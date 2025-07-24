Ghoulish Sportswriter's Vile Crusade: Tormenting Hulk Hogan's Legacy and His Family's Grie...
WaPo's Woke Wrecking Ball: Smashing the Sanctimonious to Smithereens
VIP
Keep the Family Close: Why Being an Involved Grandparent Matters After Retirement
Protect the Kids: Kaiser Permanente Says It Will 'Pause' Gender Surgeries for Minors
As the Russiagate Hoax Implodes Newsweek Finds the REAL Victim In All of...
Macron Branded a Coward as France's Recognition of Palestine Sparks Massive Outrage
The Hill: Thousands (THOUSANDS!) Signed 'Saved Colbert' Petition, but Couldn't Bother Watc...
Gov. Shapiro’s Late-to-the-Party Antisemitism Call-Out to Zohran Mamdani: Too Little, Too...
You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump...
Seattle Is Populated by Miserable Leftist Cranks Who Want to End the Blue...
Mickey-ing with the Wrong Kid: Tourist Nabs Prime Parade Spot with a Side...
TDS Rots the Brain: Rep. Nadler 'Disappointed' Columbia Was Held Accountable for Campus...
Meghan McCain Torches CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as a ‘Partisan Imbecile,’ Demands Her WH...
Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for...

Brian Stelter Notes That Donations to PBS and NPR Stations Have Exploded, But Still Fall Short

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

It was the great paradox. Whenever anyone complained about taxpayer money going to PBS and NPR, they'd claim that only a tiny fraction of their budgets came from taxpayer dollars. But when it came down to actually defunding PBS and NPR, members of Congress clutched their Tickle Me Elmo dolls and claimed Republicans were trying to kill Big Bird. It was an issue that hounded Mitt Romney during his 2012 run for president, as activists in some really sketchy-looking homemade Big Bird costumes protested outside his rallies.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump's recission bill recently passed, clawing back more than a billion dollars from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Ben Mullin reports for the New York Times that this has spurred an "explosion" of donations to NPR and PBS stations.

Just replace "Public" with "Propaganda."

Recommended

You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The tote bags are flying off the shelves!

CNN's Brian Stelter notes from the Times report that the numbers are "far from enough to make up for the federal cuts."

Again, do they need taxpayer money or not?

That's a good point. These donations are just being made now to stick it to the man. Let's check back in a year and see if white liberals are still willing to pay for DNC talking points.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and expose the leftist bias in the media, particularly in public broadcasting.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BRIAN STELTER NPR PBS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY
Grateful Calvin
Ghoulish Sportswriter's Vile Crusade: Tormenting Hulk Hogan's Legacy and His Family's Grief
justmindy
WaPo's Woke Wrecking Ball: Smashing the Sanctimonious to Smithereens
justmindy
Meghan McCain Torches CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as a ‘Partisan Imbecile,’ Demands Her WH Press Pass Yanked
justmindy
Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of Life (and Why!)
Amy Curtis
HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY Grateful Calvin
Advertisement