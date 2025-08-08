David Weigel's Gaslighting Fails: Receipts Prove Left's Sydney Sweeney Outrage Was Real

It's becoming more and more clear, the Left realizes their campaign against American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney failed and now they are trying to pretend like they were never mad. They'd have you believe it was just a right wing conspiracy and they were never upset. Now, David Weigel is lauding a NYT article he says proves it was just a figment of the right wing imagination. Lulz.

Nice, clinical NYT look at how thin the "Sydney Sweeney ad backlash" was when GOP influencers started hammering it. Just a handful of online weirdos who you would not otherwise use as the basis for a story. https://t.co/5VScmSHVjr — David Weigel (@daveweigel) August 7, 2025

Whatever you say, dude.

Nearly very left wing outlet covered it from the "racism" angle, including this piece from MSNBC. https://t.co/8Md0btGt42 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 8, 2025

Don't give David any facts. He doesn't want those.

Good morning America is just online weirdos?



Interesting Dave — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 8, 2025

To be fair, they are weirdos, but they are very mainstream Leftist weirdos.

Yes. An online weirdo forced Weigel’s go-to network to publish this… https://t.co/AdAUwo0s4A pic.twitter.com/LCziIuInBh — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 8, 2025

Oh, yes, the very far right network, MSNBC. Heh.

I do understand why people want to believe the Sweeney thing was a fake outrage manufactured by the right, but this analysis seems a bit… obfuscatory, in several ways https://t.co/kJK2Ygq024 pic.twitter.com/Pgprw4NNNz — Kat Rosenfield (@katrosenfield) August 8, 2025

Oh, it was a very real controversy.

just ignore the facts you can see with your own eyes and Trust the Media Experts https://t.co/5S9jJglso6 pic.twitter.com/IjbraMfvG9 — The Reaping Phase (@AceofSpadesHQ) August 7, 2025

Gaslighting, though this premise happened.



E.g. This is what the Toronto Star did for its infamous "Us vs. The Unvaccinated" cover. Reporters searched the utter dregs of Twitter for any tweet, many with 0-2 likes, then presented the vile composite as popular (hateful) opinion. https://t.co/FaTkaN0ko7 pic.twitter.com/Y0Fy9NN3uq — John W. DeFeo (@johndefeo) August 8, 2025

The Left was obsessed with Sydney Sweeney and all aspects of her life for days.

It’d be much easier to believe this was a made up thing on the right had Vanity Fair not written about leftwingers getting upset that she threw a birthday party for her mom and someone wore a MAGA hat a few years ago https://t.co/qiNqfvClAU https://t.co/ahpOiqsqxy — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) August 8, 2025

Yes, ever since that birthday party, they've been intent on proving Sweeney is right wing.

My favorite part of commie propaganda is they think you dont know how to use the internet as they attempt to whitewash whatever the current losing issue is. https://t.co/AsjqNXQzdT pic.twitter.com/pCV1QYkURc — Kohltrain 🇺🇸 (@kohljm) August 8, 2025

They forget conservatives can use 'google' too.

This is funny beyond description. The NYT has to write an entire article about "no, the left wasn't angry at Sydney Sweeney, no for reals, that was all very fake and gay and our lefty friends had nothing to do with it" https://t.co/rYQfZ9s41i — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 8, 2025

They really are so ridiculous.

