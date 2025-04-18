Dead Media Talking: Washington Post Gives Mahmoud Khalil an Op-Ed Because OF COURSE, They Did

John Harwood's Smear of J.D. Vance Reminds Us Why He's a Less Funny...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:15 PM on April 18, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

With the Democrats' new love affair with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, it must suck to be their last crush, Mahmoud Khalil.

While Chris Van Hollen is throwing doe eyes at the MS-13 gang member in El Salvador, poor Khalil has been all but abandoned by the left in his ICE detainment facility in Louisiana, awaiting his imminent deportation. 

This morning, Khalil attempted to win back some of that lost love by writing a poison pen letter from his jail cell. And even though the dead legacy media has moved on from him (because the Trump administration is absolutely right in kicking Khalil out of America), The Washington Post threw the poor guy a bone by publishing his letter in the editorial page. 

Because, of course, they did. 

Hang on while we go find our pearls to clutch in astonishment at this entirely predictable move by The Washington Post editorial board. 

Oh, it gets better, though. Khalil's letter is a lengthy, hate-filled screed against America. 

LOL. Wait, isn't this the country he doesn't want to leave? 

That's not how you are going to win anyone to your cause, kiddo. 

We won't waste readers' time by transcribing too much of the full letter (you can read all of it here if you are feeling particularly masochistic today), but everything Malloy said about it above is true. 

But the end of the letter is pure comedy gold. Khalil tries to wax poetic in his conclusion and warn that while America sucks, he really doesn't want to have to leave it.

I write this letter as the sun rises, hoping that the suspension of my rights will raise alarm bells that yours are already in jeopardy. I hope it will inspire your outrage that the most basic human instinct, to protest shameless massacre, is being repressed by obscure laws, racist propaganda and a state terrified of an awakened public. I hope this writing will startle you into understanding that a democracy for some — a democracy of convenience — is no democracy at all. I hope it will shake you into acting before it is too late.

HAHAHAHA. 

Oh, but it HAS 'shaken us into action.' And that action is to send you back where you belong and have one less non-citizen terrorist sympathizer spreading sedition and antisemitism on our college campuses. 

'Khalil is Kurdish, born in Syria, a citizen of Algeria.' 

He should be so much happier once he is home. 

While Khalil is certainly entitled to his opinions (at least until he is booted from our country), The Washington Post is under no obligation to publish his bilious tirade. 

The fact that they jumped at the chance to give him their huge platform tells us everything we need to know about the legacy media and why they are dead.

We know EXACTLY what it says. 

Maybe Trump should revise his famous epithet and start calling the legacy media 'the enemy of America.'

Frankly, we're surprised that the Post or Times (or Rolling Stone) don't give terrorists space in their pages MORE often. 

You'd think the guy would be happy, finally leaving this horrible nation he describes. 

That was one of our favorite lies from the left, repeating over and over that Khalil had been 'kidnapped' or 'abducted' by ICE. 

HA. 

Probably. Or, at the very least, he'll be the Post's Middle East Bureau Chief. 

Funny how the Post writes or publishes so few editorials about them. 

Yeah, and Zuckerberg said he was going to stop censorship on Facebook, too. Turns out, not so much

We read through the full letter so you don't have to. Khalil never answers this question. 

Weird. 

But Khalil's primary question, what does kicking him out say about America, DOES deserve an answer. 

Fortunately, X had plenty of them. 

You can say that again. Every word of it. 

Hell yeah, it does. 

Too bad that Khalil won't get to enjoy it for much longer. 

Maybe he'll have better luck penning op-eds for the Syrian Times denouncing the West, or other local Ba'ath papers like Tishreen or Al-Thawra.

Unfortunately, we're sure The Washington Post will pick those up for him as well. 

