Germany’s Likely Next Leader Warns Elon Musk Could Face Consequences for Backing ‘Far-Right’ Party

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 13, 2025
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

Elon Musk hasn't been shy about supporting the "far-right" Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) Party in the upcoming elections. He recently spoke to an AfD rally via Zoom, and shocked liberal Western media by saying that Germany should get over Nazi guilt — "Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great-grandparents" — right after he was accused on performing a Nazi salute during inauguration festivities.

He also said ,"It's good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything." In other words AfD is "far-right" because it opposes unfettered migration from Muslim countries. 

Germany's current president is no fan of Musk, thinking he's using his X platform to influence their election. Germany's president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, recently went on a little anti-free speech rant, saying, "External influence is a danger to democracy, whether it is covert ... or open and blatant, as is currently being practiced particularly intensively on the platform X."

The Wall Street Journal reports that Friedrich Merz, who is likely to become Germany's next leader, has warned that Musk will face consequences for supporting the AfD.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

The man likely to become Germany’s next leader warned that Elon Musk would face consequences for boosting the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, through his X social-media platform.

“What happened in this election campaign cannot go unchallenged,” Friedrich Merz, the front-runner in polls ahead of the Feb. 23 election, told The Wall Street Journal, referring to what he sees as Musk’s interference in Germany’s election.

This is as scary as last summer when London's Metropolitan police commissioner threatened to extradite and imprison American citizens, including Elon Musk, over online posts. 

When you're that far Left, everything looks like the "far right."

Did we mention a 24-year-old Afghan "asylum seeker" drove his car into a crowd of people in Munich? If you don't want more of that, you're far-right and probably an AfD supporter.

Free speech has really taken a hit in Europe. You can be arrested now over Facebook posts and memes.

***

