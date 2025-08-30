Mayor Jacob Frey's Campaign Manager Thinks It's Insulting to Pray for Children Who Were Shot

Seattle Mayoral Candidate Continues Dem Tradition of Blaming Corporate Greed Instead of Th...
VIP
Brett T. | 7:10 PM on August 30, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported, Catholics were an afterthought to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who was most concerned with backlash against the transgender community after a man who thought he was a woman shot up a Catholic church, killing two children and injuring dozens more. Fry, who was upset that the public noticed the gender ideology of the shooter, had earlier condemned thoughts and prayers for the victims and their loved ones. "Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers … these kids were literally praying!" he said at a press conference.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard went after Frey and MSNBC's Jen Psaki, who had posted, "Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers."

Frey's campaign manager, a Christian and gun owner, mirrored his boss's comments by saying it was "insulting to Christians" to send their thoughts and prayers "to defend inaction" … on gun control, obviously. Frey called for a nationwide "assault rifle" ban after the shooting, even though the shooter also carried a shotgun (which Joe Biden said every American should have so they could just blindly shoot through the front door if they sensed a threat) and a pistol.

So he's a Christian and a gun owner. Yes, Christians have the right to bear arms, too.

No Christian is suggesting we substitute prayer for action. But when your action is to push a nationwide ban on semi-automatic rifles (because you're a Christian), that's not an action we're going to take.

What kinds of guns do you own, anyway, Schulenberg?

***

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

