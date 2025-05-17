Spin Doctor Aaron Rupar Throws a 'But Trump!' Temper Tantrum Over Release of...
Chris Cillizza Blames White House for 'Shameful' Hur Report Cover Up and It DOES NOT Go Well for Him

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 17, 2025
CNN

On one hand, it's frustrating to watch media engage in massive CYA over their role in covering up Joe Biden's cognitive decline. On the other hand, watching them throw the Biden White House under the bus is interesting. Mostly because it can't be much longer before Jill and Joe start pushing back.

Yesterday, we told you about the released Robert Hur audio, and how it proved Joe Biden's brain was pudding in 2023. 

Democrats and their media allies attacked Robert Hur over it, but now they pretend that it was all the White House's fault.

Like Chris 'Reporters Don't Root for a Side' Cillizza:

Really, Chris?

REALLY?

In fairness, CNN and NBC are arms of the Democratic Party and were part of the Biden White House.

Yep. That's his line and he's sticking to it.

They have no shame.

And that's the problem.

A real bang-up job.

Totally shocking.

Not.

His hands are dirty, too.

No one.

We all saw what they did.

Nothing but gaslighting.

'We may never figure out who set this fire.'

They might as well, with all the water carrying they did for Biden.

Yes, they are.

Truth.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


