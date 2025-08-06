CORRUPTION: Biden Administration Launched ILLEGAL Voter Registration Campaign Aimed at Wel...
Once Again Demanding Answers: Mahmoud Khalil's Terrorist Support and His Unjustified Presence in America

justmindy
justmindy | 2:20 PM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Once again, why is that smarmy terrorist supporter still allowed in America? Someone really needs to offer some kind of cogent explanation. 

Oh. Well, how long until Khalil believes an attack on America can't be avoided because Israel is our ally. Who is he working with now to ensure that happens?

What's next? He decides innocent Americans must die in order to avenge Palestine. This is terrifying. 

Maybe the 'we' he is referring to is members of the Democratic Party? They seem to support him. 

As if there weren't enough reasons to hate this guy. 

It's disgusting. 

He literally admits this happened because peace in the Middle East was on the horizon. They intentionally escalated the tensions. They don't want peace. 

He brings absolutely nothing to the table other than hate and violence. 

He may not have them in his pocket, but he probably has them on speed dial. Allegedly. 

It's despicable.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM HAMAS PRO-PALESTINIAN TERRORISM

