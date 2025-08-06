Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones' Outrageous Holocaust Comparison to Redistricting
Dear Diary: Megyn Kelly Calls Acosta's AI Interview With Deceased Teen 'Deeply Disturbing...
Fort Stewart: Suspect ID'd After Mass Shooting, Authorities Hold Press Conference
Hypocritical Penske Gets WRECKED Over Statement on DHS Using Its Trucks for Immigration...
Vote With Your Wallets, Ladies! J.K. Rowling Calls for Boycott of Retailer M&S...
CORRUPTION: Biden Administration Launched ILLEGAL Voter Registration Campaign Aimed at Wel...
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Trips Over Her Own District In Rush to Slam GOP...
RETURN: National Park Service to Reinstall Confederate Statue Felled by BLM Mob In...
Once Again Demanding Answers: Mahmoud Khalil's Terrorist Support and His Unjustified Prese...
Lunar Lunacy: CBS Mornings Host Worried Colonization Could Harm the Moon’s Indigenous Popu...
Scott Jennings Listed Highly Gerrymandered Dem-Run States and a Journo Explained Why That'...
DHS Pulls Up in Penske Trucks to Home Depot: Illegals Scatter, MS-13 Cries,...
Assured Distraction: Elissa Slotkin Says Gerrymandered Blue States Must ‘Go Nuclear’ With...
'This Is Going to HURT': Megyn Kelly Wipes the FLOOR With Obama Bro...

Sen. Mike Lee Points to Obama's Post for a Reminder About What Dems Call Gerrymandering When THEY Do It

Doug P. | 3:15 PM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Over the weekend many Texas Democrats decided to "fight for democracy" by attempting to prevent the democratic process from playing out in their state. In doing so they fled to the occasional home state of former President Barack Obama, who had this to say about the situation: 

Advertisement

A "power grab that undermines our democracy"?

As was pointed out in an earlier story, a 2012 story in The New Yorker about Obama pointed out how his national political career was launched in part with the assistance of gerrymandering that Barack had a personal hand in helping with: 

In 1996, during his first run for office, in the Illinois State Senate, Obama defeated his former political mentor Alice Palmer by successfully challenging her nominating petitions and forcing her off the ballot, effectively ending her career. A few years later, Illinois Democrats, after toiling in the minority in the Senate, gerrymandered the state to produce a Democratic majority. While drafting the new political map, Obama helped redraw his own district northward to include some of Chicago’s wealthiest citizens, making the district a powerful financial and political base that he used to win his U.S. Senate seat, a few years later.

Recommended

'This Is Going to HURT': Megyn Kelly Wipes the FLOOR With Obama Bro Jon Favreau in HEATED Back and Forth
Sam J.
Advertisement

"Gerrymandering for me but not for thee" is the order of the day for these Democrats.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee called out the Obama hypocrisy this way: 

When any politician on the Left says something is a "threat to democracy" that word translates to "Democrats" every single time. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This Is Going to HURT': Megyn Kelly Wipes the FLOOR With Obama Bro Jon Favreau in HEATED Back and Forth
Sam J.
Hypocritical Penske Gets WRECKED Over Statement on DHS Using Its Trucks for Immigration Raids
Amy Curtis
Vote With Your Wallets, Ladies! J.K. Rowling Calls for Boycott of Retailer M&S for Flouting Supreme Court
Amy Curtis
Fort Stewart: Suspect ID'd After Mass Shooting, Authorities Hold Press Conference
Amy Curtis
Dear Diary: Megyn Kelly Calls Acosta's AI Interview With Deceased Teen 'Deeply Disturbing and Unethical'
Amy Curtis
CORRUPTION: Biden Administration Launched ILLEGAL Voter Registration Campaign Aimed at Welfare Recipients
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'This Is Going to HURT': Megyn Kelly Wipes the FLOOR With Obama Bro Jon Favreau in HEATED Back and Forth Sam J.
Advertisement