Give Us a Break! PBS Chief Paula Kerger Pretends to Not Know About Her Outlet’s Well-Documented Bias

These Democrat heads of NPR and PBS just get more ridiculous the more they deny being biased. PBS is a partially taxpayer-funded outlet that employs and largely creates content for Democrats from a left-leaning, Democrat perspective. Watching bubble-dwellers like PBS Chief Paula Kerger deny this observable reality is laughable.

Yet, she does it over and over again. (WATCH)

PBS Chief Paula Kerger: “I can't make any sense of an argument that we are somehow biased in any way."



"People often struggle to come up with examples of what really they're talking about."



On a gaslighting scale of 1-10, this is a solid 11. pic.twitter.com/kzo02y2FOB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2025

"On a gaslighting scale of 1-10, this is a solid 11."

Aye! pic.twitter.com/4CW4D4Ydvj — Private First Class Kelly (@PrivateFCKelly) July 16, 2025

Kerger says people often struggle to give her examples of bias. She’s lying, of course.

There are plenty of examples, and there are organizations that keep track of these. They, in turn, share these with PBS with absolutely no ‘struggle.’ Here’s one example.

PBS staff used 162 variations of “far right” labels and only six “far left” labels, an astounding ratio of 27 to 1, according to @newsbusters. pic.twitter.com/0T6HIJUJA8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 16, 2025

I’m honestly surprised there were any “far left” labels at all.



And I’m confident that virtually all “far right” labels were for people and ideas that are rather close to the average opinion of US citizens. Certainly closer than most Democrat policies. — Bryan. Leftism is a cancer. (@BThomas3333) July 16, 2025

And this is why the federal money needs to be cut-off. — Scott Donnell (@ScottDonnell13) July 16, 2025

Yep, taxpayers should not be helping the Democrat Party spread its propaganda through PBS.

Employing 'journalist' Yamiche Alcindor, who accepted Jussie Smollett’s obvious attack hoax at face value, pretty much signals we’re not dealing with intelligent, non-biased journalism. Of course, that’s obvious whenever she opens her mouth. (WATCH)

Then-PBS White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor characterized President Trump’s patriotic 2020 Mount Rushmore speech as a love letter to “white resentment” that promoted the “myth of America.”pic.twitter.com/lTobwlTl0s — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 16, 2025

Thanks, DNC!

PBS also preaches reality-denying transgender ideology from its taxpayer-funded pulpit.

One study found that on so-called "gender ideology" stories, PBS News Hour dedicated 90%+ of the airtime to leftist views.



There's nothing independent about PBS.https://t.co/gWhrZhQXsQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 16, 2025

No, there’s not.

This next example speaks for itself.

In 2021, a PBS station aired a “children’s program” that featured a drag queen named “Lil’ Miss Hot Mess.” pic.twitter.com/lB4UE19vwf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 16, 2025

PBS is a hot mess.

Commenters noted Kerger had a friend in CNN’s Boris Sanchez.

Well, she picked the perfect host to gaslight, because Boris is not known to give much pushback. At this point, I’m pretty NPR/PBS is cooked. If they get this rescissions package through (which is almost guaranteed), I don’t see them finding a way to re-appropriate money to it in committee. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) July 16, 2025

Boris’ job is to platform the gaslighting. That’s it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2025

He’s there to make PBS look like the victim of those meanie Republicans.

Posters point out that the real issue isn’t that PBS or NPR are hotbeds of left-wing political messaging.

They have 87 on staff, not a single one of them a Republican. Their coverage is completely slanted. — Thomas John (@ThomasJohn65936) July 16, 2025

Despite the gaslighting there's just no need or reason to spend taxpayer money on this. — Pgalligator (@pgalligator) July 16, 2025

Even if they were totally unbiased why should taxpayers fund them? Let them make a go of it on their own. — Lloyd Patriot (@LloydHalladay) July 16, 2025

The real issue is that taxpayer money is paying for part of it. It’s time for PBS and NPR to survive entirely on their merits and the market and to stop forcing the people they hate to help foot their bills.

