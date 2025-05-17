Chris Cillizza Blames White House for 'Shameful' Hur Report Cover Up and It DOES NOT Go Well for Him

On one hand, it's frustrating to watch media engage in massive CYA over their role in covering up Joe Biden's cognitive decline. On the other hand, watching them throw the Biden White House under the bus is interesting. Mostly because it can't be much longer before Jill and Joe start pushing back.

Yesterday, we told you about the released Robert Hur audio, and how it proved Joe Biden's brain was pudding in 2023.

Democrats and their media allies attacked Robert Hur over it, but now they pretend that it was all the White House's fault.

Like Chris 'Reporters Don't Root for a Side' Cillizza:

This was absolutely shameful.



The White House was extremely aggressive with reporters and on social media casting Hur as some wild eyed GOP operative.



Shameful. https://t.co/UR5xZ3GCBG — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 16, 2025

Really, Chris?

REALLY?

In fairness, CNN and NBC are arms of the Democratic Party and were part of the Biden White House.

And who played along? Still claim you guys don't "take sides"? — Dennis, Actual Antifascist (@spongeworthy2) May 16, 2025

Yep. That's his line and he's sticking to it.

Oh, is that so, Chris? The White House? Just them?



What's absolutely shameful is your dishonesty. pic.twitter.com/NmufM8oC3Y — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 17, 2025

They have no shame.

And that's the problem.

Great gumshoe reporting, by you, eh? — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) May 17, 2025

A real bang-up job.

"I couldn't BELIEVE those tricky bastards at the White House lied and fooled Washington's hard-working shoe leather journos for so long. It's just ASTONISHING." pic.twitter.com/TcfupxW25v — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) May 17, 2025

Totally shocking.

Not.

His hands are dirty, too.

Who exactly do you think you’re fooling, Chris? https://t.co/W5ip7EXzXc — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) May 17, 2025

No one.

The White House told you ppl in the media to fall in line and that is exactly what you did… took the WH and dem talking points and pushed it as if it were the truth with no push back



Shameful indeed https://t.co/Z5LmPvYvut — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) May 17, 2025

We all saw what they did.

I'm willing to believe some reporters actually spoke up and demanded the Hur testimony audio to be released. Maybe I missed it at the time.



But all you have to do is repost evidence that you did that last year, and we'll believe you.



Otherwise, it's just gaslighting. https://t.co/RQvYeS1XDQ — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 17, 2025

Nothing but gaslighting.

*Cillizza standing in front of a burning house with a gas can in his hand*



“Absolutely shameful. How could this have happened?” https://t.co/iY24inFvkp — Charismatic Megafauna (@TeholBeddict_) May 17, 2025

'We may never figure out who set this fire.'

Weird I didn't realize that the New York Times Washington Post Etc started to refer to themselves as the White House https://t.co/0j54jyEFIp — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) May 17, 2025

They might as well, with all the water carrying they did for Biden.

Enemy of the people. https://t.co/UDU3PU9fLB — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) May 17, 2025

Yes, they are.

Poor Chris, still thinks that ANYTHING he says is RELEVANT 🤦‍♀️GTFOH https://t.co/0hcbecBqhk pic.twitter.com/TthuQ21yhq — MyChoiceMyBody I Dissent ☮️🇺🇦🟦🟧 (@WhyTheChildren) May 17, 2025

Truth.

