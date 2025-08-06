Once Again Demanding Answers: Mahmoud Khalil's Terrorist Support and His Unjustified Presence in America

Once again, why is that smarmy terrorist supporter still allowed in America? Someone really needs to offer some kind of cogent explanation.

WATCH: Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of the anti-Semitic protests that have rocked Columbia University, says "we" couldn't have avoided Hamas's Oct. 7 massacre.



"It felt frightening that we had to reach this moment in the Palestinian struggle," he said. "We couldn't avoid such a… pic.twitter.com/2aVbO8luQY — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 6, 2025

Oh. Well, how long until Khalil believes an attack on America can't be avoided because Israel is our ally. Who is he working with now to ensure that happens?

"We just had to kill a bunch of innocent Israeli concert goers" is take. Evil and demented to be sure, but still a take. https://t.co/eymxYDl0ky — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 6, 2025

What's next? He decides innocent Americans must die in order to avenge Palestine. This is terrifying.

Why is a person using we, with we not referring to our country, not getting kicked out. https://t.co/EhRrx2Ebps — El Nube Negro, no longer! (@pross79) August 6, 2025

Maybe the 'we' he is referring to is members of the Democratic Party? They seem to support him.

Every interview he does strengthens the case for why he should be deported https://t.co/siREsicUXc — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 6, 2025

As if there weren't enough reasons to hate this guy.

For the Record: This rabid animal is a hero to Democrats everywhere, especially in NYC.

How long until the Big Apple is the capital of the Islamic World? https://t.co/p6ZxtxV0Qi — 🇺🇸 There is no Eric Kizer 🏳️‍🌈 (@EricKizerNC) August 6, 2025

It's disgusting.

"Peaceful"



Btw he just admitted the attack was to prevent Saudi Arabia from recognizing Israel. And he says "we." Is he in contact with members of Hamas? https://t.co/YnQyNrg2Zf — Samuel (@WaltIsNotMyName) August 6, 2025

He literally admits this happened because peace in the Middle East was on the horizon. They intentionally escalated the tensions. They don't want peace.

Literally the definition of terrorism is the use of violent or destructive acts (such as bombing) committed by groups in order to intimidate a population or government into granting their demands.



He admits Oct. 7 was terrorism, and he is an advocate for terrorism.



DEPORT. https://t.co/tg7kxMjagS — Neil Stevens 🇺🇸 (@presjpolk) August 6, 2025

Again, why are we importing this and giving it legal residency? What is this person adding to our country? https://t.co/hUYhzF6GAZ — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 6, 2025

He brings absolutely nothing to the table other than hate and violence.

We? You got Hamas in your pocket? https://t.co/VgcRp5Cw9Z — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 6, 2025

He may not have them in his pocket, but he probably has them on speed dial. Allegedly.

Apparently this is the “abundance” I’m told will be the next big political movement. https://t.co/ahCH0j16yi — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) August 6, 2025

I'm glad America has wasted a bunch of time, money, and effort keeping this illegal alien scumbag in our country. https://t.co/fxGPBH2uGY — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 6, 2025

It's despicable.

