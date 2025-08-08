David Weigel's Gaslighting Fails: Receipts Prove Left's Sydney Sweeney Outrage Was Real

Active Shooter Reported on the Campus of Emory University in Atlanta
justmindy
justmindy | 5:40 PM on August 08, 2025
Townhall Media

It's becoming more and more clear, the Left realizes their campaign against American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney failed and now they are trying to pretend like they were never mad. They'd have you believe it was just a right wing conspiracy and they were never upset. Now, David Weigel is lauding a NYT article he says proves it was just a figment of the right wing imagination. Lulz.

Whatever you say, dude.

Don't give David any facts. He doesn't want those.

To be fair, they are weirdos, but they are very mainstream Leftist weirdos.

Oh, yes, the very far right network, MSNBC. Heh.

Oh, it was a very real controversy. 

The Left was obsessed with Sydney Sweeney and all aspects of her life for days.

Yes, ever since that birthday party, they've been intent on proving Sweeney is right wing.

They forget conservatives can use 'google' too. 

They really are so ridiculous.

