Semafor: GOP Trying to Link Dems to Opinions of Liberals Who Are Nowhere Near Elected Office

Brett T. | 10:10 PM on August 25, 2025

As Twitchy reported last week, the media came up with a new variation on "Republicans pounce." Ben Panko said that "the Arlington GOP is really going to milk their brief moment of relevance here" after a racist sign was held up at a Winsom Earle-Sears rally. It turns out that the woman who made the sign was not "nowhere near elected office" … she was a member of "We of Action Virginia, an Indivisible group." The woman was a professional Northern Virginia protester as well as a door-knocker for candidate Abigail Spanberger.

David Weigel has written a piece for Semafor answering "why Republicans keep making anonymous liberals a problem for Democrats."  Weigel writes:

Throughout the summer, Republican candidates and campaigns have repeatedly tried to link Democrats to decisions made and opinions aired by liberals who are nowhere near elected office. It’s all about capitalizing on the nervousness inside a party that’s increasingly concerned about being viewed by voters as over-educated culture police.

For instance: No Democrat with any power criticized American Eagle for a jeans ad starring the blonde actress Sydney Sweeney, which made a pun about her genes. None endorsed a re-brand by Cracker Barrel, a restaurant chain that hired a new CEO after its stock plunged in 2023. (The Democratic National Committee’s X account, reacting to anger at the re-brand, posted that it “sucks.“)

No Democrat with any power criticized American Eagle, just the entire Democrat base.

Funnily enough, Weigel touched on this same theme last month:

When GOP influencers started hammering it? The ad was covered by the Washington Post, Yahoo, The Independent, NBC News, Fox News, Salon, ABC's "Good Morning America," and Newsweek, which gave us the headline, "Sydney Sweeney Fronts Ad Campaign for Jeans — Sparks Debate About Eugenics."

We didn't notice the racist sign making the Washington Post, Yahoo, The Independent, NBC News, Fox News, Salon, ABC's "Good Morning America," Newsweek, and more.

Maybe if random liberals with hateful ideas didn't make up the Democratic Party's base, there wouldn't be a problem.

***

