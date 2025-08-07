Trump Signs EO Creating Task Force to Oversee LA Olympics
VIP
When It Comes to Texas Redistricting, the GOP's Silence Is Deafening
VIP
Brits Ready for Massive Protests Outside Migrant Hotels
Americans Challenged to Name a War the US Has Won Without UK Support
NYT: FBI Forces Out FBI Agent Who Investigated Trump
Gov. Maura Healey Spending $97 Million on Housing for Illegals
That Thing That NEVER Happens Happened Again! Man Used Trans Laws to Skirt...
Runaway Texas Dems Say They’ve Received a Bomb Threat, But They’re Not Deterred
Gee, Why Is No One Watching Stephen Colbert? This Unhinged Attack on RFK...
Righteous Bucks! AG Pam Bondi Issues $50 Million Reward for Arrest of Venezuela's...
INSANE Woke Mom Says She'd GLADLY Let a Man Do Her Teen Daughter's...
VIP
Ben & Jerry's Co-Owner's Creepy Disney Doll Stunt: Ruining Magic for a Misguided...
James Carville Says Democrats Must Destroy Democracy In Order to Save It
Judge Lina Hidalgo's Hysterical Tax Hike Tantrum: Chaos Erupts at Harris County Commission...

Hen Mazzig Compiles the Most Outrageous Moments From Mahmoud Khalil's NYT Interview

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Rather than being deported, Hamas-supporting Columbia student Mohmoud Khalil is on a publicity tour after being released from DHS detention and returning to New York City. Khalil, who was of course given an op-ed in the Washington Post, has now appeared on the New York Times' podcast, explaining that you're not supposed to like the chants "From the river to the sea" and "Globalize the intifada" — they're meant to make to reflect on your own complicity in oppressing the Palestinian people.

Advertisement

Kahlil also told the New York Times' Ezra Klein Show that "we" couldn't have avoided Hamas' October 7 slaughter of Israeli civilians. "It felt frightening that we had to reach this moment in the Palestinian struggle," he said. "We couldn't avoid such a moment."

Why hasn't this guy been deported yet? The same things that got him detained in the first place have now gained him a platform to spread his support for Hamas in the Post and the Times.

The Times' headline for the Kahlil interview reads, "The Trump Administration Tried to Silence Mahmoud Khalil, So I Asked Him to Talk." Hen Mazzig read Klein's interview with Khalil and listed some of the most outrageous moments.

Recommended

Americans Challenged to Name a War the US Has Won Without UK Support
Brett T.
Advertisement

The post continues:

… synagogues on fire and stabbed the people inside, including a baby, to death.

Somehow, the Arab-initiated violence that preceded his family’s departure from Tiveria was never part of the narrative Khalil was taught. He says he was raised to believe that “Palestine was taken from us, was stolen from us.”

I am not saying Palestinians have no connection to the land; in fact I am a loud advocate for peace and their right to live in this land. But as Jew whose family lived in Iraq and Tunisia for centuries, only to be violently kicked out with all of their property stripped from them, I always find the asymmetry in these conversations jarring.

Palestinian identity is inherently tied to Arab identity, the same Arabs who forced my family out of their land. But this is often forgotten in this narrative. >>

The post continues:

… that an “extraordinary act” would be necessary to stop normalization. Sinwar conveyed this message mere days before the October 7th massacre, rape, and abduction of innocent Israeli civilians.

Despicable acts of terrorism are being normalized as an appropriate— even inevitable— political tactic in the pages of the New York Times, with no pushback. >>

Advertisement

The post continues:

… Khalil wants to “liberate my oppressor from their hate and from their fear.”

A good first step would be calling out genocidal calls in your own camp. Literally. >>

The post continues:

… tropes there is.

Klein doesn’t challenge it. In fact, he joins in: “Nobody there ended up as unsafe as you did.”

Why is the goalpost for what qualifies as hate against Jews always moving, while other minority groups are encouraged to call out microaggressions of any scale and scope? >>

Advertisement

The post continues:

… his tone and say he doesn’t like to use this term.

But Khalil confirmed here what Jews have been saying all along: The purpose of the chant is to make people who support Israel's right to exist (i.e.. most Jews) feel uncomfortable. 

And if you think Khalil actually has a handle on the difference between discomfort and danger, check out what he says about the intifada >>>

The post continues:

… peace, violence, or safety. >>

Of course, there was no pushback. Klein and the Times agree with everything this terrorist sympathizer believes.

At least there was one voice of sanity in the media. CNN's Scott Jennings schooled a panel weeping about Khalil's detention:

Advertisement

Hamas sympathizers asked if Khalil could be deported for exercising his First Amendment right to free speech, then "what legal guarantee does any citizen have that their free speech rights won't be violated in any circumstance?"

The Left really knows how to pick its heroes.

We're asking the same thing.

Advertisement

It's crazy how much publicity the legacy media is giving this terrorist.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY HAMAS PALESTINIANS TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Americans Challenged to Name a War the US Has Won Without UK Support
Brett T.
Judge Lina Hidalgo's Hysterical Tax Hike Tantrum: Chaos Erupts at Harris County Commissioners Court
justmindy
NYT: FBI Forces Out FBI Agent Who Investigated Trump
Brett T.
PRICELESS! JD Vance's Response to His Not-So-Flattering South Park Portrayal Is WHY He MUST Be President
Sam J.
That Thing That NEVER Happens Happened Again! Man Used Trans Laws to Skirt Court Order
Amy Curtis
INSANE Woke Mom Says She'd GLADLY Let a Man Do Her Teen Daughter's Bra Fitting
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Americans Challenged to Name a War the US Has Won Without UK Support Brett T.
Advertisement