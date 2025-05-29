ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported
MSNBC: Trans People on Medicaid Face a Horrifying Future Under the Big, Beautiful...
Alex Thompson: Media Were Concerned About Being Ostracized by Peers
CNN's Leana Wen Upset That RFK Jr. Advises Against Blindly Trusting Health Officials
Democrat Influencer Says Republicans Are Using Her Weight to Distract From Real Issues
New York's Commie Mayoral Candidate Announces Plan to Wreck Housing In the Big...
Orlando Slant-inel’s Desperate Hit: Smearing a Single Mom’s Success Story to Target Ron...
VIP
HOAX: Pennsylvania Student LIED About School Shooting and the Media Fell for It
Planned Parenthood Continues Margaret Sanger's Eugenics Legacy by Using Loophole to Steril...
Darkness and Light: Scott Jenkins Nails Difference Between Biden’s 8,000+ Pardons and Trum...
FBI’s Dan Bongino Says Epstein-Related Jail Video to Be Released Creating More Questions...
Jake Tapper Unconvincingly Says He Didn’t Write Biden Book to Make $$$ as...
J.K. Rowling's Gonna TRIGGER Trans Activists by Supporting Women-Only Breastfeeding Charit...
Florida Will Be Family-Friendly: Gov. Ron DeSantis TORCHES Judges for Allowing Kids to...

NBC News: Trump Admin Staunch Defender of German Political Party With 'Nazi Echoes'

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Probst

We already knew that Elon Musk was backing the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) Party during Germany's recent elections. Musk appeared via video at an AfD rally to show his support, which he also expressed on X. In February, frontrunner Friedrich Merz told the Wall Street Journal that Musk would "face consequences" for boosting the far-right party.

Advertisement

As everyone else in the media, NBC News describes AfD as "far-right" because it champions free speech and opposes unfettered immigration of men from mostly Muslim countries with no intention to assimilate into German culture. As we reported earlier this month, AfD has been designated an extremist entity by German intelligence … what a way to defend democracy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Germany to "reverse course":

Now, NBC News warns that the Trump administration is emerging as a defender of the "far-right" AfD:

Oh, no … tell us more, Henry J. Gomez:

President Donald Trump’s administration has emerged as a staunch defender of Alternative for Germany, a political party with Nazi echoes that has risen in popularity — and that German intelligence officials recently classified as a “proven right-wing extremist organization.”

The party is known by its German initialism, AfD, and it has included leaders who have embraced old Nazi slogans and minimized the atrocities of Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have criticized the German government’s efforts to isolate and investigate AfD, arguing that such actions amount to undemocratic persecution of a rival political group.

“It’s one thing to say that a particular set of views is gross ... or somehow outside the Overton window, outside the bounds of reasonable discourse,” Vance said in an interview last week in Rome, where he attended Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass. “I think that it is very, very dangerous to use the neutral institutions of state — the military, the police forces ... the intel services — to try to delegitimize another competing political party. I think that’s especially true when that political party just got second in an election and is, depending on which poll you believe, either the [most] popular or the second-most popular party.”

Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk, a Trump confidant who has wielded significant White House power, has gone further than Vance and Rubio, having campaigned with AfD ahead of elections in February, when the party finished in second place and further established its popularity.

“Only the AfD can save Germany,” Musk posted on X, his social media site, in December.

Recommended

ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported
Brett T.
Advertisement

"… with Nazi echoes." Yawn. The mainstream media, both here and abroad, have continuously made comparisons of Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. Both of the debate moderators, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, had done segments on CNN revealing the connections between the Trump campaign and Nazi Germany.

AfD is essentially the German MAGA, and Europe doesn't like it, or anything that could be considered right-wing. Back in April, we reported that France's Marie Le Pen, a front-runner to succeed Emmanuel Macron, had been put under house arrest and prohibited from running for office for five years.

Advertisement

Yes, opposing unfettered immigration is far-right, just like in the United States.

Europe and the U.K. are so far gone. In Scotland, it's "hate speech" to simply "criticize migrants." It was recently reported that London's Metropolitan Police make 1,000 arrests a month over social media posts. 

Last year, a German police officer was stabbed to death by an Afghan migrant at one of these "far-right" rallies, and several others were injured. This January, an Afghan migrant attacked a daycare group with toddlers in Aschaffenburg, Germany, killing a two-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man.

But it echoes the Nazis to want to control your borders.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FAR RIGHT GERMANY PARTY J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported
Brett T.
MSNBC: Trans People on Medicaid Face a Horrifying Future Under the Big, Beautiful Bill
Brett T.
Democrat Influencer Says Republicans Are Using Her Weight to Distract From Real Issues
Brett T.
New York's Commie Mayoral Candidate Announces Plan to Wreck Housing In the Big Apple
Amy Curtis
CNN's Leana Wen Upset That RFK Jr. Advises Against Blindly Trusting Health Officials
Brett T.
Darkness and Light: Scott Jenkins Nails Difference Between Biden’s 8,000+ Pardons and Trump’s Handful
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported Brett T.
Advertisement