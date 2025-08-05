Lefty Hero Mahmoud Khalil Says 'Globalize the Intifada' Chant Is Meant to Make You Uncomfortable

Jock Shocked! MAGA-Hating Howard Stern Reportedly Leaving SiriusXM When Contract Runs Out...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file

Hamas-supporting Columbia student Mohmoud Khalil was escorted at the New Jersey airport, where he was flown after being released from custody, by none other than Hamas-supporting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Khalil, who was of course given an op-ed in the Washington Post, is now appearing on the New York Times' podcast, explaining that you're not supposed to like the chants "From the river to the sea" and "Globalize the intifada" — they're meant to make to reflect on your own complicity in oppressing the Palestinian people.

"Globalize the intifada" means shooting and killing Jews in front of the Israeli embassy and murdering an 82-year-old woman by burning her because she was walking to support the hostages.

Check out this Instagram post from Columbia University Apartheid Divest from July:

Of course, he met with Democrat lawmakers. He's a hero to them.

Here he is standing by "Globalize the intifada."

Why didn't we deport this guy?

After he does his media tour and Capitol Hill tour.

This reminds me of the CNN reporter in Iran who noted that the Iranians seemed cheerful, not angry, while chanting "Death to America."

He can take his newborn baby with him back to Syria. Meanwhile, Hamas returns babies in caskets. 

Tags:

HAMAS PALESTINIANS

