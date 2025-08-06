Harmeet K Dhillon: 'We Are Attacking Illegal Race-Based Gerrymandering'

DHS Trolls CNN's 'Practically Nonexistent' Viewership, Flips the Script on 'South Park'
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

We've been assured that gerrymandering in red states is racist, and it's comparable to the Holocaust, according to Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones. As Sen. Mike Lee said, "Dems only call it 'gerrymandering' when it’s in a Republican state," adding, "When it happens in Illinois, they call it 'democracy'". The irony wasn't lost that so many of the runaway Texas House Democrats fled to Illinois, one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation.

Harmeet K. Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, released a video Wednesday detailing the DOJ's efforts to protect "equal and transparent ballot access." She also happened to mention that the Civil Rights Division is attacking illegal race-based gerrymandering.

The post continues:

… states have and continue to have clean voter rolls. We are challenging efforts to suppress or dilute the vote. We are attacking illegal race-based gerrymandering, and we are protecting ballot access for all Americans."

"We have sued jurisdictions such as North Carolina for not registering voters properly by first verifying their eligibility."

"We have notified Texas of grave concerns about congressional districts drawn with racial motivations, and we are suing other jurisdictions where there is evidence of ineligible voters on their voter rolls."

"Our job is to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat."

THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE, @AAGDhillon!

That is indeed how it's done. 

As Twitchy reported just last week, if the Supreme Court were to strike down Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, a tool that allows challenges to racial discrimination in voting laws, Democrats could lose 25 House seats.

Yes, she is. Let's get this done.

***

 

