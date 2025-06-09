Chris Cillizza Hates Absolutely Everything About the Terry Moran Story

Chris Cillizza is sounding more and more based the longer his firing from CNN becomes … maybe they do put something in the water coolers at CNN to keep the hive mind alive. For example, Cillizza recently blamed the White House for the "shameful" cover-up of the Robert Hur tapes that showed why he called President Joe Biden an elderly man with a poor memory. He blamed the media — himself VERY much included — for not working hard enough "to get around the smokescreen the Biden people were putting up around him." It wasn't intentional activism on the part of the D.C. press.

As Twitchy reported earlier, ABC News suspended Terry Moran after he posted to X that Stephen Miller was "richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He's a world-class hater." Cillizza, who's said for the billionth time that reporters don't root for a side, says he hates absolutely everything about the Moran story, including that "the Trump folks" would immediately "weaponize" it and use it as evidence that ALL reporters are biased.

I hate absolutely everything about the Terry Moran story.



I hate that Terry wrote what he wrote.



I hate the utter predictability that the Trump folks would immediately weaponize it — and use it as evidence that ALL reporters are bad/biased.



I hate that we can’t just all… pic.twitter.com/U425l3ITE4 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 9, 2025

The post continues:

… agree that a) Terry shouldn’t have said it and b) Miller shouldn’t have immediately moved to weaponize it.

There's that word "weaponize" again.

Tell us for the billionth and 1st time, Chris. Say it. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) June 9, 2025

He kinda pulled back the curtain on you guys, don't you think? — Its A Dry Heat (@Its_a_dryheat) June 9, 2025

I watched you lie for a decade



Read the room — Appalachian Wanderer 𝕏 (@appalachiacole) June 9, 2025

You're an absolute joke.



When someone says some garbage stuff about you, it is not weaponizing it to respond to the garbage stuff that was said about you.



Terry made a choice and is now facing the consequences of his choice. Miller didn't force Terry to make that choice,… — Frank (@richardrahl1086) June 9, 2025

Journalism has vaporized its credibility with a huge share of the public and stuff like what Moran said shows why. You won't get it back by trying to minimize the consequences when stuff like this happens. — CN (@comp_napper) June 9, 2025

Yes Chris, it's terrible that Trump folks pointed out the blatant and obvious bias of the supposedly "objective news reader". It's always the response that's the problem right? — L (@lawyerkev) June 9, 2025

Republicans pounced on Moran's post. They seized on it.

Moran punched Miller.



You’re wildly incorrect to think Miller punching back is the problem.



ABC hates Trump and Miller as much as Moran, and even they couldn’t stomach what he said.



None of this is Miller’s fault and shame on you for trying to make it so. — PNWBirdhunter 🦆 🐕 🇺🇸 (@FanaticLurker) June 9, 2025

Defending yourself and pointing out the bias we all see in media is not weaponizing. You thinking it is only proves the point. — Kevin Nunnally (@KevinNunnally1) June 9, 2025

A supposedly objective reporter unmasks himself & we’re supposed to let it go? How can he ever be trusted again? And moreover, we KNOW this is most of the media. No free passes. SM is right when he used the work “privileged” to describe you all. Accountability. Common sense. — The Articulate Conservative (@ScottGreen30) June 9, 2025

Cillizza's getting a lot of heat from progressives for caving and not backing up Moran for speaking the truth.

I hate that we all can't agree that Moran shouldn't have said it, period. What was Miller supposed to do?

