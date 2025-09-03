Prime Minister Kier Starmer Hell-Bent on Protecting Children From Energy Drinks

Don Lemon and Posse Crash Rep. MTG’s Office to Demand Trump's Impeachment
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on September 03, 2025
Grok

We're not going to lie, he had us in the first half. When British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he wouldn't shy away from decisions that protect kids, we thought he was finally addressing the mostly Pakistani grooming gangs who are drugging and raping 12-year-olds. As The Telegraph reported in January, Britain's Labour Party blocked an inquiry into Starmer’s conduct as the head of the Crown Prosecution Service while investigating the Oldham child grooming scandal, which was covered up by the government. This vote was taken in January, the same month the Times of London reported that council areas where British-Pakistani men raped young white girls had endorsed an Islamophobia definition that views the phrase “Asian grooming gangs” as racist.

But, just like the British government, forget all about the grooming gangs for a minute. Starmer is taking a stand, first against ninja swords, and now against caffeinated energy drinks.

If you really wanted them to turn up to school ready to learn, you'd be passing out high-caffeine energy drinks.

Note that in the U.K., they call illegal immigrants "asylum-seekers."

We can't believe Starmer's communications team thought this was a good idea to post.

