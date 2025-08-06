Denver Can't Fund Police, but It CAN Find Money to Host the 2030...
U.K. MP Gets NUKED From Orbit Over 'Genocidal' Take on 80th Anniversary of...
Julie Kelly Offers Axios a List of Names After Report on 'MAGA Retribution'...
Brazilian Woman Facing 25 Years In Prison for 'Misgendering' Politician Gets European Refu...
Understanding the 2025 Culture War and Why the Left Is Losing It
Dear Diary: Megyn Kelly Calls Acosta's AI Interview With Deceased Teen 'Deeply Disturbing...
Fort Stewart: Suspect ID'd After Mass Shooting, Authorities Hold Press Conference
Hypocritical Penske Gets WRECKED Over Statement on DHS Using Its Trucks for Immigration...
Vote With Your Wallets, Ladies! J.K. Rowling Calls for Boycott of Retailer M&S...
Sen. Mike Lee Points to Obama's Post for a Reminder About What Dems...
CORRUPTION: Biden Administration Launched ILLEGAL Voter Registration Campaign Aimed at Wel...
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Trips Over Her Own District In Rush to Slam GOP...
RETURN: National Park Service to Reinstall Confederate Statue Felled by BLM Mob In...
Once Again Demanding Answers: Mahmoud Khalil's Terrorist Support and His Unjustified Prese...

Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones' Outrageous Holocaust Comparison to Redistricting

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on August 06, 2025
imgflip

Democrats are obsessed with comparing everything they don't like or disagree with to the Holocaust. It's almost like they don't have a true understanding of history so they reach for one event they know. 

Advertisement

No, Rep. Jones, it is not anything like the Holocaust. The deaths of 6 million Jewish people is not the same as the Democrats being mad because they lost some power. 

They were just 'transitioned' from life to death. 

No matter the cost. 

Recommended

U.K. MP Gets NUKED From Orbit Over 'Genocidal' Take on 80th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing of Japan
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Maybe she hopes that will distract from her insane logic. 

It should not be shocking anymore.

How do these people get elected?

All the things are Hitler. 

Advertisement

That's a perfect description of today's Democratic leader so that makes sense. 

It was intentional. 

The bar is in hell. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

U.K. MP Gets NUKED From Orbit Over 'Genocidal' Take on 80th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing of Japan
Amy Curtis
Julie Kelly Offers Axios a List of Names After Report on 'MAGA Retribution' Against Obama-Era Officials
Doug P.
'This Is Going to HURT': Megyn Kelly Wipes the FLOOR With Obama Bro Jon Favreau in HEATED Back and Forth
Sam J.
Vote With Your Wallets, Ladies! J.K. Rowling Calls for Boycott of Retailer M&S for Flouting Supreme Court
Amy Curtis
Hypocritical Penske Gets WRECKED Over Statement on DHS Using Its Trucks for Immigration Raids
Amy Curtis
Brazilian Woman Facing 25 Years In Prison for 'Misgendering' Politician Gets European Refugee Status
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

U.K. MP Gets NUKED From Orbit Over 'Genocidal' Take on 80th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing of Japan Amy Curtis
Advertisement