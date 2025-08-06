Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones' Outrageous Holocaust Comparison to Redistricting

Democrats are obsessed with comparing everything they don't like or disagree with to the Holocaust. It's almost like they don't have a true understanding of history so they reach for one event they know.

IDIOTIC — TX State Rep. Jolanda Jones compares redistricting to the Holocaust!



"I will liken this to the Holocaust. People are like, how did the Holocaust happen? How was somebody in a position to kill all them people? Well, good people remained silent."pic.twitter.com/5cBjDCePaw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2025

No, Rep. Jones, it is not anything like the Holocaust. The deaths of 6 million Jewish people is not the same as the Democrats being mad because they lost some power.

"The holocaust wasn't THAT bad y'all. The Nazis basically just redistricted the Jews." https://t.co/btERnoN5e3 — Hotep Jeffiziah Charles🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) August 5, 2025

They were just 'transitioned' from life to death.

Leftists will say absolutely anything, regardless of how stupid, dishonest, or hypocritical, if they think it will sway the gullible or score political points. https://t.co/XB7mSvBXX0 — Dennis Ingolfsland (@D_Ingolfsland) August 6, 2025

No matter the cost.

Every Jewish person should let her know that this is an absolute slap in the face to anyone who suffered through that and had to face REAL problems and not this made-up bull sh@t for TV interviews with Liberal hosts who don't have a brain or a voice to counter it. https://t.co/QjvHWr0Ff0 — Daniel Trader (@Dan_TraderCO) August 5, 2025

Proving that the increased size of your glasses does NOT help you read any better. https://t.co/AzI26XziqZ — Paula (@PBJPJB10) August 6, 2025

Maybe she hopes that will distract from her insane logic.

Such ignorance is astounding https://t.co/bLPEo3J4fM — George Cybulski (@cybulski_george) August 6, 2025

It should not be shocking anymore.

This idiot shouldn't be allowed to hold a government position. https://t.co/ApKRjJHK3U — Steve Indian (@Steve65206) August 5, 2025

How do these people get elected?

Some Ppl Are Just Plain Stupid https://t.co/mhGsbyHbdS — jeff (@Jr_Chief_Twit) August 5, 2025

Everything is the Nazisms. https://t.co/lWGtPvh8ld — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) August 6, 2025

All the things are Hitler.

@JonesJolanda What an absolutely ignorant and disgraceful comparison! — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) August 5, 2025

That's a perfect description of today's Democratic leader so that makes sense.

More of that "toned down" rhetoric. — JBrew (@JBrew0807) August 6, 2025

It is crazy how much they have devalued the horrors of the Holocaust and Nazis. — Shawn Leonardi (@sleo03) August 5, 2025

It was intentional.

She knows as much about the Holocaust as I do about Amish cooking. — Jeff Cunningham 🇺🇸 🇮🇱🎗️ (@cunninghamjeff) August 5, 2025

We now know that Rock Bottom has a basement. pic.twitter.com/IhYcCZq1Gp — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) August 5, 2025

The bar is in hell.

