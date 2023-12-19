New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Creates Commission on Reparations

Harvard's Claudine Gay Created Task Force to Reduce the Visual Presence of White...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

We've been hearing a lot about reparations this year. San Francisco’s reparations task force suggested $5 million for every black resident of the city, along with “the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens, guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years, and homes in San Francisco for just $1 a family.” Not only do you get $5 million in cash, but your credit card debt is eliminated.

The State of California has set the price tag a little higher, at $200 million for every black person.

In May, Rep. Cori Bush introduced a resolution for $14 trillion to be paid to descendants of slaves. The entire U.S. GDP was $25 trillion in 2022, so where will the $14 trillion come from? Easy — cutting back on the defense budget and foreign aid.

Not to be outdone, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the creation of a community commission on reparations.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is begging for money to house and feed immigrants: "The city we knew, we're about to lose," he said xenophobically.

The commission alone will probably cost millions of dollars.

Anyone who can afford it is moving to the free state of Florida.

They're right, though — all they'll end with at the end will be a recommendation by the community commission and not a dime in actual reparations.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
