New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Creates Commission on Reparations

We've been hearing a lot about reparations this year. San Francisco’s reparations task force suggested $5 million for every black resident of the city, along with “the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens, guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years, and homes in San Francisco for just $1 a family.” Not only do you get $5 million in cash, but your credit card debt is eliminated.

The State of California has set the price tag a little higher, at $200 million for every black person.

In May, Rep. Cori Bush introduced a resolution for $14 trillion to be paid to descendants of slaves. The entire U.S. GDP was $25 trillion in 2022, so where will the $14 trillion come from? Easy — cutting back on the defense budget and foreign aid.

Not to be outdone, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the creation of a community commission on reparations.

I’m signing legislation to authorize a community commission on reparations in New York State. Watch live: https://t.co/9MiYl8yWWT — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 19, 2023

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is begging for money to house and feed immigrants: "The city we knew, we're about to lose," he said xenophobically.

Clownshow. NY is swirling the drain and you come up with this idiocy? — JWF (@JammieWF) December 19, 2023

It’s a real mystery why New York is hemmoraging taxpayers — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 19, 2023

California just explored this and estimated it could cost CA up to $800 billion.



Where would this money come from? — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) December 19, 2023

Of course you are. It's not your money you're wasting. — Doc Beck (@Jeffrey03864342) December 19, 2023

The commission alone will probably cost millions of dollars.

Guess there isn’t a migrant crisis in NYC if you are creating a committee on giving more tax money away — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) December 19, 2023

There won’t be reparations. They’ll create a “community commission” of their cronies that will be paid handsomely to create division and spread hate on the taxpayers dime. — BetweenTheLines (@BetweenLines22) December 19, 2023

NYC is running out of money. They cannot balance the budget. Cuts of 15% are looming over every function of the city.



The people who are going to be hit hardest are those who can afford it the least.



If you care about “equity” get the leadership of NYC in order! — Harrison Koeppel (@harrisonkoeppel) December 19, 2023

More punishment for people that had nothing to do with the sins of their forefathers. NY was a high slave state, btw. — Donna Rae Lands (@LadyDonnaLands) December 19, 2023

Trying to have it all. Billions to the illegals while “pretending” you’re going to give reparations to black people just to shut them up. It will end just like it did in CA. Illegals get everything and black people get nothing except the community commission. 🤣🤣🤣 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 19, 2023

I'm not paying. I had nothing to do with slavery and my ancestors didn't either. — Kevin Walsh (@ForgottenNY) December 19, 2023

So you want more taxpayers to leave. We get it. — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) December 19, 2023

Anyone who can afford it is moving to the free state of Florida.

They're right, though — all they'll end with at the end will be a recommendation by the community commission and not a dime in actual reparations.

