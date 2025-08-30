Mayor Jacob Frey's Campaign Manager Thinks It's Insulting to Pray for Children Who Were Shot

As Twitchy reported, Catholics were an afterthought to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who was most concerned with backlash against the transgender community after a man who thought he was a woman shot up a Catholic church, killing two children and injuring dozens more. Fry, who was upset that the public noticed the gender ideology of the shooter, had earlier condemned thoughts and prayers for the victims and their loved ones. "Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers … these kids were literally praying!" he said at a press conference.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard went after Frey and MSNBC's Jen Psaki, who had posted, "Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers."

Those like @jenpsaki and @Jacob_Frey who criticize prayers in the wake of the Minneapolis tragedy are expressing the same anti-God sentiment that motivated the shooter— he aimed his wrath at God by trying to stop people with his bullets from praying to God. Now is a time for us… — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 28, 2025

Frey's campaign manager, a Christian and gun owner, mirrored his boss's comments by saying it was "insulting to Christians" to send their thoughts and prayers "to defend inaction" … on gun control, obviously. Frey called for a nationwide "assault rifle" ban after the shooting, even though the shooter also carried a shotgun (which Joe Biden said every American should have so they could just blindly shoot through the front door if they sensed a threat) and a pistol.

I’m a Christian, a gun owner, and Frey’s campaign manager. I think it’s insulting to Christians to use God as a tool to defend inaction as young children are gunned down in our country over and over again. The Bible calls for prayer and faith, but also for action. https://t.co/rVkAZrd04k — Sam Schulenberg (@sam_schulie_1) August 28, 2025

So he's a Christian and a gun owner. Yes, Christians have the right to bear arms, too.

Your boss was gross in his handling of the trans mass shooting. Why is he sending people like you to try to do PR clean up? Sickos, all of you on his team. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2025

And my action is going to be carrying in church. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 29, 2025

It’s insulting to Christians to stage a photo op on the site of a shooting carried out by a monster against praying children. Will you stage another at the shooter’s funeral? pic.twitter.com/cpRJvA6GSO — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 29, 2025

The action is to make sure you are carrying while at church. — Floridian 🐊🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) August 30, 2025

The Bible calls for action by believers not by government fiat. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) August 29, 2025

Define "action."



Be very, very specific. — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) August 29, 2025

Define "action".



What do you have in mind Sam? — Cosisiwa Shamatari (@cosisiwa18701) August 29, 2025

Why did your governor deny funding for Catholic schools to improve security? — Stacy (@stacyinthesouth) August 29, 2025

Great! Transgender people should be banned from purchasing or possessing any type of firearm. — Obama's Gate (@TheBidenGarage) August 29, 2025

Great! Take the actions of

- Getting violent criminals off the streets

- Shutting down the “Trans” industry

- Investigating and prosecuting terror cellshttps://t.co/0hkMOO1Jrc — Mark Smith - More Dad than You (@XtremelyDad) August 29, 2025

Where is Christ in your message? — Monika (@MonikaMusing) August 29, 2025

Name a gun ban that you wouldn’t support. — Jeff Neelz (@JeffNeelzAgain) August 30, 2025

The reason there’s no action is because you make it all about guns instead of implementing protective measures everyone could agree on. — B. Nakee (@B_Nakee) August 29, 2025

What kind of action are you talking about? — Giant Robo (@OllamFodhla) August 29, 2025

Who is suggesting prayer only? The difference, and I’m sure you know this, is WHAT action specifically to take? People like Frey (and you almost certainly) want to respond by taking guns from innocent people. Which won’t actually help the mentally ill at all — 𝙊𝙗𝙣𝙤𝙭𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 Perry (@ObnoxiousFumes2) August 29, 2025

Your premise is flawed. Prayer does not preclude action. You are simply ghoulishly standing on dead and wounded children to demand the action *your* politics want.



Your ideology and policies failed. You can't shift that blame to the rest of the country.



Also, fuck you. — ThanksForTheMemeries (@The_Memeries) August 29, 2025

No Christian is suggesting we substitute prayer for action. But when your action is to push a nationwide ban on semi-automatic rifles (because you're a Christian), that's not an action we're going to take.

What kinds of guns do you own, anyway, Schulenberg?

