Gov. Tim Walz Calls for Decency After Minnesota Lawmakers Shot

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 16, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

According to The Hill, would-be vice president (and probable 2028 presidential candidate) Gov. Tim Walz remarked after the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses that "it's not about mean tweets" and called for "decency." That's nice coming from the guy who incited violence against ICE agents at a commencement address of all places, calling ICE the modern-day Gestapo. Just last month, Walz called for Democrats to "ferociously push back" and added, "it's time for us to be a little meaner. When it's an adult like Donald Trump, you bully the s**t out of him back!" After all, sometimes you have to bully the bully. CNN's Scott Jennings nailed Walz recently, calling him a mixture of mean-spiritedness and extreme buffoonery."

So what's this about "decency" again?

Tara Suter reports:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) called for “decency” and denounced “mean tweets” late Sunday while announcing the arrest of a suspect in shootings that killed former Minnesota Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and injured Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman (D).

“That’s the embodiment of how things are supposed to work. It’s not about hatred. It’s not about mean tweets. It’s not about demeaning someone,” Walz said.

“It’s leading with grace and compassion and vision and compromise and decency,” he added in remarks highlighted by Mediaite.

So when is he going to start leading with grace and compassion?

As someone who claims to have served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, it wasn't very decent of Walz to wish that the Army's North Korea-like birthday parade be rained out.

It's not about mean tweets with Walz, it's what comes directly out of his own mouth.

***

