Harmeet K Dhillon: 'We Are Attacking Illegal Race-Based Gerrymandering'

We've been assured that gerrymandering in red states is racist, and it's comparable to the Holocaust, according to Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones. As Sen. Mike Lee said, "Dems only call it 'gerrymandering' when it’s in a Republican state," adding, "When it happens in Illinois, they call it 'democracy'". The irony wasn't lost that so many of the runaway Texas House Democrats fled to Illinois, one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation.

Harmeet K. Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, released a video Wednesday detailing the DOJ's efforts to protect "equal and transparent ballot access." She also happened to mention that the Civil Rights Division is attacking illegal race-based gerrymandering.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon is trying to UNDO race-based Congressional districts largely gerrymandered for Dems, and is suing to remove ineligible voters from the voter rolls.



"We are investigating violations of federal voting laws. We're ensuring that all 50… pic.twitter.com/S67u8IkwOI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 6, 2025

The post continues:

… states have and continue to have clean voter rolls. We are challenging efforts to suppress or dilute the vote. We are attacking illegal race-based gerrymandering, and we are protecting ballot access for all Americans." "We have sued jurisdictions such as North Carolina for not registering voters properly by first verifying their eligibility." "We have notified Texas of grave concerns about congressional districts drawn with racial motivations, and we are suing other jurisdictions where there is evidence of ineligible voters on their voter rolls." "Our job is to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat." THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE, @AAGDhillon!

That is indeed how it's done.

Exactly what I voted for! — Daniel DiNoia (@daniel_dinoia) August 6, 2025

This is the mother lode of liberal cheating. Without USAID, without immigrants, without ineligible voters on voter rolls, without mail-in balloting, without gerrymandering (SCOTUS will remove its race-based quota for redistricting), the Democrats will never win another election. — MatthewLovesUSA (@MatthewLovesUSA) August 6, 2025

It's an existential political threat to them. Imagine that. Making things secure and fair is a threat to Dems. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 6, 2025

As Twitchy reported just last week, if the Supreme Court were to strike down Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, a tool that allows challenges to racial discrimination in voting laws, Democrats could lose 25 House seats.

It is time to end all race based discrimination including race based congressional districts. — Gaber (@giftofgaber) August 6, 2025

This IS the way! — Kenny Hawblitz (@HawbyKenny) August 6, 2025

I voted for this. Exactly what we need — James (@jrpbsp) August 6, 2025

This is the most important work heading to the midterms — RealToddSchroeder (@ToddSchrocat) August 6, 2025

If Democrats want to continue segregating districts based on race, they need to repeal the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Which isn't happening.



This is flat-out illegal, and it's been going on long enough. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 6, 2025

@AAGDhillon is absolutely crushing it. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 6, 2025

Yes, she is. Let's get this done.

***