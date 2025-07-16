Scott Jennings Pleads with Tiffany Cross to Stop Insulting Jews by Equating ICE...
Give Us a Break! PBS Chief Paula Kerger Pretends to Not Know About Her Outlet’s Well-Documented Bias

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on July 16, 2025
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

These Democrat heads of NPR and PBS just get more ridiculous the more they deny being biased. PBS is a partially taxpayer-funded outlet that employs and largely creates content for Democrats from a left-leaning, Democrat perspective. Watching bubble-dwellers like PBS Chief Paula Kerger deny this observable reality is laughable.

Yet, she does it over and over again. (WATCH)

Kerger says people often struggle to give her examples of bias. She’s lying, of course.

There are plenty of examples, and there are organizations that keep track of these. They, in turn, share these with PBS with absolutely no ‘struggle.’ Here’s one example.

Yep, taxpayers should not be helping the Democrat Party spread its propaganda through PBS.

Employing 'journalist' Yamiche Alcindor, who accepted Jussie Smollett’s obvious attack hoax at face value, pretty much signals we’re not dealing with intelligent, non-biased journalism. Of course, that’s obvious whenever she opens her mouth. (WATCH)

Thanks, DNC!

PBS also preaches reality-denying transgender ideology from its taxpayer-funded pulpit.

No, there’s not.

This next example speaks for itself.

PBS is a hot mess.

Commenters noted Kerger had a friend in CNN’s Boris Sanchez.

Well, she picked the perfect host to gaslight, because Boris is not known to give much pushback. At this point, I’m pretty NPR/PBS is cooked. If they get this rescissions package through (which is almost guaranteed), I don’t see them finding a way to re-appropriate money to it in committee.

— P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) July 16, 2025

He’s there to make PBS look like the victim of those meanie Republicans.

Posters point out that the real issue isn’t that PBS or NPR are hotbeds of left-wing political messaging.

The real issue is that taxpayer money is paying for part of it. It’s time for PBS and NPR to survive entirely on their merits and the market and to stop forcing the people they hate to help foot their bills.

