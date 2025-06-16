Gov. Tim Walz Calls for Decency After Minnesota Lawmakers Shot

According to The Hill, would-be vice president (and probable 2028 presidential candidate) Gov. Tim Walz remarked after the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses that "it's not about mean tweets" and called for "decency." That's nice coming from the guy who incited violence against ICE agents at a commencement address of all places, calling ICE the modern-day Gestapo. Just last month, Walz called for Democrats to "ferociously push back" and added, "it's time for us to be a little meaner. When it's an adult like Donald Trump, you bully the s**t out of him back!" After all, sometimes you have to bully the bully. CNN's Scott Jennings nailed Walz recently, calling him a mixture of mean-spiritedness and extreme buffoonery."

So what's this about "decency" again?

Tim Walz calls for "decency" after Minnesota shootings: "It’s not about mean tweets" https://t.co/F6tz8G0ScQ — The Hill (@thehill) June 16, 2025

Tara Suter reports:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) called for “decency” and denounced “mean tweets” late Sunday while announcing the arrest of a suspect in shootings that killed former Minnesota Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and injured Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman (D). … “That’s the embodiment of how things are supposed to work. It’s not about hatred. It’s not about mean tweets. It’s not about demeaning someone,” Walz said. “It’s leading with grace and compassion and vision and compromise and decency,” he added in remarks highlighted by Mediaite.

So when is he going to start leading with grace and compassion?

Start with yourself, Tampon. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 16, 2025

Just days after @GovTimWalz said "it's time to be a little meaner."



Apparently, now 'nice' is in.



That'll probably change for him soon, and he'll revert back. pic.twitter.com/pzGZQ1Xmos — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) June 16, 2025

"Maybe it's time for us to be a little meaner, maybe it's time for us to be a little more fierce.” - Tim Walz — Hillbilly Progeny (@TomT_FL) June 16, 2025

Then perhaps Tim should stop writing mean tweets. Yes, he has been deleting them all week but some of us have saved them. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 16, 2025

I thought we were bullying everyone who didn’t agree with us by calling them “weird.”



New plan? — Liekitisn’t (@liekitisnot) June 16, 2025

How about you go first and ask all the Dems to stop the hateful rhetoric — Mystical Michelle (@MysticalMic5656) June 16, 2025

Tim Walz is also calling federal ICE agents Gestapo he is not for "decency" — Ben Niederman (@BenNiederman) June 16, 2025

Tampon Tim is not a decent person. — Bob Larimer (@Larimer1) June 16, 2025

Let’s recall the short lived calls “to tone things down” after the assassination attempt last year. It didn’t last long now did it? — scott 🇺🇸 (@scottandrew22) June 16, 2025

Also, Gov. Tim Waltz, "Republicans are Nazis, operating like the Gestapo and we must fight back and bully them."



His wife, "I love the smell of Minneapolis burning in the morning, it smells like . . . victory." — BigApplePhoenix (@BigApplePhoenix) June 16, 2025

Very rich from Walz who called the opposition Nazis, dictators, rooted for Tesla to fail and hoped for rain to fall on a parade to honor our military. What a hypocrite. — Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) June 16, 2025

As someone who claims to have served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, it wasn't very decent of Walz to wish that the Army's North Korea-like birthday parade be rained out.

It's not about mean tweets with Walz, it's what comes directly out of his own mouth.

