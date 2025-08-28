BY THE WAY: Mayor Jacob Frey Shows Catholics Are an Afterthought In Wake of School Shooting (WATCH)

The Democratic Party is going all-in on defending the trans community after Robert (Robin) Westman, a 'trans woman,' allegedly shot several children at Annunciation Catholic Church and school yesterday. Two children died, and more are hospitalized. Westman's alleged manifesto made it clear he had mental health issues and harbored a deep-seated hatred of Christians, Jews, and Republicans.

Westman is also the latest in a line of trans individuals who have committed violent, deadly crimes.

If any other demographic group engaged in such blatant acts of violence, we'd be having a conversation about the threat that group poses to our safety. Instead, Democrats -- who spent the last four years demonizing Catholics as 'domestic terrorists' -- are rushing to defend the trans community.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is not only mad we noticed the gender identity of the shooter, he's saying we must stand up for the trans community now more than ever.

Watch how flippantly he remembers who the real victims were yesterday at the tail end of his screed:

JUST IN: Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey says this is the time for America to stand up for the trans community after a trans shooter killed Catholic children in his city.



"Anybody that is gonna use this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any community has lost… pic.twitter.com/kFmA55ye15 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2025

'By the way.'

Gee, thanks, Jacob.

Glad you remember who died yesterday.

If your first move after kids are murdered is to defend the ideology of the killer, you’re unfit to lead. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) August 27, 2025

Absolutely unfit.

He's like half Buttigieg, half Beto, half Joel Osteen. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 27, 2025

And it shows.

Arrest Jacob Frey as an accomplice to this attack. He’s inciting more of it by failing to condemn the guilty parties. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 27, 2025

Democrats are very good at inciting violence against their political opponents.

KIDS were shot!



This guy’s priorities are all F’ed up, remove him from office — Lou (@XtremeLou) August 27, 2025

His priorities are all outta whack.

Here's an alternate idea: How about we stop encouraging deeply mentally ill people to lean into their mental illness and telling them they're being victimized somehow if they whole world won't go along with their delusions? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 27, 2025

That's a much better idea.

Just incredible how dismissive he is of the Catholics who died yesterday.

When it's a Right-wing white man, all Republicans are at fault https://t.co/KUvewaY7ym — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 27, 2025

Not one Democrat would ever defend the 'MAGA community' or the 'gun owner community' in the wake of a shooting.

They did the Norm joke with Covenant shooting, too. The Tennessee Three, who led an occupation of the TN Capitol and disrupted proceedings with bullhorns and whose crowd chants included the shooter among the victims became the stars of that story, smiling and getting their… https://t.co/Up9M04nnsi pic.twitter.com/mpXWe9k9wf — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 28, 2025

The Left is a walking joke.

A trans shooter murders little children as they were praying



The mayor worries about how this might affect the trans community



We’re living in a Norm McDonald tweet https://t.co/1H2egCn1u3 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 28, 2025

Yes, we are.

