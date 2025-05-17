Chris Cillizza Blames White House for 'Shameful' Hur Report Cover Up and It DOES NOT Go Well for Him

On one hand, it's frustrating to watch media engage in massive CYA over their role in covering up Joe Biden's cognitive decline. On the other hand, watching them throw the Biden White House under the bus is interesting. Mostly because it can't be much longer before Jill and Joe start pushing back.
Yesterday, we told you about the released Robert Hur audio, and how it proved Joe Biden's brain was pudding in 2023.
Democrats and their media allies attacked Robert Hur over it, but now they pretend that it was all the White House's fault.
Like Chris 'Reporters Don't Root for a Side' Cillizza:
This was absolutely shameful.— Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 16, 2025
The White House was extremely aggressive with reporters and on social media casting Hur as some wild eyed GOP operative.
Shameful. https://t.co/UR5xZ3GCBG
Really, Chris?
REALLY?
"The White House", Chris? pic.twitter.com/SxOcAaCYzu— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) May 17, 2025
In fairness, CNN and NBC are arms of the Democratic Party and were part of the Biden White House.
And who played along? Still claim you guys don't "take sides"?— Dennis, Actual Antifascist (@spongeworthy2) May 16, 2025
Yep. That's his line and he's sticking to it.
Oh, is that so, Chris? The White House? Just them?— Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 17, 2025
What's absolutely shameful is your dishonesty. pic.twitter.com/NmufM8oC3Y
They have no shame.
And that's the problem.
Great gumshoe reporting, by you, eh?— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) May 17, 2025
A real bang-up job.
"I couldn't BELIEVE those tricky bastards at the White House lied and fooled Washington's hard-working shoe leather journos for so long. It's just ASTONISHING." pic.twitter.com/TcfupxW25v— Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) May 17, 2025
Totally shocking.
Not.
Sure Chris. https://t.co/43q9YaTN3h pic.twitter.com/UVsNPVbmCS— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2025
His hands are dirty, too.
Who exactly do you think you’re fooling, Chris? https://t.co/W5ip7EXzXc— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) May 17, 2025
No one.
The White House told you ppl in the media to fall in line and that is exactly what you did… took the WH and dem talking points and pushed it as if it were the truth with no push back— Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) May 17, 2025
Shameful indeed https://t.co/Z5LmPvYvut
We all saw what they did.
I'm willing to believe some reporters actually spoke up and demanded the Hur testimony audio to be released. Maybe I missed it at the time.— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 17, 2025
But all you have to do is repost evidence that you did that last year, and we'll believe you.
Otherwise, it's just gaslighting. https://t.co/RQvYeS1XDQ
Nothing but gaslighting.
*Cillizza standing in front of a burning house with a gas can in his hand*— Charismatic Megafauna (@TeholBeddict_) May 17, 2025
“Absolutely shameful. How could this have happened?” https://t.co/iY24inFvkp
'We may never figure out who set this fire.'
Weird I didn't realize that the New York Times Washington Post Etc started to refer to themselves as the White House https://t.co/0j54jyEFIp— marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) May 17, 2025
They might as well, with all the water carrying they did for Biden.
Enemy of the people. https://t.co/UDU3PU9fLB— Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) May 17, 2025
Yes, they are.
Poor Chris, still thinks that ANYTHING he says is RELEVANT 🤦♀️GTFOH https://t.co/0hcbecBqhk pic.twitter.com/TthuQ21yhq— MyChoiceMyBody I Dissent ☮️🇺🇦🟦🟧 (@WhyTheChildren) May 17, 2025
Truth.
