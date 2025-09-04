Asheville, NC Passes a $2.9 Million Reparations Policy, But It's Not Bulk Payments

A lot of municipalities have been taking the issue of reparations seriously. In 2023, the San Francisco Budget and Appropriations Committee approved a $50 million advance to open an “Office of Reparations.” This is after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voiced enthusiastic support for a plan to make a $5 million lump-sum payment to each eligible black person, as well as the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens, guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years, and homes in San Francisco for just $1 a family.

In December of that same year, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the creation of a community commission on reparations. In 2024, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called for half a million dollars for reparations to reduce violent crime. (Chicago had 54 shootings over Labor Day weekend and eight fatalities.)

Asheville, North Carolina, is taking a different approach from San Francisco, providing reparations in forms other than lump-sum payments. Matt Van Swol reports:

We have a serious problem here in Asheville NC.



The county is about to spend $2.9 million in taxpayer funds on racial reparations.



I took a deep dive into the 170 page report, and what I found is terrifying.



Buckle up, because you're not gonna believe this. 🧵 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025

First up is a "race-targeted housing policy"



The plan explicitly calls to “sustain and expand rates of Black homeownership” with “targeted funding” ONLY for the Black populations over three years.



Literally a program that allocate benefits by race-ALONE! A clear violation of… pic.twitter.com/wIFQc0wmAb — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025

The post continues:…

… of the 14th amendment, in writing. If you're a poor white, latino, asian... or any other race, but black... Tough luck. You don't get the money.

You thought that was bad?



Just wait... look at what they want to do for healthcare.



One of the recommendations includes a free transportation service ONLY for “expectant Black mothers."



Expectant white, latino, or asian mommas?



This money isn't for you, but you pay for it! pic.twitter.com/tYxepsyouy — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025

The report is furious that only 14% of total Community Development Block Grants were award to black led non profits...



...when less than 10% of the population of Asheville NC is black



To eliminate the disparity, the report recommends a "Black Chamber of Commerce"



Could you… pic.twitter.com/oRXhJ2X5zo — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025

The post continues:

… imagine calling for the establishment of a "White Chamber of Commerce"? No, you couldn't. Furthermore, government entities will support them through procurement and grant funding.

What about hiring?



Well, there's a brand new policy!



It is called: "The No Diverse Finalist Policy"



TLDR: If there are no diverse candidates, the chair must justify this to HR.



This is a real policy they want implemented. pic.twitter.com/8eithV4gs7 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025

You thought DEI went away?



Guess again.



If you're a manager at the City of Asheville, they want you to take a MANDATORY, can't-get-out-of-it, DEI training course. pic.twitter.com/FxUp1Foa3Z — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025

Want to be a police officer in Buncombe County?



Well. you've got to take implicit bias awareness training.



Refuse?



You're fired. pic.twitter.com/mY9aacuSJU — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025

You thought it just had to do with adults?



No. They want to create direct incentives to treat students differently by race, including tying it to school funding.



It explicitly calls for school funding to be linked to “racial equity metrics...”



This is insanity. pic.twitter.com/7AWWyt0p07 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025

Then... finally, they just say the quiet part out loud.



A shocking admission that all they really want, is more control.



By having more control over funding, the Buncombe County government can implement policies.... to promote equity.



There it is. The truth. pic.twitter.com/JvocTNWDdZ — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025

I'm afraid that they can do that. It's a "private" endeavor. — Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) September 4, 2025

The black population of this country is barely 14%. — Mia Kimbe (@MsImmigrant) September 3, 2025

That’s kind of the point. Patronage like this is can only be proposed when the beneficiaries are a very small % of the population. This doesn’t work in a 40% black metro area for obvious reasons. But in Asheville I guess they’re regarded as an endangered species or something. — J (@mokeymokes) September 4, 2025

How is this real



Asheville, NC passed a $2.9 million reparations policy



Includes free transportation only for Black pregnant women and funding for housing only for Black people



This isn’t legal! @CivilRights https://t.co/sk9opp3Vhc pic.twitter.com/lkgzZKNAPm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2025

This is patently racist and unconstitutional. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 4, 2025

Thanks for highlighting this blatant violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) September 4, 2025

Asheville did this years ago. 2020 era. Gave “reparations” in the form of donations to “cultural” organizations within the city. Look it up. During the defund the police movement — GoHeelsNC1979 (@NotGarbage79) September 4, 2025

This is discrimination. You can’t give out money only based on race. This will be struck down in a lawsuit under the 1964 Civil Rights Act. — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) September 4, 2025

We're pretty sure when committees and commissions call for reparations, they're talking about bulk payments, not free transportation. In May of 2023, Rep. Cori Bush introduced a resolution for $14 trillion to be paid to descendants of slaves nationwide. The entire U.S. GDP was $25 trillion in 2022, so where will the $14 trillion come from? Easy — cutting back on the defense budget and foreign aid, she said.

