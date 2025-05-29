NBC News: Trump Admin Staunch Defender of German Political Party With 'Nazi Echoes'

We already knew that Elon Musk was backing the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) Party during Germany's recent elections. Musk appeared via video at an AfD rally to show his support, which he also expressed on X. In February, frontrunner Friedrich Merz told the Wall Street Journal that Musk would "face consequences" for boosting the far-right party.

As everyone else in the media, NBC News describes AfD as "far-right" because it champions free speech and opposes unfettered immigration of men from mostly Muslim countries with no intention to assimilate into German culture. As we reported earlier this month, AfD has been designated an extremist entity by German intelligence … what a way to defend democracy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Germany to "reverse course":

Germany just gave its spy agency new powers to surveil the opposition. That’s not democracy—it’s tyranny in disguise.



What is truly extremist is not the popular AfD—which took second in the recent election—but rather the establishment’s deadly open border immigration policies… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 2, 2025

Now, NBC News warns that the Trump administration is emerging as a defender of the "far-right" AfD:

Trump administration emerges as a staunch defender of Germany's far-right AfD. https://t.co/3WohFXdnsl — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 29, 2025

Oh, no … tell us more, Henry J. Gomez:

President Donald Trump’s administration has emerged as a staunch defender of Alternative for Germany, a political party with Nazi echoes that has risen in popularity — and that German intelligence officials recently classified as a “proven right-wing extremist organization.” The party is known by its German initialism, AfD, and it has included leaders who have embraced old Nazi slogans and minimized the atrocities of Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have criticized the German government’s efforts to isolate and investigate AfD, arguing that such actions amount to undemocratic persecution of a rival political group. “It’s one thing to say that a particular set of views is gross ... or somehow outside the Overton window, outside the bounds of reasonable discourse,” Vance said in an interview last week in Rome, where he attended Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass. “I think that it is very, very dangerous to use the neutral institutions of state — the military, the police forces ... the intel services — to try to delegitimize another competing political party. I think that’s especially true when that political party just got second in an election and is, depending on which poll you believe, either the [most] popular or the second-most popular party.” Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk, a Trump confidant who has wielded significant White House power, has gone further than Vance and Rubio, having campaigned with AfD ahead of elections in February, when the party finished in second place and further established its popularity. “Only the AfD can save Germany,” Musk posted on X, his social media site, in December.

"… with Nazi echoes." Yawn. The mainstream media, both here and abroad, have continuously made comparisons of Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. Both of the debate moderators, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, had done segments on CNN revealing the connections between the Trump campaign and Nazi Germany.

AfD is essentially the German MAGA, and Europe doesn't like it, or anything that could be considered right-wing. Back in April, we reported that France's Marie Le Pen, a front-runner to succeed Emmanuel Macron, had been put under house arrest and prohibited from running for office for five years.

Far right. — Prompt Whisperer (@_22over7ish_) May 29, 2025

AFD is not far right. Do better. — Louie (@reallouiehuey) May 29, 2025

It’s Europe. So AfD isn’t that “far right.” — William Mitchelson (@WRMitchelson) May 29, 2025

It's not far right to have borders. — Phil Ken Sebben (@hundsnus) May 29, 2025

Everything that isn’t far left, is far right to news media. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) May 29, 2025

AfD is the only party that actually wants to do something about unchecked migration, knife attacks, terrorism. Naturally, the media would be opposed to this, because "if it bleeds, it leads." — Michael J. Hout (@michaeljhout) May 29, 2025

Europe's "far-right" would be the ordinary center-right in the United States.



Europe over-corrected for fascism, creating an open, fertile field for a toxic, scolding "liberalism" that is unfriendly to its citizens and subjectst. — Stating The Obvious (@Stating3Obvious) May 29, 2025

The far right in Germany is like New Hampshire. — Colorado_Gang_Report (@Colo_Gang_Alert) May 29, 2025

Wanting a secure border is far right? — DoritoJones 🇺🇸 (@DoritojonesMike) May 29, 2025

Yes, opposing unfettered immigration is far-right, just like in the United States.

Far right = borders and sovereignty



Corporate media is hell bent on the destruction of the west — BasedDitka (@BasedDitka) May 29, 2025

The AfD isn’t far right. It’s rationally centrist. — Mike La Caze (@outdaback) May 29, 2025

Europe and the U.K. are so far gone. In Scotland, it's "hate speech" to simply "criticize migrants." It was recently reported that London's Metropolitan Police make 1,000 arrests a month over social media posts.

Last year, a German police officer was stabbed to death by an Afghan migrant at one of these "far-right" rallies, and several others were injured. This January, an Afghan migrant attacked a daycare group with toddlers in Aschaffenburg, Germany, killing a two-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man.

But it echoes the Nazis to want to control your borders.

