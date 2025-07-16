PBS CEO Said People Struggle to Come Up With Examples of Bias but Sen. John Kennedy Sure Didn't

The CEOs of both NPR and PBS are fighting back against the effort to prevent their outlets that often deal in spreading Dem-friendly, anti-Republican propaganda from receiving taxpayer dollars as a reward for their propaganda efforts.

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger on CNN this morning: “People often struggle to come up with examples” of left-wing bias at PBS.



Actually, it’s not a struggle at all.



Here are just a few of PBS’s biggest whiffs:



🧵 (1/5) pic.twitter.com/Qel6me4UUU — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

(2/5) In Louisiana, a PBS video claimed that pre-schoolers “may have racial bias.”



PBS affiliates also advocated for males in women’s sports to have “support in their push for athletic access.”



They have the right to say this stuff—but not with your money. pic.twitter.com/BgIbcSM2he — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

(3/5) Even worse, PBS pushed so-called “gender-affirming care for youth” and released woke “anti-racist” talking points for “[t]alking to young children about race and racism.”



Should taxpayers really be funding PBS’s hot takes on “the hidden racism of young white Americans”? pic.twitter.com/y2s6dule6T — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

(4/5) PBS also thought it was a good idea to cover “a blueprint for the case against Trump” and claim that Gov. Sarah Palin “ushered in the ‘post-truth’ political era in which Trump has thrived.”



Give me a break. pic.twitter.com/MYfxv8XnDC — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

(5/5) Thanks to President Trump’s rescission package, taxpayers may finally be able to get out of the business of deeply weird, left-wing media.



That’s a good thing. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

When you are part of the left wing, it’s impossible for you to recognize your left wing bias. — Athlonio (@athlonio67) July 16, 2025

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives. All while PBS and NPR try to keep taxpayers on the hook for funding the pro-Dem propaganda they churn out.

