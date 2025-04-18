Dead Media Talking: Washington Post Gives Mahmoud Khalil an Op-Ed Because OF COURSE, They Did

With the Democrats' new love affair with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, it must suck to be their last crush, Mahmoud Khalil.

While Chris Van Hollen is throwing doe eyes at the MS-13 gang member in El Salvador, poor Khalil has been all but abandoned by the left in his ICE detainment facility in Louisiana, awaiting his imminent deportation.

This morning, Khalil attempted to win back some of that lost love by writing a poison pen letter from his jail cell. And even though the dead legacy media has moved on from him (because the Trump administration is absolutely right in kicking Khalil out of America), The Washington Post threw the poor guy a bone by publishing his letter in the editorial page.

Because, of course, they did.

You'll be shocked to know who the WaPo is giving a platform to this morning pic.twitter.com/xOnwX4CdFp — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) April 18, 2025

Hang on while we go find our pearls to clutch in astonishment at this entirely predictable move by The Washington Post editorial board.

Oh, it gets better, though. Khalil's letter is a lengthy, hate-filled screed against America.

Hamas-loving Mahmoud Khalil slams America as racist, compares his detention in an ICE facility to being held in a Nazi concentration camp and says the Trump administration has a "repressive agenda" in WaPo op-ed.🙄 It is way past time to send him back to where he came from.… pic.twitter.com/jbwtjPx63p — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) April 18, 2025

LOL. Wait, isn't this the country he doesn't want to leave?

That's not how you are going to win anyone to your cause, kiddo.

We won't waste readers' time by transcribing too much of the full letter (you can read all of it here if you are feeling particularly masochistic today), but everything Malloy said about it above is true.

But the end of the letter is pure comedy gold. Khalil tries to wax poetic in his conclusion and warn that while America sucks, he really doesn't want to have to leave it.

I write this letter as the sun rises, hoping that the suspension of my rights will raise alarm bells that yours are already in jeopardy. I hope it will inspire your outrage that the most basic human instinct, to protest shameless massacre, is being repressed by obscure laws, racist propaganda and a state terrified of an awakened public. I hope this writing will startle you into understanding that a democracy for some — a democracy of convenience — is no democracy at all. I hope it will shake you into acting before it is too late.

HAHAHAHA.

Oh, but it HAS 'shaken us into action.' And that action is to send you back where you belong and have one less non-citizen terrorist sympathizer spreading sedition and antisemitism on our college campuses.

WaPo posted Mahmoud Khalil’s opinion piece on how he’s a victim of this evil America. Yet all the while, America just wants to help Mahmoud find his way back home to Algeria so he doesn’t have to feel victimized by us anymore.



Khalil is Kurdish, born in Syria, a citizen of… pic.twitter.com/DLSPP68ySl — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 18, 2025

'Khalil is Kurdish, born in Syria, a citizen of Algeria.'

He should be so much happier once he is home.

While Khalil is certainly entitled to his opinions (at least until he is booted from our country), The Washington Post is under no obligation to publish his bilious tirade.

The fact that they jumped at the chance to give him their huge platform tells us everything we need to know about the legacy media and why they are dead.

What does platforming the spokesman for a group calling for the destruction of Western civilization say about the Washington Post? https://t.co/0h0BQotcpQ — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 18, 2025

We know EXACTLY what it says.

Maybe Trump should revise his famous epithet and start calling the legacy media 'the enemy of America.'

WAPO and the NYTs regularly platform terrorists. Nothing new here. https://t.co/JyeOI5qmOm — Shoshana🦁🌞 (@Shoshana51728) April 18, 2025

And why is this surprising? The left lionizes terrorists and bombers. pic.twitter.com/hSxMKjcWtw — The Chemist 2.0 (@jacek_kapu94021) April 18, 2025

Frankly, we're surprised that the Post or Times (or Rolling Stone) don't give terrorists space in their pages MORE often.

I genuinely could not care less what Mahmoud Khalil has to say about America. Just like he wouldn’t or shouldn’t care what I have to say about his country of origin. https://t.co/adF5PibuZ8 — Shuttlesberg🇺🇸 (@shuttlesberg) April 18, 2025

You'd think the guy would be happy, finally leaving this horrible nation he describes.

People who are “disappeared” don’t get op-eds in the Washington Post FYI https://t.co/lVAApIGLwe — A S (@AS_Applebutter) April 18, 2025

That was one of our favorite lies from the left, repeating over and over that Khalil had been 'kidnapped' or 'abducted' by ICE.

He’ll be on the editorial board next week. https://t.co/CStRboFQIS — Paul Stein (@pstein4) April 18, 2025

HA.

Probably. Or, at the very least, he'll be the Post's Middle East Bureau Chief.

oh. well the hostages in gaza aren't allowed to do op ed's right now. what a trash paper https://t.co/DsmlyU5OwT — LadyoftheLake (@LadyoftheLakefr) April 18, 2025

Funny how the Post writes or publishes so few editorials about them.

@JeffBezos I thought you were trying to unclown your paper..



So far, mission failure- — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) April 18, 2025

Yeah, and Zuckerberg said he was going to stop censorship on Facebook, too. Turns out, not so much.

If America is so terrible why exactly does this alien want to stay? — Infidel🇺🇲 (@Oreallynow1) April 18, 2025

We read through the full letter so you don't have to. Khalil never answers this question.

Weird.

But Khalil's primary question, what does kicking him out say about America, DOES deserve an answer.

Fortunately, X had plenty of them.

It tells us that the US has crappy newspapers like the Washington Post that give a platform to antisemitic, terrorist-cheerleading air-thieves. — Mark Stewart (@MarkTheStewart) April 18, 2025

@washingtonpost It says America is done being the worlds dumping grounds. It says America is going to preserve her culture and protect her citizens. It says America is deporting all illegals. It says either love America and her people or leave. https://t.co/T0WT8i3VN6 — TxMoonFlower (@TxMoonFlower1) April 18, 2025

You can say that again. Every word of it.

It says we are awesome https://t.co/V6ppsFv7Ks — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 18, 2025

Hell yeah, it does.

Too bad that Khalil won't get to enjoy it for much longer.

Maybe he'll have better luck penning op-eds for the Syrian Times denouncing the West, or other local Ba'ath papers like Tishreen or Al-Thawra.

Unfortunately, we're sure The Washington Post will pick those up for him as well.

