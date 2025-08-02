HOO BOY: Dems Could Lose 25 House Seats If SCOTUS Ends Race-Based Gerrymandering

Cincinnati Mayor Too Busy Dealing With Children and Gun Violence to Meet With...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 02, 2025
Screenshot

If you thought the Democratic Party was insufferable now, just wait. It may get a whole lot worse.

The Supreme Court is poised to rehear Louisiana v. Callais, a case involving revised Congressional maps that created two Black-majority districts in a state where Blacks are 1/3 of the population. Race-based gerrymandering falls under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, a tool that allows challenges to racial discrimination in voting laws.

If -- and that's a big if -- SCOTUS limits or redefines Section 2, it could spell bad news for Democrats.

The entire post reads:

The electoral cornerstone of the Postwar Liberal Consensus would be gone overnight, and with it, the Democratic Party's ability to contest the House of Representatives as we know it.

Between this and the potential mid-decade redistricting in a few other GOP-controlled states, Democrats would not be able to flip back the House of Representatives even if they ruthlessly gerrymandered every Republican out of California.

This means Democrats could lose up to 25 House Seats.

OUCH.

We're not sure what that has to do with Section 2, but okay.

So, so tiresome.

This would be helpful, too.

It would change significantly.

He's probably right.

It sure is.

To Dems, 'equality' is 'heads we win, tales you lose.'

YUP.

As always, the Democrats call their blatant racism 'anti-racist' and try to skirt the laws.

He's correct.

Probably.

And calling it what it isn't - 'quality.'

