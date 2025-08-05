Lefty Hero Mahmoud Khalil Says 'Globalize the Intifada' Chant Is Meant to Make You Uncomfortable

Hamas-supporting Columbia student Mohmoud Khalil was escorted at the New Jersey airport, where he was flown after being released from custody, by none other than Hamas-supporting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Khalil, who was of course given an op-ed in the Washington Post, is now appearing on the New York Times' podcast, explaining that you're not supposed to like the chants "From the river to the sea" and "Globalize the intifada" — they're meant to make to reflect on your own complicity in oppressing the Palestinian people.

"Globalize the intifada" means shooting and killing Jews in front of the Israeli embassy and murdering an 82-year-old woman by burning her because she was walking to support the hostages.

Check out this Instagram post from Columbia University Apartheid Divest from July:

Mahmoud Khalil’s student group said its mission was to “eradicate Western civilization” while taking instruction from terror orgs.



Today he met with Democrat lawmakers.



Democrats spent the day meeting with a Syrian national that openly wants to destroy America. pic.twitter.com/nCIyJjA6Lg — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 22, 2025

Of course, he met with Democrat lawmakers. He's a hero to them.

Here he is standing by "Globalize the intifada."

Hamas supporter and Democrat hero Mahmoud Khalil doubles down on his anti-semitic rhetoric: "Globalize the Intifada" is meant to "make you feel uncomfortable." pic.twitter.com/noYQXAQUA7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2025

Why didn't we deport this guy?

Can we kick him out yet? — Kathy Smith (@KathySm60926028) August 5, 2025

After he does his media tour and Capitol Hill tour.

I’m so “uncomfortable” I’m ready to support legislation that would deport any visa holder who advocates mob actions (as Khalil did) or publicly expresses anti-American rhetoric. He’s our guest—but a very bad one. Deport him. — Roger Pressman (@soflauthor) August 5, 2025

Communist is succeeding.

Pro-terrorism rhetoric makes all decent people feel uncomfortable. — Retiring Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) August 5, 2025

It is aggression. — DKathleen (@JustAFlyover) August 5, 2025

This reminds me of the CNN reporter in Iran who noted that the Iranians seemed cheerful, not angry, while chanting "Death to America."

Deport. — Sam Morris (@morr32776566) August 5, 2025

Why does this POS still have a green card? — 2003FXDWG (@FXDWG_MAN) August 5, 2025

He can take his newborn baby with him back to Syria. Meanwhile, Hamas returns babies in caskets.

