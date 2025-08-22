Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus...
Beantown Showdown: ICE Head Vows to 'Flood' Boston As Mayor Wu Holds Firm...
VIP
Beyond Politics: The Unbreakable Bonds of Lifelong Friendships That Enrich Life
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was...
What's Your Point? Rachel Bitecofer Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Attacking Winsome Earle-Se...
J.K. Rowling Doesn't Mince Words About a 'Trans' Neo-Nazi Who Will Be Sent...
In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In...
James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are...
Normandy Neighbor's Nutty Narrative: Blair's Bonkers MAGA Meltdown
You Mad, Bro? Jim Acosta Melts Down Because Everyone's Talking About Cracker Barrel...
BIPARTISAN: Cracker Barrel's Rebrand Is SO UNPOPULAR It's Briefly United Republicans and D...
Byron York Drops an Anvil on Dems and Media Getting the Vapors Over...
Dems' New Mute Button: Banning Their Buzzwords to Mask the Crazy, But the...
Seems a Little Violent, No? James Carville Demands Dems Escalate Attacks on Vice...

New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest Sign

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 22, 2025
Twitchy

A protest in Virginia exposed just how racist the Left truly is, as a woman's sign went viral for harkening back to the Jim Crow era.

If it were any other person holding that sign, the Left would be apoplectic. We'd have headlines about America's racism problem and White supremacy, etc. etc.

Advertisement

But because the woman wielding the sign is an AWFL, it's (D)ifferent and the story isn't the racist sign, but the Right's reaction to it:

'Republicans milk' doesn't quite have the same snap to it as 'Republicans pounce,' does it?

If you don't want to get dragged for being racist, don't be racist.

This is what Earle-Sears was speaking out against, by the way.

Wow, Ben.

Just ... wow.

He sure is.

Speaking of milking.

At least the Arlington GOP is telling the truth.

Oh, the irony.

Recommended

Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus Would Be Palestinian Today
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We see what you did there.

This is the way.

As always.

They're doing great!

Heh.

She's not wrong.

Completely irrelevant.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus Would Be Palestinian Today
Amy Curtis
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was Illegal In the U.K. (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
What's Your Point? Rachel Bitecofer Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Attacking Winsome Earle-Sears Gun Sign
Amy Curtis
In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In the Wake of Mar-a-Lago Raid (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Beantown Showdown: ICE Head Vows to 'Flood' Boston As Mayor Wu Holds Firm on Sanctuary City Status
Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling Doesn't Mince Words About a 'Trans' Neo-Nazi Who Will Be Sent to a Women's Prison
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus Would Be Palestinian Today Amy Curtis
Advertisement