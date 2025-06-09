Trump Suggests 'Strange' Greta Thunberg Attend Anger Management Classes
Trump White House Just Dropped a Video That Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over...
LA Riots: LAPD Issues Citywide Tactical Alert Before Sunset and Trump Deploys More...
David Axelrod: What We’re Seeing in LA Is a Made-for-TV Reality Show
Corey DeAngelis: Randi Weingarten Is Behind ‘National Day of Defiance’
Protesters in Downtown Los Angeles Given Ten Minutes to Disperse
Minnesota State Rep Says She and Her Parents Are Illegals
JD Vance to Gavin Newsom: ‘Do Your Job’
Talking Trump, Men in Women's Sports, and More With Real Housewife Annemarie Wiley
'It's Coming'! US Attorney In L.A. Has a MAJOR Wake-Up Call for Newsom,...
President Trump Slams Gavin Newsom: 'His Primary Crime Is Running for Governor'
Ed Morrissey Breaks Out the Puppets and CRAYONS Schooling POLITICO's Jonathan Martin on...
Wigging Out: Maxine Waters Says There’s No Violence in LA and If We...
Oh No They DI'INT! Dept. of Defense Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN for Lying...

Chris Cillizza Hates Absolutely Everything About the Terry Moran Story

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 09, 2025
Townhall Media

Chris Cillizza is sounding more and more based the longer his firing from CNN becomes … maybe they do put something in the water coolers at CNN to keep the hive mind alive. For example, Cillizza recently blamed the White House for the "shameful" cover-up of the Robert Hur tapes that showed why he called President Joe Biden an elderly man with a poor memory. He blamed the media — himself VERY much included — for not working hard enough "to get around the smokescreen the Biden people were putting up around him." It wasn't intentional activism on the part of the D.C. press.

Advertisement

As Twitchy reported earlier, ABC News suspended Terry Moran after he posted to X that Stephen Miller was "richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He's a world-class hater." Cillizza, who's said for the billionth time that reporters don't root for a side, says he hates absolutely everything about the Moran story, including that "the Trump folks" would immediately "weaponize" it and use it as evidence that ALL reporters are biased. 

The post continues:

… agree that a) Terry shouldn’t have said it and b) Miller shouldn’t have immediately moved to weaponize it.

There's that word "weaponize" again.

Recommended

Trump White House Just Dropped a Video That Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over Dems' 'Peaceful Protest' BS
Doug P.
Advertisement

Republicans pounced on Moran's post. They seized on it.

Advertisement

Cillizza's getting a lot of heat from progressives for caving and not backing up Moran for speaking the truth. 

I hate that we all can't agree that Moran shouldn't have said it, period. What was Miller supposed to do?

***

Tags: ABC NEWS CHRIS CILLIZZA MEDIA BIAS STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump White House Just Dropped a Video That Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over Dems' 'Peaceful Protest' BS
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Trump Suggests 'Strange' Greta Thunberg Attend Anger Management Classes
Brett T.
LA Riots: LAPD Issues Citywide Tactical Alert Before Sunset and Trump Deploys More National Guard Troops
Warren Squire
'It's Coming'! US Attorney In L.A. Has a MAJOR Wake-Up Call for Newsom, Bass and Rioters
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump White House Just Dropped a Video That Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over Dems' 'Peaceful Protest' BS Doug P.
Advertisement