where will the $14 trillion come from? Easy — cutting back on the defense budget and foreign aid, she said.

***

