VIP
Zizian Trans Cult's Deadly Rampage: Media Embargo Hides Violence You Never Heard About
Redditors' Ghoulish Reactions to Minneapolis Shooting Show Guns Aren't the Problem
Gavin Newsom's Announcement on New CA Crimefighting Initiative Failed to Include 'Trump Wa...
Here's Something Congress Can Do: Pass Thomas Massie's Repeal of the Federal Gun...
Mark Warner's Bizarre Anti-Prayer Pro-Gun Control Video Is SO Cringe It Gets RATIO'd...
And BOOM: Justine Bateman DROPS Jake Tapper for Playing SUPER Santimonious About MN...
NEGLIGENT: Tim Walz Ignored Requests for School Security Funding for YEARS Prior to...
Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! ---> ActBlue FEC Reporting...
Horrifying Regret: Minneapolis Shooter’s Manifesto Reveals Despair Over Transition
CNN Violates Its Own Style Guide to Run Cover for Trans Minneapolis Catholic...
Bad Take Tapper: CNN Anchor Wants to Make Sure Everyone Acknowledges MN Trans...
HA! Take the L, BRO! Grok (Yes, Grok) Fact-NUKES JB Pritzker for Trying...
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Infectious Disease Doc Posts CDC Resignation Letter...
Barack Obama and His Ex Wingman Trip Hard Over Blue States In Rush...

BY THE WAY: Mayor Jacob Frey Shows Catholics Are an Afterthought In Wake of School Shooting (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 28, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Democratic Party is going all-in on defending the trans community after Robert (Robin) Westman, a 'trans woman,' allegedly shot several children at Annunciation Catholic Church and school yesterday. Two children died, and more are hospitalized. Westman's alleged manifesto made it clear he had mental health issues and harbored a deep-seated hatred of Christians, Jews, and Republicans.

Advertisement

Westman is also the latest in a line of trans individuals who have committed violent, deadly crimes.

If any other demographic group engaged in such blatant acts of violence, we'd be having a conversation about the threat that group poses to our safety. Instead, Democrats -- who spent the last four years demonizing Catholics as 'domestic terrorists' -- are rushing to defend the trans community.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is not only mad we noticed the gender identity of the shooter, he's saying we must stand up for the trans community now more than ever.

Watch how flippantly he remembers who the real victims were yesterday at the tail end of his screed:

'By the way.'

Gee, thanks, Jacob.

Glad you remember who died yesterday.

Recommended

Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! ---> ActBlue FEC Reporting Scandal Developing in Real Time
Sam J.
Advertisement

Absolutely unfit.

And it shows.

Democrats are very good at inciting violence against their political opponents.

His priorities are all outta whack.

That's a much better idea.

Just incredible how dismissive he is of the Catholics who died yesterday.

Not one Democrat would ever defend the 'MAGA community' or the 'gun owner community' in the wake of a shooting.

Advertisement

The Left is a walking joke.

Yes, we are.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CRIME GUN VIOLENCE MENTAL HEALTH TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! ---> ActBlue FEC Reporting Scandal Developing in Real Time
Sam J.
Redditors' Ghoulish Reactions to Minneapolis Shooting Show Guns Aren't the Problem
Amy Curtis
And BOOM: Justine Bateman DROPS Jake Tapper for Playing SUPER Santimonious About MN Shooter's Pronouns
Sam J.
Gavin Newsom's Announcement on New CA Crimefighting Initiative Failed to Include 'Trump Was Right'
Doug P.
HA! Take the L, BRO! Grok (Yes, Grok) Fact-NUKES JB Pritzker for Trying to Lie About DANGEROUS Red States
Sam J.
Horrifying Regret: Minneapolis Shooter’s Manifesto Reveals Despair Over Transition
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! ---> ActBlue FEC Reporting Scandal Developing in Real Time Sam J.
Advertisement