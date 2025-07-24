What Bias? Check Out PBS News’ Headline on DNI Tulsi Gabbard's 'Efforts to Sow Doubt'

As CNN senior media reporter Brian Stelter noted earlier via the New York Times, private donations to PBS and NPR stations have exploded even since Congress voted to claw back more than $1 billion in taxpayer funding. What Stelter wanted to emphasize from the Times' piece is that the numbers are encouraging for the stations, "but far from enough to make up for the federal cuts."

That's a shame. It's a good thing, according to PBS itself, these stations don't need taxpayer dollars to stay on the air and provide weather alerts to rural Americans.

PBS and NPR have argued in vain that they're not politically biased, while obviously being politically biased. As Twitchy recently reported, PBS Chief Paula Kerger pretended not to know that PBS is politically biased, saying that "People often struggle to come up with examples of what they're really talking about." Sen. John Kenney had no struggle and was happy to oblige with a montage of stories. X users even started a thread of some of their "favorite" NPR headlines.

Speaking of headlines, check out the was PBS News framed DNI Tulsi Gabbard's damning document dump showing President Barack Obama knee-deep in the Russian collusion hoax.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard ramped up efforts to sow doubt about the investigation that found Russia interfered in the 2016 election. https://t.co/RMaBAQywwD — PBS News (@NewsHour) July 24, 2025

Which investigation found that Russia interfered in the 2016 election? Or are we talking about the investigation into Donald Trump collaborating with Putin to influence the election? The one Gabbard is laying out the receipts for.

Totally neutral and unbiased. 😳🤡 — Mike Merc (@mikemerc57) July 24, 2025

What a fairly written and unbiased header…@NewsHour earning that defunding! — WoodersonTX (@Wooderson1973) July 24, 2025

Doubt ?

Removed any doubt and passed to the DOJ for prosecutions. — Gary Doan (@GaryMichaelDoan) July 24, 2025

Gabbard ramped up efforts to sow doubt by declassifying concrete evidence. Just because CNN doesn't want to dignify it by reporting on it doesn't mean it doesn't exist.

Sow doubt? Thank god not another dime of my taxes goes to you. — anniebdoesthewx (@wxannie) July 24, 2025

Defunded propaganda machine says what? — ZuziQ (@q_zuzi1984) July 24, 2025

She has the receipts. — -G Man- (@GDeCoast) July 24, 2025

It’s called hard evidence! Typical propaganda rag. Glad you were defunded. — Thelma (@thelma202021) July 24, 2025

Tell me you refused to look at all the evidence, without telling me.....

You're trash. Absolute trash. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) July 24, 2025

No. That's not the claim. You people are a joke. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) July 24, 2025

We suppose PBS guesses it has nothing left to lose at this point, so it might as well not even bother to conceal its liberal bias.

***